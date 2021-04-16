Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between April 9-14
Brownsville
Charles Brown and Dorothy Blakey to Carl Blakey, for $5,000
Bullskin Township
SHRC Properties LLC to Kevin Pletcher, for $5,000
Linda Lewandowski and Linda Corso to Richard Lilley, for $330,000
Connellsville
Douglas Giles to Moctar Sawadogo, for $6,000
Everson
Christopher Sosko to Brooke Guth, for $112,000
Thomas Forsythe to David Nebraska, for $64,900
German Township
Rhonda Corcoran to Izaak Shankle, for $95,500
Masontown
Brian Reams to Jane Miller, for $87,500
Kristle Krichbaum, Devon Krichbaum and Estate of Diana Krichbaum to William Hall and Gay Hall, for $64,500
Menallen Township
Fayette EMS Inc. to John Gentilcore, Dina Tatalias, Antoinetta Gentilcore and DJD Properties, for $140,000
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $85,000
North Union Township
Jon Wandell and Estate of Bruce A. Wandell to Daniel Lake and Crystal Lake, for $50,000
Michael Kosco and Estate of Jerome L. Griglak to Clifford Armel Jr., for $12,000
Perry Township
Daniel Mooris to John Kubina III, for $2,000
Redstone Township
Joseph Ciarrocchi to Sherry Chisler, for $147,000
Saltlick Township
Dixon Rich Jr. to Kenneth Gries, for $45,000
Smithfield
Craig Bolinger to Carol Kushner, for $20,000
Springfield Township
Betty Layman to Jason Fulton, for $18,000
Darren Shipley to Brandon Henry, for $110,000
South Union Township
Douglas Halterman to Kenneth Fostano, for $261,000
Lora Christopher to Eugene Constantine, for $147,500
ELN LLC to Ryan Kennedy, for $150,000
Uniontown
Shelly Skomra and Estate of Audrey M. McDowell to Ronda Waughen, for $68,000
Tommy’s First LLC to Mark Fike, for $137,000
Washington Township
Andrew Duda and Andrew Duda, Jr. to Doreen Dilegge, for $140,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between March 31-April 6
Aleppo Township
Steven Donald Reed to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, for $81,650
Cumberland, Dunkard, Greene, Jefferson, Monongahela and Perry townships
Reliance Marcellus LLC to Northern Oil and Gas Inc, for $500,861.67
Dunkard Township
Michael J. Yancich Estate to Tried and True Services LLC, for $99,000
Jessica Doman to Nicholas Riggleman, for $2,000
Greene and Dunkard townships
George S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, for $8,064.27
John S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, for $8,064.27
Michael S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, for $40,321.32
Monongahela Township
Richard A. Sell to Robert C. Vanscyoc, for $8,500
Estate of Jane E. Christopher to Dalton F. Fowler, for $58,500
Morgan Township
Frank J. Bahajak to John A. Knapik Jr., for $5,000
Ida Mae Cerar Estate to James R. Hoyle, for $5,000
Richhill Township
VES Land LLC to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $110,955.25
Springhill Township
Merle E. Shields to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $636,875
Springhill and Freeport townships
Merle E. Shields to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $126,999.64
Merle E. Shields to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $1,511,125.36
Wayne Township
Joseph L. Binnix to The Mineral Company, for $4,002.33
Brian Leslie Vangelder Estate to James R. Gilbert, for $15,000
Waynesburg
Zachary D. Morgan to FBO Steven Haines Camaplan IRA, for $99,000
James D. Roberts Estate to Country Greens LLC, for $160,000
Whiteley Township
Timothy H. Ammon to The Mineral Company, for $3,648
