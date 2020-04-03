Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 25-31:
Paul D. and Elizabeth R. Erwin to Christian J. and Heidi L. Fedorko, property in East Huntingdon Township for $16,000.
Von M. and Betty M. Brachna to Adam R. Simpson, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $183,000.
William C. Dolan to Jamie M. King, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $135,000.
David J. Lemmon to James Kenneth Illig, property in Scottdale for $148,000.
Church of Christ of Scottdale to Christine Clugsten, property in Scottdale for $104,063.
Megan A. Kerns and JonMichael J. Retos to Bryan W. and April L. Hawk, property in Monessen for $44,900.
Bruce J. Jr. and Jeanette M. Matson to Christopher Schaffer, property in North Belle Vernon for $97,500.
Regina M. Puzausky to Lee R. and Marla Rene Harvey, property in North Belle Vernon for $194,500.
Nathan J. and Susan E. Campus to Stephanie Petrusky, property in North Belle Vernon for $79,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 25-31:
Robert M. Lavelle to Robert Eric and Carol J. Knouse, property in New Eagle for $48,000.
Camelia H. Orr to Arlene V. and Ryan T. Devine, property in Speers for $125,000.
PNC Bank to EFM INV PROP LLC, property in Charleroi for $10,000.
Robert P. Wazny to Kylie M. and Glenn F. Jacob, property in Union Township for $121,900.
Koreyanne Smith to Joshua O. Sullenberger, property in Speers for $57,000.
Tawny Shyrell Weik and Derek Winziszewski to Nicholas Steven Harvey, property in Roscoe for $88,900.
Estate of Arthur Angelo to Joshua J. Meadville, property in Charleroi for $52,100.
No transfers are available for Fayette County.
