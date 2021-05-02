Bria Whipkey of Carmichaels was named the April Girl of the Month by the Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club.
She is a senior at Carmichaels Area Junior/Senior High School, where she’s a member of the National Honor Society, drum captain of the band, a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions and was a junior homecoming attendant.
Whipkey also volunteers for the American Cancer Society, works at Medicine Mine Pharmacy and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
She plans to pursue a career in nursing.
Whipkey is a daughter of Chris Whipkey and Amber and Jason Yuras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.