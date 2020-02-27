West Penn Power, a FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary, has been recognized by research firm Escalent as a Utility Residential Customer Champion.
West Penn Power scored among top electric and natural gas utilities nationwide, based on interviews of 67,000 customers of 140 utilities across the country. The study found West Penn Power achieved excellence in service satisfaction, brand trust and product experience.
John Rea, regional president, said, “Today’s utility customers expect innovation, digital convenience and proactive communications, and we’re honored to be recognized as a Customer Champion for these efforts.”
Customers can follow West Penn Power on Twitter and Facebook for company news, behind-the-scenes stories, energy efficiency and electrical safety tips, and updates during major weather events. Tools are available to help customers stay connected with account and outage information, including alert and text messaging services and a responsive website.
West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers within central and southwestern Pennsylvania.
