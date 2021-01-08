The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6:
Bullskin Township
Robert Brown III to Kurt Hahn, for $35,000
Connellsville
Thomas Soisson to Don Mongell and Associates G.P., LLC, for $185,000
Jeremy Petrone to Theodore Kubacki, for $10,000
Connellsville Township
Ruth Volk and Estate of Virginia B. Hochmuth to Robert Ringer, for $3,500
Dunbar Township
Kent Yozie to Alicia Bergstedt and Deborah Bergstedt, $305,000
Fairchance
Cheryl Barton to Ellwood Kelly Jr., Ian Kelly and Cheryl Kotuha, for $48,000
Georges Township
Craig Yauch to Brooke Hammond and Jacob Laskey, for $144,000
Susan Manchin and Timothy Manchin to Joy Huston, for $333,000
German Township
Russell Shaffer to Bonita Gibson, for $185,000
Henry Clay Township
Ricky Rugg to James Thomas, for $68,000
Estate of Jeffrey G.S Wilson to K&R Farming LLC, for $210,000
Jefferson Township
Jason Augustine to Timothy Barnett, for $123,700
Lower Tyrone Township
Barbara Lovis to John Franklin Jr., for $105,000
Luzerne Township
Nola Chisler to Apryle Garbutt, for $206,400
Masontown
Meghan Howard to Michael McKoy, for $1,000
Menallen Township
Nancy Gabriel, Ronald Gabriel and Ronald Gabriel Revocable Living Trust to Red River Land Co., for $3,500
David Rice to James Eadie, for $222,200
Nicholson Township
Jacob Demaske and Holly Demaske to Tyler Kisner, for $190,000
North Union Township
Patrick Hudock to Jaysie Walters, for $209,000
Jamie Supensky to Christopher Jordan, for $5,000
Perryopolis
John Vandivner to Milford Ledsome Jr., for $117,000
South Connellsville
Roy DeWitt III and Breanna DeWitt to Brian DeWitt and Austin DeWitt, for $5,000
South Union Township
Brent Smith to Timoty Sparks, for $35,000
Brenda Stipanovich and Brenda L. Stipanovich Revocable Trust to Patrick Hudock and Jamie Hudock, for $359,900
Springhill Township
Diamond Properties LLC to Merit Development Inc., for $215,000
Penny Shriver to Kayann Beatty, for $20,000
Barbara Glunt to Chelsey Ignozzi, for $128,000
James Pyle to Michael Rudolph, for $325,000
Susan Frazee and Estate of Betty Lincoln to Rachel Dean, for $11,169
Uniontown
Richard Best to Ella Sepesy, for $82,000
Ronald Sisler to Brian Branhart, for $84,900
OC Cluss Lumber Co. to Thomas Gerke, for $42,500
Washington Township
Krista Staley to Drake Bucci, for $115,000
Wharton Township
Robert Guerriere to Thomas Villella Jr. and Sharon Legeza, for $91,500
Keith Mossburg to Jeremiah Durstine, for $340,000
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 4 and 17
Aleppo Township
Athena Mathis AKA Athena Sommer Mathis to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $174,652.50
Linda Lou Hickman to The Mineral Company, for $12,908.59
Carmichaels
Harold G. Stephens Sr. by TCB to Seneca Leandro View LLC, for $6,244.21
Center Township
Jeff McCombs to Jeff McCombs, for $13,599.02
Cumberland Township
Ruby J. Kirk to Corey Bowling, for $380,000
Shane Allan Sarver to Tyler Blair, for $139,000
Melanie J. Coss by TCB to William A. Cree IV, for $10,004.65
Janet L. Christopher by TCB to Lynn L. Corl III, for $4,114.30
Dorothy Baker by TCB to Lynn L. Corl III, for $6,596.43
Dunkard Township
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $328.61
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $390.89
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $856.08
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $328.61
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $340.12
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,247.98
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,214.26
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,689.25
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $739.50
Dana Mining Co of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $454.40
Carly A. Richter to T Wade Enterprises LLC, for $6,500
Franklin Township
CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP to Wesley Wright, for $72,000
Jeffrey Lapping to RCW Holding LLC, for $11,000
Ronald W. Throckmorton Jr. to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $16,265.20
Tracy D. Mills A/K/A Tracy D. Morris to Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, for $23,000
Eileen J. Beazell Estate to Jarrod W. Richter, for $60,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
Michael J. Lyle to Par City Holdings II LP, for $3,555.70
Gilmore Township
Christie L. Rice A/K/A Christie L. Turner to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,836.60
William J. Taylor to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,187.10
Charles E. Taylor to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,187.10
Leslie T. Meeder to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,836.60
Gilmore and Jackson townships
Robert E. Lewis to AMP IV LP, for $10,930.50
Greene Township
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $11,000
William G. Sebek to Tina M. Orndoff, for $26,000
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $6,500
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $26,000
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $10,000
Glen W. Powell Jr. by TCB to Joseph F. John II, for $1,559.87
Jackson Township
Sarah Ann Magnotti to the Mineral Company, for $106,421
April Slifko Estate by TCB to James Rice, Jr. for $2,782.78
Jefferson Township
Harold A. Lewis Jr. by TCB to George Enterprises INC, for $382.40
Harold A. Lewis Jr. by TCB to Joseph F. John, for $464.71
Jefferson Township and Jefferson
Eugene M. Vrabel to The Mineral Company, for $3,216.51
Victor W. Lapkowicz to Kaiten Oravets, for $53,500
Monongahela Township
Rebecca Barclay by TCB to George Enterprises INC, for $794.57
Jerome J. Dorsey to Stephen S. Zalar, for $1,500
Morris Township
Floyd L. Wiseman by TCB to George Enterprises INC, for $1,095.40
Perry Township
MINCO I INC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $1,078.20
Dana Mining Company of PA by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $377.12
MEPCO LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $614.08
MINCO I INC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $396.76
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $605.80
Donald E. Brock to Greystone Energy & Minerals LLC, for $281,050
Linda D. Phillips AKA Linda D. Jarrell to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, for $5,000
Springhill Township
Frances Joan Desilva to The Mineral Company, for $87,539.02
Lillie A. Wyant to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $1,811.98
Frank Denny A/K/A Franklin W. Denny to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $29,600
Ronald M. Klaes to The Mineral Company, for $759.59
Sofie A. Kaper AKA Sofia E Kaper to The Mineral Company, for $16,332.63
Lisa Marie Rocka to The Mineral Company, for $11,000.26
Springhill and Freeport townships
Leon Welbob to Mark A. Uminiski, for $127,000
Wayne Township
Brenda L. Phillips to USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC, for $2,000
CNX Land LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $162,520
Bonnie Jean Moore to Work Resources LLC, for $2,000
Charles H. Rogers to Work Resources LLC, for $6,750
Albert Lee Rogers to Work Resources LLC, for $3,400
April Allen A/K/A April Wright to Work Resources LLC, for $3,400
Stanley R. Eddy to Work Resources LLC, for $2,000
Allen Francey by TCB to Glen T. Farrier, for $4,500
Husk Family Protector Trust to Rhonda Parson, for $185,000
Waynesburg
Trakken Properties LLC to Michael Stewart, for $222,500
Sebek’s Rentals LLC to Joshua McCartney, for $95,000
Michael Litwinovich by TCB to Seneca Leandro View LLC, for $12,000
Donald S. Albert Estate to Kenneth A. Haines, for $40,000
Whiteley Township
Rebecca Price Anderson to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $505.95
Carl C. Graham to Andrew W. Gump, for $4,000
Dana Michael Company of PA LLC by TCB to Fairhill North Corporation, for $335.76
Darrell Lee Proctor to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $15,365
Mountaineer Natural Gas Company to OJEDA AD4 LLC, for $74,999.94
Donna Lee Henderson to The Mineral Company, for $2,604
Judith Carol Suman to The Mineral Company, for $2,604
