Col. Jeffrey McCartney, United States Army, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies on June 5.
A native of Uniontown, Col. McCartney graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1996. His next assignment is as the Deputy Commander with the United States Army Physical Disability Agency, Joint Base Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
While at the Army War College, he completed a research project on Recruiting the Recruiter: Selecting the Right Talent Makes a Difference.
