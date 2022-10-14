Fayette County
No Fayette County property transfers were submitted.
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Sept. 21 and 27.
Aleppo Township
Sharlene Burke aka Sharlene McLeod to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,000
Bruce D. Crawford to The Mineral Company, for $40,877.20
Robert E. Crawford to The Mineral Company, for $40,877.20
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Jayne A. Barr to The Mineral Company, for $95,796.27
John R. Barr to The Mineral Company, for $95,796.27
Carmichaels
Richard R. Messenger to Shelby King, for $65,000
Center Township
Dianna L. Kennedy to Michael F. Pettit, for $18,000
Cumberland Township
Frederick J. Titus Jr. to David Massullo, for $335,000
Brain Steinmiller to Richhill Properties LLC, for $20,000
Dunkard Township
Vaughn E. Nickler to Roger K. Franks, for $129,000
Franklin Township
RWC Holdings LLC to John F. Fitzgerald Jr., for $225,000
Robert Wolfe to Wolfe’s Rentals LLC Lots, for $10,000
Freeport Township
Wilson L. Snyder to Joseph Taylor Moore, for $139,900
Gilmore Township
Mark R. Rendulic to Robert L. Gilbert, for $345,000
Jackson Township
Nancy S. Snyder to The Mineral Company, for $14,668.18
Nancy S. Snyder to The Mineral Company, for $3,249.89
Jackson and Richhill townships
Austin Eugene Pettit to The Mineral Company for $3,012.24
Jefferson
CD DG Jefferson 2 LLC to George Sarantakis & Susan Kay Jensen Trust, for $2,225,000
Morgan Township
Corey M. Conaway to Kaylyn Roberts, for $95,000
Morris Township
Thomas M. Lowery to EQT Production Company, for $10.472.21
Beryl Elizabeth Reker to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Christopher F. Smith to EQT Production Company, for $1,685.87
Perry Township
Blair Family Trust to The Mineral Company, for $3,979.98
Richhill Township
Helen P. True to The Mineral Company, for $6,388.89
Dale A. Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $500
Daniel Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Springhill Township
Karen Sue Lilley to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $23,546.23
Jack J. Coffman to The Mineral Company, for $4,515
Pamela Haynes to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $4,400
Bonnie S. Droboj to Sandhill Royalty LP, for$200
Brian S. O’Connell to The Mineral Company, for $91,604.87
Joann Cox Estate to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $200
