Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 6 and 11.
Bullskin Township
John Visley to Justin Logan, for $13,000
Brett Borris to Mark Striner, for $5,000
Connellsville
John Mancini to Jonny Adams, for $38,000
Connellsville Township
Carla Cooper and Michael Cooper to Marcy Brady, for $135,000
Dunbar Township
Patricia Kingan to Laura Scripp, for $540,000
Edmund Rudolph to Lauren Gross, for $50,000
Cody Leapline to Jamie Matrunics and Ray Matrunics, for $500
Fairchance
Jon Hoover to OX Rental Properties LLC, for $350,000
Billy Taylor to Evan Miscovich, for $124,500
German Township
Bridget Curry to MM Real Estate LLC, for $3,200
Henry Clay Township
Charles Roebuck Jr. to Rod & Barrell Properties LLC, for $40,000
Lawrence Hartman Sr. to Tina Tomlins, for $44,000
Luzerne Township
Linda Ducar, Anthony Barak Jr. and Last Will and Test of Mildred M. Barak to Barbara Thomas, for $26,500
Masontown
Kato Holdings LLC to Joseph Standish, for $16,000
Lydia Coll to Kelly Schuessler and Christopher Dutkewycz, for $193,000
Menallen Township
Jean Stoyko, Virginia Wilson and Evelyn Tucker to Destiny Molter, for $190,000
Michael Kurdilla, Janice Kurdilla and Michael S. Kurdilla & Janice M. Kurdilla Revocable Living Trust to Vincent Marsico, for $298,900
Perry Township
Rudy Pokorny, Kevin Stricklin and Estate of Ralph Radishek to Manie Stricklin and Kevin Stricklin, for $221,466
Perryopolis
Daniel Boyle and Estate of John Boyle to James Galayda, for $148,000
Redstone Township
John Tarr to Thomas Simpson, for $6,000
Ray Christner to Jace Vecchiolla, for $79,000
John Sebeck to Jason Novak, for $13,000
South Connellsville
Craig Showman to Amber Thompson, for $132,000
South Union Township
BEMC Holdings LLC to Shawna Visnosky, for $273,000
Linda Rockwell and Terrance Jenkins to Terrance Jenkins, for $38,750
Springfield Township
Mid Penn Bank to Hillary Miller, for $76,400
Ronald Delbarre to Gabriel DeMaio, for $90,000
Uniontown
Eric Johnson to Douglas Brown, for $33,000
Janet Lyons to Michael Moore, for $50,000
Vanderbilt
Janice Smith to Wayne Morris, for $25,000
Washington Township
John Dudzinski to Luntsky Holdings LLC, for $100,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 28 and May 4.
Aleppo Township
Joshua Phillips to Consol Pennsylvania Coal CO LLC, for $270,000
Melvin L. Jackson to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $270,000
Carmichaels
Frank Starzyk by TCB to Robert Delansky, for $16,063
Ray E. Digman by TCB to Robert Delansky, for $15,547
Cumberland Township
Ruth Mucko by TCB to Jeffrey Hathaway II, for $22,634
Dunkard Township
Dilliner DPP LLC to Rupa Engineer, for $1,595,000
Jeremy Owens to Pretoroti Invest LLC, for $15,400
Franklin Township
RSC Development LLC to Lizza Fortuno Quintero, for $385,000
Clarence E. Wise by TCB to Trakken Properties LLC, for $726
Clarence E. Wise by TCB to Trakken Properties LLC, for $4,928
Clarence E. Wise by TCB to Trakken Properties LLC, for $726
Jefferson Township
Leonard Payne to Chrystal R. Brown-McCullough, for $27,455
Ruth Grove by TCB to Patrick G. Knight, for $1,375
Ruth Grove by TCB to Shelby N. Stilwell, for $1,624
Monongahela Township
Kathryn C. Clark by TCB to Kevin Kendralla, for $1,222
Morgan Township
Morgan Township to Dustin Karkowski, for $2,500
Daniel R. Phillips to Earl Curry, for $230,000
Christian R. McDaniel by TCB to Bernard A. Benamati, for $ 11,441
Morris Township
Mary K Sheppard Revocable Trust to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $58,743.06
Devan P. Sanders to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $340,400
McNay Rentals L P to Robert E. Mahan, for $35,000
Richhill Township
Clarence Edmond Doss to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $36,652.78
William Dee Lester to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $18,326.39
Mary Elizabeth Marshall to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $18,326.39
James Robert Murdock to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, for $36,652.78
Springhill Township
Larry D. Griffith to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $2,600
Pamela K. Wolverton to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927
Springhill and Aleppo townships
Lonnie Leon Ensminger to 182 Holdings LLC, for $90,000
Springhill and Freeport townships
Kimberly L. Keagler by Atty-In-Fact to GEM Holdings LLC, for $2,358.80
Barbara J. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076
David C. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $2,358.80
Mary Louise Madigan to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076
Patricia K. Ingram to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076
Harry D. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $7,076
James S. Keagler to GEM Holdings LLC, for $2,358.80
Waynesburg
Randy H. Anderson to Donald Brookman, for $97,000
Nancy A. Wrick to Kristie Kesner, for $74,429.49
