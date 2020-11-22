Tanner Johnson, a fifth grade student at Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School in the Connellsville Area School District, was named November 2020 Student of the Month Award by the Mountain Laurel Chamber of Commerce.
According to the chamber, Johnson excels in math and science and is on the highest honor roll. He is witty, fun and kind. He is always good for a joke or pun, but never at anyone’s expense. He connects with peers and is a good friend.
The award is sponsored by Somerset Trust Company.
