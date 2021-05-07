Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between April 28 and May 5:
Brownsville
Catherine Krenn to Thomas Phillips III and Deborah Phillips, for $36,000
Wooten Properties LLC to Douglas Christner, for $10,000
David John to William Lane, for $53,000
Bullskin Township
William Herrington Jr. to Brothers Holdings LLC, for $190,000
Connellsville
Gerry Perez to Seven Point Five Limited LLC, for $40,000
Standard Bank to RSC Dev. LLC, for $50,000
Dunbar Township
Home Proud Dev. Co. to Sean Allen, for $40,000
Tina Dull and LJ Farris to Ronald Plesz, for $1,000
Kristen Zelechowski to George Glass, for $155,000
PC Revocable Trust 2011 and Pamela Thomas to Thomas McCarthy, for $150,000
Everson
John Kacala, Paul Omatick and The Anna J. Szczygiel Trust to David Painter, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Scott Wivell to John Druga and Mary Hazelbaker, for $165,000
Georges Township
Carol Shurby to Renee Donofrio, for $2,000
Renee Donofio to Windy Skiles, for $8,000
Michael El-Ayazra to Triple c Autoplex LLC, for $60,000
German Township
Thomas Sullivan to Joseph Demniak, for $48,864.08
Kevin Ganoe to Mark Hlatky Jr. and Cody Peebles, for $20,000
Henry Clay Township
Terry Moore to William Schenck III, for $75,000
Jefferson Township
John Paull Jr. and Estate of Mary L. Paull to Wilfredo Smith, for $40,000
Luzerne Township
Thurman Shaffer and Estate of Margery Frost to Phoenix Castellano and Donna Mineo, for $29,900
Joan Moore and Jack Moore II to James Sadler, for $200,000
Masontown
Todd Alexander and Patsy V. Alexander and Dolores Alexander Revocable Living Trust to Terri Miller and Kenneth Miller, for $115,000
Menallen Township
John Preston to Raymond Stathers, for $1,000
David Mudery to Max Kaydo, for $30,000
Nicholson Township
David Marshall to Daniel Collins, for $1,000
North Union Township
Lawrence Hartman Jr. to Jerry Davis Jr., for $27,455.22
Tania Bosley to Timothy Matthews, for $295,000
Clyde Fearer and Estate of Richard Paul Fearer to Seirra Seiler and Austin Keller, for $99,000
Bobbi Turner, Melissa Turner, Mark Turner and Gina Turner to Aaron Meade, for $32,000
Tammy Gray, Marsha Widmer and Dennis Shirley to CLS LLC, for $149,000
Lloyd Sickles III to Melanie Bartels, for $134,000
Perry Township
Bonnie Muccioli and Christine Muccioli to Jonathan Chester, for $10,000
Redstone Township
Thomas Zimmerlink Jr., Joseph Zimmerlink and Teresa Berenbrok to Tyler Brumley, for $750
Chse Rutherford to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $10,000
David Swift to JamieThomas, for $500
Smithfield
Anne-Marie Romano to John DeAngelis, for $148,000
South Union Township
Marjorie Evans to Cob Zidek, for $30,000
James Churilla Jr., Siwell Systems, Small Business Self Employed Div., Internal Revenue SVC to Realty Star Land Trust, for $66,000
Lynee Hall to Nicholas Lambie, for $315,000
David Jones to Eric Witt and Bethany Herman, for $385,000
Mason Ziegler to Lydic Properties LLC, for $48,000
John Galica to Matthew Baker, for $399,000
Richard Johns to Diana Chekrallah, for $445,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Dev. to David Swift, for $130,000
Saveria Grimaldi to Timothy Sparks, for $40,000
Lisa Leone to John Morrison, for $465,000
George Family Limited Partnership to EBMG Holdings LLC, for $40,000
Kevin Sweeney to Daniel Enger, for $435,000
Uniontown
Jessica Lewallen and Joseph Lucas to Shelly Piccolomini, for $150,000
Jeffrey Burner to Teal Messner, for $66,000
Gary Regan to Joseph Wallace, for $45,000
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Claire Gates, for $222,000
Patricia Berardi, DBA CTA and Estate of James Curtis McDowell to Christine Collier, for $83,000
Nancy Decker to All Town Real Estate LLC, for $180,000
Evan Braun to Maria Nypaver, for $140,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Jacqueline Pritts to Jonathan Cook, for $20,000
Wharton Township
Gregory Nicholson and Cynthia R. Nicholson to Joel Davis, for $285,000
William Wolfe to JMC Holdings LLC, for $165,000
William Watts, Jamie Watts and Joint Revocable Trust Agreement of William S. Watts and Jane A. Watts to Jusith Obermanns, for $385,000
Howard Farm LLC to Josh Cantalamessa, for $364
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 21-27.
Aleppo Township
Daniel A. Fink to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, for $95,760
Carmichaels
Rachel E. Watson to Peter Neal Shlosky, for $172,000
Center Township
Justin Higgins to Dakota J. Corwin, $110,000
Clarksville
Joseph F. John II to Daniel M. Bartolozzi, for $7,196
Cumberland Township
Donald R. Myers Jr., to Kevin M. Bertloff, for $1,700
Geraldine Davidson to Brandon Nuckels, for $40,000
Franklin Township
Barbara S. Morris to Kevin Matthew Davis, for $198,000
DVA Waynesburg PA Landlord LLC to NOVASA LLC, for $1,200,000
Springhill, Aleppo and Freeport townships
Carol Ann Vega to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $3,500
Springhill and Freeport townships
Deborah A. Phillis to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,800
Washington Township
Timothy C. Torri to Jeffrey Ralph Jeffries, for $35,000
Wayne Township
Robert E. Grow Sr. to James Michael Jordan, for $250
James R. Gilbert to Willard J. Marshall, for $17,200
Waynesburg
Albina Karen Olson Estate to Christopher Michaelson, for $129,500
