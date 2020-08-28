The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 20 - Aug. 26:

David Ozenich to Brent Smith, property in South Union Township for $20,500

Marilyn Brown to Matthew Mancuso, property in South Union Township for $39,000

Joy Knepp to James Coffman and Zachary Bradshaw, property in Saltlick Township for $105,000

Domani Holdings LLC to Barbara Carson, property in Georges Township for $175,900

Estate of Mary Alice Brobny to Susan Archbold, property in Georges Township for $75,000

Estate of Clare L Geary to Thomas Geary and Kimberly Geary and Karla Shawley, property in Saltlick Township for $15,500

Regina Hughes to Bonita Galla and Hubert Coleman, property in Connellsville for $13,000

Mark Hegyes to Megan Hegyes and Dustin Leonard, property in Jefferson Township for $14,000

Hubie Coleman and Robert Renze to Jason McBride, property in Connellsville for $145,000

Edward Gulino Jr. to Tyler Watson and Heather Rattay, property in Nicholson Township $410,000

Nicholas Ludi to Cristen Cindric, property in South Union Township for $225,000

Sarah DeCarlo to Theresa Butler, property in South Union Township for $130,000

Perry Sellman to Charles Dunlap, property in Perry Township for $30,000

Joseph Farnella to Sarah DeCarlo, property in South Union Township for $282,900

Frank Mosser to William Abele, property in Perry Township for $78,000

Gerlad Onesi to Tanner Hauger, property in Uniontown for $23,000

Daniel Morris to William Axton, property in Franklin Township for $5,000

Joyce Staub to Ray Sprowls Jr., property in South Union Township for $179,900

D. Ernest Jung to Jason Woods and Tonya Evans, property in Menallen Township for $134,000

Mary Huey and Garrett Brown to Christopher Huey, property in Smithfield for $20,000

Antoniette Bookshar to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation, property in Redstone Township for $20,000

Charles Laface to David Dowling, property in Henry Clay Township for $199,000

Thomas Patterson to Dennis Morris, property in Georges Township for $22,500

Robert Connelly to William Jarrett, property in Springhill Township for $4,000

Ian Burke to Alfred Thompson, property in German Township for $7,500

Sean Farrier to Sarah Ward, property in Springhill Township for $80,000

Peter Priselac and Randy Priselac to , Brian Marsh Jr., property in Nicholson Township for $180,000

David Wilson and Harry Wilson Jr. to Harry Wilson Jr., property in Springhill Township for $2,000

Mary Saliba to Matt Bakewell, property in Wharton Township for $270,000

Wayne Baker to Richard Reynolds II, property in Georges Township for $5,000

David Breakiron to Carolyn Williams, property in Nicholson Township for $2,500

Lisa Lucas to Clay Swenglish and Kaela Myers, property in Fairchance for $265,000

Estate of Andrew Regis Urban Jr. to Rebecca Gallagher and Scott Harding, property in Saltlick Township for $143,000

Bezjak Land Management C LP to Richard Radicic, property in Nicholson Township for $3,000

John Maust to Sheldon Shoaf, property in Wharton Towsnhip for $30,000

General Fabricating Services LLC to John Hnath, property in Henry Clay Township for $4,000

Christopher Miller to Jason Batten, property in Uniontown for $189,900

Charles Henderson to Somerset Trust Company, property in North Union Township for $50,000

