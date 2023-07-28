Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Belle Vernon
John Spina Est, John J. Spina Est and Sally Spina to Hannan Rentals LLC for $47,500
Brownsville
Mark D. Galway and Patricia A. Galway to Equity Point Real Estate LLC for $59,900
Connellsville
Matthew W. Humes and Jaquelyn A. Humes to Franklin Pendo Jr. and Anita Fazzini for $125,000
Connellsville
Soberdash Brothers Venture II, Soberdash Brothers, Andrew J. Soberdash, Andrew J. Soberdash II, Dean A. Soberdash and Rhonda Soberdash to Andrew J. Soberdash II for $77,306.15
Soberdash Brothers Venture II, Soberdash Brothers, Andrew J. Soberdash, Andrew J. Soberdash II and Rhonda Soberdash to Dean A. Soberdash and Rhonda Soberdash for $9,650
Dunbar Township
Crystal Ann Ciciretti, Amanda M. Schomer and Austin J. Schomer to Joseph Hall and April D. Hall for $115,000
Soberdash Brothers Venture II, Soberdash Brothers, Andrew J. Soberdash II, Rhonda Soberdash and Dean A. Soberdash to Andrew J. Soberdash II for $18,026.20
Elaine L. Snyder Trust and George W. Snyder Trustee to Brett M. Barnes and Marigrace H. Barnes for $155,000
German Township
David J. Townsend and Tiffany L. Casciato to Debra Matthews for $63,000
Tyler Evan Meadows to Miranda Mae Basinger for $249,000
Jack J. Hill, Robin L. Hill, Lajos Racz Est and Leona Racz Est to Aunix 3 LLC for $11,634
Jefferson Township
Dolores B. McConville Est to Aissa Goucher and Ivy Reid for $52,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Alfred J. Soberdash & Marion Family Trust, Marion Soberdash & Alfred J. Family Trust, Alfred J. Soberdash Trustee, Marion E. Soberdash Trustee, Patricia Soberdash, Thomas Soberdash and Renee Soberdash to Daniel G. Morris and Kathleen B. Morris for $170,000
Martha Woods Est to Bernadine S. Hixon for $16,500
Menallen Township
Nancy J. Solomon, Deborah L. Hauger, Richard Hauger, Terry L. Cluss and Charles C. Cluss to TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC for $70,000
North Union Township
Donna K. Mathianas and Eric Mathianas to Daniel Marva for $100
Redstone Township
Jose A. Gonzalez Maldonado and Jose A. Maldonado Gonalez to Rural Roots Development LLC for $15,000
Stewart Township
Scott Opfer and Karen Opfer to Gary N. Kilgore for $250,000
South Union Township
ARG BE23PROP01 to COT BOB 44 Holdco LLC for $2,058,261.46
Washington Township
Carole A. Yetsconish Est to Scott Taylor for $30,000
Uniontown
Jonathan Roy Lavery to Jared Bane for $35,000
Earla A. Blosser to Samuel W. Raffle and David M. Crotti for $20,100
Russell B. Mechling II and Louisa A. Mechling to Bruce J. Beard for $18,000
Joan M. Ference to WMW Properties LLC for $52,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 20.
Aleppo Township
William Parry, II Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 105.82 Acres, O&G, $25,352.70
Aleppo and Freeport townships
James M. Jones, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $6,393.94
Center Township
Rikkk Walters to Robert J. Bosco, .43 Acre, $50,000
Cumberland Township
Timothy A. Macknair to Nathan Menhart, et ux., Lot, $10,000
Timothy A. Macknair to Nethan Menhart, et ux., Lot, $165,000
Kathleen Kurincak to Philip T. Romah, Jr., et ux., to Lots 23 to 30, Mt. Joy Acres Plan, $49,000
Dunkard Township
Dianna Brozich by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Kara D. Sharratt, et ux., Lots 136-137, W.C.&F.G. Plan, $30,000
Franklin Township
Elliott L. Wilson, et ux., to Jeremiah L. Waychoff, et ux., Lots 131-132 Bonar Plan, $225,000
Lemley Holdings LLC to PA Bulk LLC, 8.32 Acres, Lot 16, Evergreene Technology Park, $3,075,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
John Marlowe Frymire to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $5,625
Gilmore Township
Doretta Byrd, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 169.40 Acres, O&G, $3,411.52
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $16,512
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Daniel Thomas Sherman, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,800
Anthony Wayne Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $900
Michael Paul Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $900
Jackson Township
Crystal A. Byrd, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.64 Acres, O&G, $16,103.96
Regina K. Lease, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.921 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31
Monongahela Township
Philip T. Romah, Jr., et ux., to David M. Adams, et ux., 3.024 Acres, $358,750
Morgan Township
Leonard Johnn Stickovich aka Leonard John Stickovitch to Jason L. Bowser, Lots 13-21, Rush View Plan, $55,000
Morris Township
Harry Clair Snyder, Jr., et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600
Tamara L. Waterbury to EQT Production Company, 94.925 Acres, O&G, $1,452.88
Scott E. Reish to EQT Production Company, 94.925 Acres, $1,452.88
Perry Township
Josephine L. Ketcham, et al., to James E. Herrington, et ux., 3.8193 Acres, $250
Fred M. McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000
John C. McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000
Danny R. McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000
William A. McCallister to HR4 Minerals LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000
Clifton Earl McCallister to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $5,000
Van J. Loughman, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $4,122.57
Wayne Township
Debra K. Hull, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 45.59 Acres, O&G, $2,352.82
Wayne and Gilmore townships
Larry Farris Fickel, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $6,000
Waynesburg
Nathan Chadwick to Waynesburg University, 2 Lots, $8,591.40
Murray W. Hoy, et ux., to Roger E. Smalley, et ux., .076 Acre, $70,000
Whiteley Township
Carolyn L. Lane to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.311 Acres, O&G, $2,839.86
