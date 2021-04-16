Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between April 9-14

Brownsville

Charles Brown and Dorothy Blakey to Carl Blakey, for $5,000

Bullskin Township

SHRC Properties LLC to Kevin Pletcher, for $5,000

Linda Lewandowski and Linda Corso to Richard Lilley, for $330,000

Connellsville

Douglas Giles to Moctar Sawadogo, for $6,000

Everson

Christopher Sosko to Brooke Guth, for $112,000

Thomas Forsythe to David Nebraska, for $64,900

German Township

Rhonda Corcoran to Izaak Shankle, for $95,500

Masontown

Brian Reams to Jane Miller, for $87,500

Kristle Krichbaum, Devon Krichbaum and Estate of Diana Krichbaum to William Hall and Gay Hall, for $64,500

Menallen Township

Fayette EMS Inc. to John Gentilcore, Dina Tatalias, Antoinetta Gentilcore and DJD Properties, for $140,000

MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $85,000

North Union Township

Jon Wandell and Estate of Bruce A. Wandell to Daniel Lake and Crystal Lake, for $50,000

Michael Kosco and Estate of Jerome L. Griglak to Clifford Armel Jr., for $12,000

Perry Township

Daniel Mooris to John Kubina III, for $2,000

Redstone Township

Joseph Ciarrocchi to Sherry Chisler, for $147,000

Saltlick Township

Dixon Rich Jr. to Kenneth Gries, for $45,000

Smithfield

Craig Bolinger to Carol Kushner, for $20,000

Springfield Township

Betty Layman to Jason Fulton, for $18,000

Darren Shipley to Brandon Henry, for $110,000

South Union Township

Douglas Halterman to Kenneth Fostano, for $261,000

Lora Christopher to Eugene Constantine, for $147,500

ELN LLC to Ryan Kennedy, for $150,000

Uniontown

Shelly Skomra and Estate of Audrey M. McDowell to Ronda Waughen, for $68,000

Tommy’s First LLC to Mark Fike, for $137,000

Washington Township

Andrew Duda and Andrew Duda, Jr. to Doreen Dilegge, for $140,000

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between March 31-April 6

Aleppo Township

Steven Donald Reed to Aunix Acquisition Fund LLC, for $81,650

Cumberland, Dunkard, Greene, Jefferson, Monongahela and Perry townships

Reliance Marcellus LLC to Northern Oil and Gas Inc, for $500,861.67

Dunkard Township

Michael J. Yancich Estate to Tried and True Services LLC, for $99,000

Jessica Doman to Nicholas Riggleman, for $2,000

Greene and Dunkard townships

George S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, for $8,064.27

John S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, for $8,064.27

Michael S. Pappafotis to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, for $40,321.32

Monongahela Township

Richard A. Sell to Robert C. Vanscyoc, for $8,500

Estate of Jane E. Christopher to Dalton F. Fowler, for $58,500

Morgan Township

Frank J. Bahajak to John A. Knapik Jr., for $5,000

Ida Mae Cerar Estate to James R. Hoyle, for $5,000

Richhill Township

VES Land LLC to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $110,955.25

Springhill Township

Merle E. Shields to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $636,875

Springhill and Freeport townships

Merle E. Shields to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $126,999.64

Merle E. Shields to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $1,511,125.36

Wayne Township

Joseph L. Binnix to The Mineral Company, for $4,002.33

Brian Leslie Vangelder Estate to James R. Gilbert, for $15,000

Waynesburg

Zachary D. Morgan to FBO Steven Haines Camaplan IRA, for $99,000

James D. Roberts Estate to Country Greens LLC, for $160,000

Whiteley Township

Timothy H. Ammon to The Mineral Company, for $3,648

