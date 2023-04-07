Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Bullskin Township
Gerard Salafrio to JJ Marking LLC for $500
Connellsville Township
Patrick A. Cunningham and Justina R. Cunninham to Jessica M. Secrest for $83,000
Dunbar Township
David J. Shaffer to Joshua D. Shaffer for $57,600
Fairchance
Kimberly A. Zera and Andris Claire Hosier to McGalla Properties LLC for $80,000
Georges Township
Bethany Sue Zinn to William O. Girard for $8,000
Craig J. Lindsay and Tabitha R. Lindsay to BGRS Relocation Inc. for $205,000
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Steven M. Angel Jr. and Madison J. Angel for $215,000
Bryan Y. Okubo and Emily Okubo to Brian S. Myers II for $90,000
German Township
Bethany Sue Zinn and William O. Girard for $8,000
Solomon Chevrolet Inc. to Noketo LLC for $700,000
Henry Clay Township
JJ Marketing Inc. to Thomas L. Barkman for $275,000
Al Herman Lumber Co. to Lawrence J. Herman and Martina Herman for $17,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Gayle M. Andrews to Terry Lee Megiveron for $290,000
Luzerne Township
Rebecca Clines, Rebecca Climes, Rebecca A. Papciak and Dean J. Papciak to Dylan Michael Kister for $30,000
Belinda F. Gumm and Robert N. Gumm to Lisa Carothers for $130,000
Menallen Township
Sandra A. Carroll to Lee Klingensmith and Sonya Klingensmith for $50,000
Nicholson Township
Gary L. Berber, Deborah J. Barber and Debbie Barber to Jacob Helsel for $330,000
North Union Township
Michael Hrebenar and Diane Hrebenar to Terry R. Russell for $9,500
Bank of America Na to Hector Roa Cruz for $5,500
Mary Beth Novobilsky to Justin T. Gibson and Brittany A. Gibson for $375,000
Point Marion
Laird D. Roberts and Tracy A. Daniels to Jeremy Thomas Skidmore for $10,000
South Connellsville
Chelsie M. Fike and Matthew Klumpp to Pamela Sue Pahuly for $120,000
Brenda J. Kooser to Derek Johnson and Kelsey Johnson for $155,000
South Union Township
Robert A. Gabler to Clayton E. Gregg IV for $480,000
Dominick D. Ritz Est, Lawrence S. Fetsko Jr. and Katina M. Fetsko to MCP Forest Park II LLC for $235,000
Brandi L. Pugh to Michael Bochak Jr. and Ashley Shipp for $153,000
Brandon F. Miller and Jiwon Kim to Katelyn Eckels and Logan Eckels for $285,000
Uniontown
Russell B. Mechling III and Louise A. Mechling to Bruce Beard and Heidi McConnell for $25,000
Mark A. Seibel and Dave Mari for $75,000
Betty L. Frankenberry Est and Betty Lou Frankenberry Est to Tori Jade Kozak for $46,000
Michael Crockett and Jessica Crockett to Melvin Crew for $3,250
Larry D. Unice and Judith S. Unice to Advanced Living Options for $40,000
Wharton Township
James C. Bowley Jr., Mary C. Bowley Provance and Mary C. Provance Bowley to Logan M. Crayton and Lindsey M. Crayton for $116,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 23.
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Danny L. Routte to The Mineral Company, et ux., 41.1073 Acres, O&G, $19,269.05 (3-17-23)
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Barbara A. Buckbee to The Mineral Company, et ux., 7 Tracts, O&G, $21,517.61 (3-21-23)
Center Township
Charles E. Waychoff to Diane M. Goff, 3 Tracts, $85,563.30 (3-17-23)
Cumberland Township
Mark D. Gaydos to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 220 Acres, O&G, $461,208.00 (3-15-23)
Dunkard Township
Samuel Herman Lewis to Family Tree Corporation, et al., 71.782 Acres, O&G, $953.36 (3-20-23)
Dunkard Township, et ux., to Joseph Guerriero III, Lot 59, Bobtown, $7,000.00 (3-21-23)
Franklin Township
Carl E. Long, Jr. Estate A/K/A Carl E. Long Estate, et ux., to Brandon H. Barna, 1.034 Acres, $155,000.00 (3-15-23)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, et ux., to Brian J. King, et ux., 32.104 Acres, $115,000.00 (3-21-23)
Freeport Township
Sharon Mason Balestra, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $17,000.00 (3-17-23)
Randall L. Moorehead, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 23.10625 Acres, O&G, $3,459.47 (3-17-23)
Freeport and Gilmore townships
Linda Lou Stewart to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 135 Acres, O&G, $12,988.28 (3-16-23)
Perry Todd West to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 135 Acres, O&G, $12,988.28 (3-17-23)
Freeport and Springhill townships
Margaret B. Woods to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,812.50 (3-17-23)
Louis Samuel Hollier, IV, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.51 (3-17-23)
David Milton Threlkeld, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,125.00 (3-17-23)
Robert L. Woods to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,406.25 (3-17-23)
Virgil Edward Gust, II to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,434.03 (3-17-23)
Virginia H. Pueringer, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.51 (3-17-23)
David William Palmeter, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,250.00 (3-17-23)
Charles Wesley Palmeter, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,250.00 (3-17-23)
Mary Palmeter Randolph to Foss Minerals, LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,250.00 (3-17-23)
Malcom Claiborne Talley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,125.00 (3-17-23)
Susan Gust St Germain, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.51 (3-17-23)
Gilmore Township
Karen Rice Shaffer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $5,113.20 (3-21-23)
Lucinda K. Tarr to The Mineral Company, et ux., 62.52 Acres, O&G, $28,654.99 (3-21-23)
Jackson Township
Albert J. Brown to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6.82 Acres, O&G, $29,326.00 (3-17-23)
Melissa A. Walker to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $12,067.19 (3-21-23)
Jackson, Freeport and Springhill townships
Jeannie H. Yoder, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 9 Tracts, O&G, $154,115.16 (3-20-23)
Morgan Township
Todd M. Ely to Conner Main, 2.43 Acres, $244,000.00 (3-16-23)
Morris Township
Thomas Andrew Day to CNX Gas Company LLC, 39.16875 Acres, O&G, $9,617.30 (3-16-23)
Springhill Township
Betty Fordyce Short, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $4,591.84 (3-16-23)
Brenda Joyce Scherrick to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.3733 Acres, O&G, $7,366.16 (3-17-23)
Carol Ahrens Jeschke by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $8,163.26 (3-21-23)
Judy Kay Marshall, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 100 Acres, O&G, $2,313.92 (3-21-23)
Wayne Township
Cathy D. Jernell to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 47.24 Acres, $82,929.60 (3-20-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $27,454.40 (3-20-23)
Waynesburg
Larry McCollum, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2.03 Acres, O&G, $9,943.13 (3-17-23)
Whiteley Township
Donald Lee Meissner Estate, et ux., to Charles F. Morris, et ux., Lots 2-3, Valley View Plan, $260,000.00 (3-20-23)
Whiteley and Perry townships
Ariel Brooks Henry, et ux., to Bo Eli Hampson, et ux., Tract, $260,000.00 (3-16-23)
