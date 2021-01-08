The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6:

Bullskin Township

Robert Brown III to Kurt Hahn, for $35,000

Connellsville

Thomas Soisson to Don Mongell and Associates G.P., LLC, for $185,000

Jeremy Petrone to Theodore Kubacki, for $10,000

Connellsville Township

Ruth Volk and Estate of Virginia B. Hochmuth to Robert Ringer, for $3,500

Dunbar Township

Kent Yozie to Alicia Bergstedt and Deborah Bergstedt, $305,000

Fairchance

Cheryl Barton to Ellwood Kelly Jr., Ian Kelly and Cheryl Kotuha, for $48,000

Georges Township

Craig Yauch to Brooke Hammond and Jacob Laskey, for $144,000

Susan Manchin and Timothy Manchin to Joy Huston, for $333,000

German Township

Russell Shaffer to Bonita Gibson, for $185,000

Henry Clay Township

Ricky Rugg to James Thomas, for $68,000

Estate of Jeffrey G.S Wilson to K&R Farming LLC, for $210,000

Jefferson Township

Jason Augustine to Timothy Barnett, for $123,700

Lower Tyrone Township

Barbara Lovis to John Franklin Jr., for $105,000

Luzerne Township

Nola Chisler to Apryle Garbutt, for $206,400

Masontown

Meghan Howard to Michael McKoy, for $1,000

Menallen Township

Nancy Gabriel, Ronald Gabriel and Ronald Gabriel Revocable Living Trust to Red River Land Co., for $3,500

David Rice to James Eadie, for $222,200

Nicholson Township

Jacob Demaske and Holly Demaske to Tyler Kisner, for $190,000

North Union Township

Patrick Hudock to Jaysie Walters, for $209,000

Jamie Supensky to Christopher Jordan, for $5,000

Perryopolis

John Vandivner to Milford Ledsome Jr., for $117,000

South Connellsville

Roy DeWitt III and Breanna DeWitt to Brian DeWitt and Austin DeWitt, for $5,000

South Union Township

Brent Smith to Timoty Sparks, for $35,000

Brenda Stipanovich and Brenda L. Stipanovich Revocable Trust to Patrick Hudock and Jamie Hudock, for $359,900

Springhill Township

Diamond Properties LLC to Merit Development Inc., for $215,000

Penny Shriver to Kayann Beatty, for $20,000

Barbara Glunt to Chelsey Ignozzi, for $128,000

James Pyle to Michael Rudolph, for $325,000

Susan Frazee and Estate of Betty Lincoln to Rachel Dean, for $11,169

Uniontown

Richard Best to Ella Sepesy, for $82,000

Ronald Sisler to Brian Branhart, for $84,900

OC Cluss Lumber Co. to Thomas Gerke, for $42,500

Washington Township

Krista Staley to Drake Bucci, for $115,000

Wharton Township

Robert Guerriere to Thomas Villella Jr. and Sharon Legeza, for $91,500

Keith Mossburg to Jeremiah Durstine, for $340,000

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 4 and 17

Aleppo Township

Athena Mathis AKA Athena Sommer Mathis to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $174,652.50

Linda Lou Hickman to The Mineral Company, for $12,908.59

Carmichaels

Harold G. Stephens Sr. by TCB to Seneca Leandro View LLC, for $6,244.21

Center Township

Jeff McCombs to Jeff McCombs, for $13,599.02

Cumberland Township

Ruby J. Kirk to Corey Bowling, for $380,000

Shane Allan Sarver to Tyler Blair, for $139,000

Melanie J. Coss by TCB to William A. Cree IV, for $10,004.65

Janet L. Christopher by TCB to Lynn L. Corl III, for $4,114.30

Dorothy Baker by TCB to Lynn L. Corl III, for $6,596.43

Dunkard Township

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $328.61

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $390.89

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $856.08

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $328.61

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $340.12

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,247.98

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,214.26

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,689.25

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $739.50

Dana Mining Co of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $454.40

Carly A. Richter to T Wade Enterprises LLC, for $6,500

Franklin Township

CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP to Wesley Wright, for $72,000

Jeffrey Lapping to RCW Holding LLC, for $11,000

Ronald W. Throckmorton Jr. to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $16,265.20

Tracy D. Mills A/K/A Tracy D. Morris to Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, for $23,000

Eileen J. Beazell Estate to Jarrod W. Richter, for $60,000

Freeport and Springhill townships

Michael J. Lyle to Par City Holdings II LP, for $3,555.70

Gilmore Township

Christie L. Rice A/K/A Christie L. Turner to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,836.60

William J. Taylor to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,187.10

Charles E. Taylor to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,187.10

Leslie T. Meeder to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,836.60

Gilmore and Jackson townships

Robert E. Lewis to AMP IV LP, for $10,930.50

Greene Township

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $11,000

William G. Sebek to Tina M. Orndoff, for $26,000

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $6,500

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $26,000

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $10,000

Glen W. Powell Jr. by TCB to Joseph F. John II, for $1,559.87

Jackson Township

Sarah Ann Magnotti to the Mineral Company, for $106,421

April Slifko Estate by TCB to James Rice, Jr. for $2,782.78

Jefferson Township

Harold A. Lewis Jr. by TCB to George Enterprises INC, for $382.40

Harold A. Lewis Jr. by TCB to Joseph F. John, for $464.71

Jefferson Township and Jefferson

Eugene M. Vrabel to The Mineral Company, for $3,216.51

Victor W. Lapkowicz to Kaiten Oravets, for $53,500

Monongahela Township

Rebecca Barclay by TCB to George Enterprises INC, for $794.57

Jerome J. Dorsey to Stephen S. Zalar, for $1,500

Morris Township

Floyd L. Wiseman by TCB to George Enterprises INC, for $1,095.40

Perry Township

MINCO I INC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,078.20

Dana Mining Company of PA by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $377.12

MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $614.08

MINCO I INC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $396.76

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $605.80

Donald E. Brock to Greystone Energy & Minerals LLC, for $281,050

Linda D. Phillips AKA Linda D. Jarrell to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, for $5,000

Springhill Township

Frances Joan Desilva to The Mineral Company, for $87,539.02

Lillie A. Wyant to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $1,811.98

Frank Denny A/K/A Franklin W. Denny to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $29,600

Ronald M. Klaes to The Mineral Company, for $759.59

Sofie A. Kaper AKA Sofia E Kaper to The Mineral Company, for $16,332.63

Lisa Marie Rocka to The Mineral Company, for $11,000.26

Springhill and Freeport townships

Leon Welbob to Mark A. Uminiski, for $127,000

Wayne Township

Brenda L. Phillips to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, for $2,000

CNX Land LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $162,520

Bonnie Jean Moore to Work Resources LLC, for $2,000

Charles H. Rogers to Work Resources LLC, for $6,750

Albert Lee Rogers to Work Resources LLC, for $3,400

April Allen A/K/A April Wright to Work Resources LLC, for $3,400

Stanley R. Eddy to Work Resources LLC, for $2,000

Allen Francey by TCB to Glen T. Farrier, for $4,500

Husk Family Protector Trust to Rhonda Parson, for $185,000

Waynesburg

Trakken Properties LLC to Michael Stewart, for $222,500

Sebek’s Rentals LLC to Joshua McCartney, for $95,000

Michael Litwinovich by TCB to Seneca Leandro View LLC, for $12,000

Donald S. Albert Estate to Kenneth A. Haines, for $40,000

Whiteley Township

Rebecca Price Anderson to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $505.95

Carl C. Graham to Andrew W. Gump, for $4,000

Dana Michael Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $335.76

Darrell Lee Proctor to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $15,365

Mountaineer Natural Gas Company to OJEDA AD4 LLC, for $74,999.94

Donna Lee Henderson to The Mineral Company, for $2,604

Judith Carol Suman to The Mineral Company, for $2,604

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.