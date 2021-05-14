Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 6 and 11.

Bullskin Township

John Visley to Justin Logan, for $13,000

Brett Borris to Mark Striner, for $5,000

Connellsville

John Mancini to Jonny Adams, for $38,000

Connellsville Township

Carla Cooper and Michael Cooper to Marcy Brady, for $135,000

Dunbar Township

Patricia Kingan to Laura Scripp, for $540,000

Edmund Rudolph to Lauren Gross, for $50,000

Cody Leapline to Jamie Matrunics and Ray Matrunics, for $500

Fairchance

Jon Hoover to OX Rental Properties LLC, for $350,000

Billy Taylor to Evan Miscovich, for $124,500

German Township

Bridget Curry to MM Real Estate LLC, for $3,200

Henry Clay Township

Charles Roebuck Jr. to Rod & Barrell Properties LLC, for $40,000

Lawrence Hartman Sr. to Tina Tomlins, for $44,000

Luzerne Township

Linda Ducar, Anthony Barak Jr. and Last Will and Test of Mildred M. Barak to Barbara Thomas, for $26,500

Masontown

Kato Holdings LLC to Joseph Standish, for $16,000

Lydia Coll to Kelly Schuessler and Christopher Dutkewycz, for $193,000

Menallen Township

Jean Stoyko, Virginia Wilson and Evelyn Tucker to Destiny Molter, for $190,000

Michael Kurdilla, Janice Kurdilla and Michael S. Kurdilla & Janice M. Kurdilla Revocable Living Trust to Vincent Marsico, for $298,900

Perry Township

Rudy Pokorny, Kevin Stricklin and Estate of Ralph Radishek to Manie Stricklin and Kevin Stricklin, for $221,466

Perryopolis

Daniel Boyle and Estate of John Boyle to James Galayda, for $148,000

Redstone Township

John Tarr to Thomas Simpson, for $6,000

Ray Christner to Jace Vecchiolla, for $79,000

John Sebeck to Jason Novak, for $13,000

South Connellsville

Craig Showman to Amber Thompson, for $132,000

South Union Township

BEMC Holdings LLC to Shawna Visnosky, for $273,000

Linda Rockwell and Terrance Jenkins to Terrance Jenkins, for $38,750

Springfield Township

Mid Penn Bank to Hillary Miller, for $76,400

Ronald Delbarre to Gabriel DeMaio, for $90,000

Uniontown

Eric Johnson to Douglas Brown, for $33,000

Janet Lyons to Michael Moore, for $50,000

Vanderbilt

Janice Smith to Wayne Morris, for $25,000

Washington Township

John Dudzinski to Luntsky Holdings LLC, for $100,000

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 28 and May 4.

Aleppo Township

Joshua Phillips to Consol Pennsylvania Coal CO LLC, for $270,000

Melvin L. Jackson to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $270,000

Carmichaels

Frank Starzyk by TCB to Robert Delansky, for $16,063

Ray E. Digman by TCB to Robert Delansky, for $15,547

Cumberland Township

Ruth Mucko by TCB to Jeffrey Hathaway II, for $22,634

Dunkard Township

Dilliner DPP LLC to Rupa Engineer, for $1,595,000

Jeremy Owens to Pretoroti Invest LLC, for $15,400

Franklin Township

RSC Development LLC to Lizza Fortuno Quintero, for $385,000

Clarence E. Wise by TCB to Trakken Properties LLC, for $726

Clarence E. Wise by TCB to Trakken Properties LLC, for $4,928

Clarence E. Wise by TCB to Trakken Properties LLC, for $726

Jefferson Township

Leonard Payne to Chrystal R. Brown-McCullough, for $27,455

Ruth Grove by TCB to Patrick G. Knight, for $1,375

Ruth Grove by TCB to Shelby N. Stilwell, for $1,624

Monongahela Township

Kathryn C. Clark by TCB to Kevin Kendralla, for $1,222

Morgan Township

Morgan Township to Dustin Karkowski, for $2,500

Daniel R. Phillips to Earl Curry, for $230,000

Christian R. McDaniel by TCB to Bernard A. Benamati, for $ 11,441

Morris Township

Mary K Sheppard Revocable Trust to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $58,743.06

Devan P. Sanders to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $340,400

McNay Rentals L P to Robert E. Mahan, for $35,000

Richhill Township

Clarence Edmond Doss to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $36,652.78

William Dee Lester to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $18,326.39

Mary Elizabeth Marshall to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $18,326.39

James Robert Murdock to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $36,652.78

Springhill Township

Larry D. Griffith to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $2,600

Pamela K. Wolverton to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927

Springhill and Aleppo townships

Lonnie Leon Ensminger to 182 Holdings LLC, for $90,000

Springhill and Freeport townships

Kimberly L. Keagler by Atty-In-Fact to GEM Holdings LLC, for $2,358.80

Barbara J. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076

David C. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $2,358.80

Mary Louise Madigan to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076

Patricia K. Ingram to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076

Harry D. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076

James S. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $2,358.80

Waynesburg

Randy H. Anderson to Donald Brookman, for $97,000

Nancy A. Wrick to Kristie Kesner, for $74,429.49

