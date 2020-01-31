Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 22-28:
Gack Holdings LLC to Breanna E. Christensen, property in Jefferson Township for $16,000.
United Bank to Robert Elrage Broadwater, property in Menallen Township for $35,000.
Paul Bartley to Joseph J. Eutsey and James R. Eutsey, property in North Union Township for $1,000.
Francis J. Palumbo II to Samuel Ray Miller, property in Uniontown for $269,900.
Dorothy Malachin and Andrew Seman Jr. to Andrew Seman Jr. and others, property in Dunbar Township for $29,218.
Thomas L. Sabolek Jr. and others to Wesley P. Sadler, property in Fayette City for $109,900.
John Matsako Jr. and others to John R. Watson Sr. and others, property in Brownsville for $42,000.
Charles Perkins to Harold Wyse, property in Brownsville for $35,000.
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, property in Menallen Township for $40,000.
Atlantica LLC to Brady Steven, property in Nicholson Township for $24,000.
Estate of Sara Jean Mapstone to Matthew J. Zuzak and others, property in Menallen Township for $119,000.
Estate of Anna C. Kvasnovsky to Joseph M. Holp and others, property in South Union Township for $10,000.
Kerry Harring to Deborah Berry and Frank Rubzienski and others, property in South Union Township for $50,000.
Ray C. Sprowls Jr. and others to R Marlene Kara, property in South Union Township for $229,900.
Thomas Weiss and others to RMZ Holdings Inc., property in Wharton Township for $239,730.60.
Gina Cellurale to Levi Harris, property in Uniontown for $12,000.
Wendy Kulenovic to The Order of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great, property in North Union Township for $15,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 22-28:
Chimera REO 2018-NRI LLC to Lori Federer, property in East Huntingdon Township for $14,500.
Crossroads LP to QH Mt. Pleasant LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $425,000.
Karen J. and Robert Hudec to Tracey L. Daugherty, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $82,500.
Farnham & Pfile Company, Inc., to MRIP, LLC, property in Monessen for $100,000.
Farnham & Pfile Company, Inc., to MRIP, LLC, property in Monessen for $5,000,000.
Farnham & Pfile Company, Inc., to MRIP, LLC, property in Monessen for $5,000,000.
Farnham & Pfile Company, Inc., to MRIP, LLC, property in Monessen for $6,000,000.
Farnham & Pfile Company, Inc., to MRIP, LLC, property in Monessen for $9,299,000.
First Laurel, LLC to Kevin R. Taylor, property in Monessen for $145,000.
Anthony W. Smith, by sheriff, to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Monessen for $2,054.14.
Bernadette Naccarato and Anita Reda to James M. and Madeline Barron, property in Monessen for $75,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 22-28:
Robin C. Rossi and Mary B. Rossi to Ashley Hemmings, property in Dunlevy for $10,000.
Ryan D. Matway to Dionne Malush, property in Carroll Township for $350,000.
Slippery Rock Baptist Camp to Brian E. and Brittany E. Endreszl, property in Fallowfield Township for $54,000.
Michael and Lori Coury to Charles Cole Guthrie, property in Charleroi for $62,000.
William J. Hug and others to Sabrina C. Hykes Davis and others, property in California for $125,000.
Kevin L. Dickey to Brent Herbert and Sherry Lin Webster, property in California for $18,000.
Ace Securities Corp Home to Two Thousand Nineteen Castle LLC, property in Fallowfield Township for $15,100.
James M. and Susan R. Russell to Amanda Jo Chase, property in North Charleroi for $53,000.
James A. Jr. and Bonnetta C. Devore to Marla Amati, property in Carroll Township for $100,000.
