The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 20 - Aug. 26:
David Ozenich to Brent Smith, property in South Union Township for $20,500
Marilyn Brown to Matthew Mancuso, property in South Union Township for $39,000
Joy Knepp to James Coffman and Zachary Bradshaw, property in Saltlick Township for $105,000
Domani Holdings LLC to Barbara Carson, property in Georges Township for $175,900
Estate of Mary Alice Brobny to Susan Archbold, property in Georges Township for $75,000
Estate of Clare L Geary to Thomas Geary and Kimberly Geary and Karla Shawley, property in Saltlick Township for $15,500
Regina Hughes to Bonita Galla and Hubert Coleman, property in Connellsville for $13,000
Mark Hegyes to Megan Hegyes and Dustin Leonard, property in Jefferson Township for $14,000
Hubie Coleman and Robert Renze to Jason McBride, property in Connellsville for $145,000
Edward Gulino Jr. to Tyler Watson and Heather Rattay, property in Nicholson Township $410,000
Nicholas Ludi to Cristen Cindric, property in South Union Township for $225,000
Sarah DeCarlo to Theresa Butler, property in South Union Township for $130,000
Perry Sellman to Charles Dunlap, property in Perry Township for $30,000
Joseph Farnella to Sarah DeCarlo, property in South Union Township for $282,900
Frank Mosser to William Abele, property in Perry Township for $78,000
Gerlad Onesi to Tanner Hauger, property in Uniontown for $23,000
Daniel Morris to William Axton, property in Franklin Township for $5,000
Joyce Staub to Ray Sprowls Jr., property in South Union Township for $179,900
D. Ernest Jung to Jason Woods and Tonya Evans, property in Menallen Township for $134,000
Mary Huey and Garrett Brown to Christopher Huey, property in Smithfield for $20,000
Antoniette Bookshar to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation, property in Redstone Township for $20,000
Charles Laface to David Dowling, property in Henry Clay Township for $199,000
Thomas Patterson to Dennis Morris, property in Georges Township for $22,500
Robert Connelly to William Jarrett, property in Springhill Township for $4,000
Ian Burke to Alfred Thompson, property in German Township for $7,500
Sean Farrier to Sarah Ward, property in Springhill Township for $80,000
Peter Priselac and Randy Priselac to , Brian Marsh Jr., property in Nicholson Township for $180,000
David Wilson and Harry Wilson Jr. to Harry Wilson Jr., property in Springhill Township for $2,000
Mary Saliba to Matt Bakewell, property in Wharton Township for $270,000
Wayne Baker to Richard Reynolds II, property in Georges Township for $5,000
David Breakiron to Carolyn Williams, property in Nicholson Township for $2,500
Lisa Lucas to Clay Swenglish and Kaela Myers, property in Fairchance for $265,000
Estate of Andrew Regis Urban Jr. to Rebecca Gallagher and Scott Harding, property in Saltlick Township for $143,000
Bezjak Land Management C LP to Richard Radicic, property in Nicholson Township for $3,000
John Maust to Sheldon Shoaf, property in Wharton Towsnhip for $30,000
General Fabricating Services LLC to John Hnath, property in Henry Clay Township for $4,000
Christopher Miller to Jason Batten, property in Uniontown for $189,900
Charles Henderson to Somerset Trust Company, property in North Union Township for $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.