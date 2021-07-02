The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between June 21 and June 28.
Bullskin Township
Raymond Bachner and Debra Travis to James Henschel Jr., for $7,800
Connellsville
Steven Rugg to Jerome Switch Jr., for $107,500
Tyler Hough to Rachel Fremd, for $120,000
Mamoon Rasheed to Kenneth Van Sickle, for $140,000
Connellsville Township
RSC Dev. LLC to Daniel Arnold, for $115,000
Dawson
David Phillips to Meghan McClain, for $92,000
Dunbar Township
Barbara Glunt to Mark Riggin, for $500
Mark Riggin to Joseph Glunt, for $2,000
Fairchance
Richard Clark to William Vick IV, for $28,000
Black Diamond II LLC to Kevin Barnhart, for $235,000
Franklin Township
Donald Leone to Tiffany Over, for $152,000
Georges Township
Edward Voithofer Jr. to Amanda Barnhart-Phares, for $100,000
Edward Voithofer Jr. to Amanda Barnhart-Phares, for $150,000
German Township
Black Diamond II LLC to Wanda Shutz and Melissa Planiczka, for $275,000
Henry Clay Township
Lawrence Hartman Jr. to Leslie Bates II, for $69,500
Joseph Hazel to Jacob Johnston, for $170,000
Thomas Murray to Andrew Stabler, for $30,000
Luzerne Township
Joseph Gaydos to Roger Campbell Jr., for $57,500
Hawkeye Property Management LLC to Joseph Black Sr., for $7,000
Menallen Township
Peter Pasquale to Michelle Hendricks, for $205,000
North Union Township
Somerset Trust Co. to G&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $20,000
Stanley Moody to Kakageldy Kuliyev, for $200,000
Dash Uniontown LLC to Paula Brozik, for $314,000
Perry
Matthew Leachman to Lou Muccioli, for $300,000
Point Marion
Gerald Capan Sr. to Robert Delansky, for $1,500
Redstone Township
Roger Campbell Jr. to Timothy Lipscomb Jr., for $106,000
South Union Township
Eric and Amy Weiss to James and Jennifer Sollosi, for $233,000
Wells Fargo Bank & Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Graevel Holdings LLC, for $37,500.00
Christopher DiConcilis to Ronald Simon and Lindsey Simon-Jones, for $300,000
Uniontown
Shirley Mundel to Julia Oravets and Chynna El-Ayazra, for $40,000
Jeanne Unice to Red Door Holdings LLC, for $148,000
J. Harry Johnston to Jennifer Jordan, for $100,000
Redev. Auth of Uniontown City to Timothy Mahoney Sr. & Patrick Mahoney, for $20,000
Upper Tyrone Township
RSC Development LLC to Tyler and Sara Hough, for $167,500.00
Washington Township
Joseph Hazy to Michael Hazy, for $60,000
Joseph Hazy to Henry Robbins Jr., for $155,000
