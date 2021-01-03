Saul Uriel Amezquita Matos from Champion Christian School was the recipient of the December 2020 Student of the Month Award, sponsored by Appalachian Fluid Power, Inc.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- Ceremony held to honor retiring K9 officer, swear in new police dog
- Police officer saves life in Uniontown Hospital parking lot
- Area libraries continue to serve communities
- Avella outdoors shop, founder to be featured on cable series
- Snyder reintroduces bill that would assist "ultra-small" businesses during pandemic
Business Card Directory
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
Personal Care Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.