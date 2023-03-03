Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Belle Vernon
William D. Nutt and Joyce A. Nutt to Constantine Rentals LLC for $50,000
Brownsville Township
Brandon Grahek, Brandon R. Grahek and Danialle Grahek to Steven R. Grahek and Robin Grahek for $10,000
Bullskin Township
Megan R. Lint to James D. Gallagher and Cindy Sue Gallagher for $10,422
Connellsville
Barry J. Craig and Judith A. Lynn Craig to Michael P. Dezort for $56,000
Alia Margaret Coughenour to Larry Ruvo for $180,000
Racquel Rennee Bastian and Jeremy Tyler Uhrinek to Arm Real Estate Holding LLC for $160,000
Edward T. Franks Trustee and Christine E. Franks Revocable Trust to Franks Development LLC for $250
Connellsville Township
John W. Richter and Denise Richter to Alliance Properties Group LLC for $100,000
Dunbar
Cindy L. Moag to Brian Tyler Handler for $38,000
Georges Township
Alysia Shrader and Jon Shrader to Scott Opfer and Karen Opfer for $6,000
German Township
Jamie Grimm to Megan Sue Shaw for $35,000
James E. Jordan and Susan A. Jordan to Aunix 3 LLC for $60,237
Henry Clay Township
John V. Prinkey to Jesse J. Bates II, Leslie J. Bates, Jess J. Bates III and Austin M. Bates for $30,000
Jefferson Township
Charles C. Peters III and Julie A. Peters to Paul Pellick Jr. for $1,000
Terry Jo Younkins to JJ Marketing LLC for $5,000
JJ Marketing LLC to Aunix Energy LLC for $20,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Henry T. Cochrane Trustee, Dorothy Cochran Trustee and Henry T. Cochran Revocable Trust to Morgan Hollowood and Joseph Epsey $9,000
Masontown
Angela Dawn Coy and Willis Coy to Dawn Skochelak and Barry Skochelak for $240,000
Geraldine Breaux, Geraldine D. Breaux Est and Geraldine Dorice Breaux Est to Kristen Liberini for $135,000
Nicholson Township
Robert L. McCormick to Ronald Collins Jr. for $121,300
North Union Township
Wilbur E. Landman, Robert R. Landman, Ricky A. Landman, Deborah Landman and Roger Landman Jr. to Thomas E. Landman for $53,058
Audie K. Saunder to Ryan M. Miciotto for $23,500
Bia Investor Group LLC to 79 Aldine Street LLC for $30,000
Patricia Trambko Est to Samuel Hlatky and Rebecca L. Hlatky for $110,000
MJM Common Properties LLC to Nicole E. Fike for $189,900
Perryopolis
Gregory C. Wozniak, Adrienne Briggs and Kimberly Smigiel to David Hough and Shannon Hough for $200,000
Samantha M. Monahan, Samantha M. Steiner and Anthony Monahan to Gregory Neil Berkebile, Beth Ann Berkebile and Sergey Gregory Berkebile for $80,000
Redstone Township
Richard D. Stogram to Amanda L. Mehalic and Justin A. Mehalic for $15,000
Saltlick Township
Christopher R. Sparks, Christopher R. Sparks and Linda S. Sparks to Jill E. White for $80,000
Springfield Township
Bonnie K. Shipley Est to Austin R. Miner for $200,000
South Union Township
Hang Zhu and Meiqin Li to Ryan M. Reynolds and Ashley A. Reynolds for $271,500
Jamie K. Speed to Brent Mathey for $50,000
Dawn A. Wagner, Dawn A. Skochelak and Barry Skochelak to Sheldon McCarty, Arlene McCarty and Shawn McCarty for $240,000
Lisa A. Cole to Michael Paul Kreuger for $253,000
Uniontown
Tracy A. Ritz to Angela Dugan and Grace Miller for $1,000
Washington Township
Mary D. Wenick and Mark Dalson Wenick to David M. Bonetti and Lisa R. Bonetti for $162,900
Wharton Township
Land for Freedom LLC to Darin Joseph Presutti and Jennifer Anne Presutti for $105,000
Helen G. Anderson to Kristen R. Brooks and Colby D. Brooks for $23,000
