Christ Anglican Church in Brownsville welcomes the Rev. Keith Almond as its new rector.
Almond and his wife, Del, moved at the end of 2019 from Hershey, where he served for the past six years as vicar of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Harrisburg.
Almond has two children, Matthew and Joshua, who both attend James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Almond started his career as an Anglican priest at the South Riding Church in Virginia where he served as an interim rector.
As rector of Christ Church, Almond will be concentrating on ministry to youths and to those with various drug and alcohol addiction issues.
Almond noted he is “excited to begin his ministry with the warm and welcoming people of Christ Church and community of Brownsville.”
Church services are at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
