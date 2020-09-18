For the seventh consecutive year, COE Distributing is recognized on Inc. magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
COE, a national distributor and manufacturer of office furnishings, climbed 54 spots from last year to rank 4,396 on the 2020 listing, showcasing an impressive three-year revenue growth of nearly 75%. It’s one of only four Pittsburgh-area companies recognized in the business products and services category.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the COE team — our stellar performance and phenomenal growth,” said J.D. Ewing, COE’s president and CEO. “It’s humbling to be honored among the many amazing companies on the Inc. 5000 list and gratifying to see our hard work pay off as COE has now been in this elite group seven years running!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.