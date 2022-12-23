Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
Connellsville
Redevelopment Authority of City of Connellsville to 235 North First Street Association LLC for $120,000
Connellsville Township
Connellsville Township to Ronald J. Haggerty Jr. for $60,000
Nationstar MTGE LLC and Champion MTGE CO to MTGE Equity Conversion, Asset Trust 2011 1 and US Bank NA Trustee for $82,044.30
Dunbar Township
Irene S. Taylor Est to Joshua Maruniak for $164,950
Georges Township
Kimberly Powell to Thomas Skidmore II for $4,000
Mark Owen Barton Jr. and Magan Barton to Derrick Little and Theola Little for $193,200
Mountain View Storage LLC to Big 6 Storage LLC for 1,160,000
Luzerne Township
Tyler Maxwell Carr and Alexandra N. Strychalski to William E. Price for $189,900
Masontown
Richard J. Knox and Shelby Knox to Rebecca Herwig for $129,900
George W. Tate and Darlene J. Tate to Thomas B. Ewing and Christina L. Ewing for $6,780
Nicholson Township
Dorcas Ryczek to Felix E. Ryczek Jr. and Irene M. Ryczek for $2,500
Tania Crissman Est and Tania R. Elliott Est to David Shigo and Christopher Lewis for $58,000
North Union Township
Cordellia Ann Grubbs Est. to Debra Beckett and Raymond Beckett for $190,000
Ohiopyle
Richard G. Beck and Scott Allen Mummert to 147 Grant St LLC for $300,000
Perry Township
Harry W. Novak and Mary Ann Novak to Timothy W. Showalter and Eric C. Showalter for $10,000
Thomas F. Soberdash, Renee Soberdash, Patricia Soberdash, Alfred J. Soberdash Trustee, Marion E.
Soberdash Trustee and Alfred J. Soberdash and Marion E. Family Trust to Edward T. Kibe Jr. and Bret A. King Sr. for $95,000
Redstone Township
James Olesko Est to Jamie Conn and John Lovett for $127,000
Washington Township
Donald V. Halinka and Kimberly J. Pierce to Kimberly J. Pierce for $174,558.85
Saltlick Township
Ronnie R. Freed and Crystal L. Freed to Warren J. Upton and Rosetta Upton for $15,000
Smithfield
Jeanette M. Koffler Est to RKZE LLC for $115,000
Springhill Township
Jeylan C Judy and Joshua Judy to Tracy L. Russel and Ronald W. Rankin for $135,000
Springfield Township
Joseph Aldo Bankovich to Chad Toth and Janet Toth for $262,000
South Union Township
Kimberly Ann Zimcosky to Jesse Allen Clingan for $255,000
Zachery Davis and Bree Davis to Jeannie Marie Hall and Alvero Elias Tzirin Mucia for $20,000
Uniontown
Gerald Ritenour to Mohamed Youssef for $10,000
Earlene Budner to Nikita L. Wallace for $82,000
Fayette County Association for the Blind to Michael Spolan for $150,000
Russell B. Mechling III and Louise A. Mechling to Bruce J. Beard for $18,000
Kyle D. Lilley and Amber Lilley to Jacob Johnston and Linsey Johnston for $180,000
Willis H. Gardner Trustee, Carole L. Gardner Trustee, Willis & Carole L. Gardner Trust, and Carol L.
Gardner Trustee to Venture Rentals LLC for $150,000
Vanderbilt
Phillip Joseph Elias to Bobbi Arensberg and Louis Arensberg IV for $113,800
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 15.
Aleppo Township
Todd Lee Scherich, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $213,430.91
Diana T. Jennings to EQT Production Company, .68 Acre, O&G, $1,360
Sally J. Kupsik to VES Land LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $7,142.80
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Jan E. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,314.73
Marilyn A. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 103.60231 Acres, O&G, $14,431.89
Cumberland Township
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $838.72
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lots 19 & 20, Hatfield Plan, .16 Acre, $497.09
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lots 23, 24, & 25, .24 Acre, $5,000
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 22, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $1,400
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $476
Marvin Douglas Knight by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Hatfield Plan, .08 Acre, $1,652.06
Joan M. Brooks, et ux., to Emma R. Lewis, Lot, 59, Colonial Heights Addition, $28,000
Pamela S. Judy, et ux., to Greylock Conventional LLC, R/W, 16.38 Acres, $5,000
Leanna M. Madich, et ux., to Greylock Conventional LLC, R/W, 26.0842 Acres, $5,000
Nicholas Onderko, et ux., to Titan Properties LLC, Lot, $125,000
Dunkard Township
Richard Gabler by TCB, et al., to John A. Kovalic, No. 1, Bobtown Plan, .09 Acre, $9,400
James F. Isler by TCB, et ux., to Joseph F. John, Tax Claim, No. 1, Bobtown Plan, .11 Acre, $4,469.64
Franklin Township
Joann Weigle, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $7,387.08
Brian Scott Dukate, et ux., to Ralph Hayden Jr, Lot 5, Section A, Woodland Heights Plan, $325,000
Gilmore Township
Jeffrey Stuart Carpenter to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,187.92
Jackson Township
Vera A. Dunbar aka Vera Ann Crawford, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 17.9691 Acres, O&G, $8,535.32
James K. Reed, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 14.5 Acres, $80,000
Jefferson Township
Angela L. Ryniak Estate, et ux., to Wayne J. Capozza, et ux., Lot 30, Fairground Addition, $2,000
Monongahela Township
First Federal Savings & Loan Assn. of Greene to Lisa D. Uphold, et ux., .405 Acre, $37,500
Morgan Township
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 15, Rush View Plan, .49 Acre, $2,382.92
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Rush View Plan, .52 Acre, $1,881.80
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $838.72
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 16, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $744.54
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 14, Rush View Plan, .50 Acre, $5,352.10
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 17, Rush View Plan, .48 Acre, $740.75
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Rush View Plan, .50 Acre, $732.52
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 20, Rush View Plan, .65 Acre, $748.67
Donald L. Bates by TCB, et ux., to Leonard John Stickovitch, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Rush View Plan, .36 Acre, $720.46
Perry Township
CNX Land LLC to Donald K. Herrington, 2 Tracts, $10,000
Springhill Township
Terry C. Call to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104 Acres, O&G, $9,161.80
Brian Marion Rose by POA, et al., to The Mineral Company, 104.758 Acres, O&G, $11,950.17
Christopher D. Riter, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.758 Acres, O&G, $31,358.18
Bruce Eugene Rose to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.758 Acres, O&G, $11,950.17
Washington Township
Mia L. Celento to Noah J. Streit, et ux., Tract, $75,000
Wayne Township
Matthew Thomas Stein to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, Tracts, O&G, $12,088.53
Michael Mangus, et al., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 45.24 Acres, $49,650
Michael W. King, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 3.79 Acres, $11,000
Waynesburg
Joshua B. Bolz, et ux., to Kathryn Ebeling, Lot, $145,000
Brian C. Steinmiller, et ux., to Tyler Orndoff, et ux., Lot, $100,000
Whiteley Township
Iron Cumberland LLC, et ux., to Charles F. Morris, et ux., Tracts, $365,750
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.