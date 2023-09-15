Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds between Aug. 14-18.
Belle Vernon
Gerald W. Jackson II to Alec J. Welsh and Jessica McGuire for $150,000
Brownsville
Marcus Ondra and Amy Sue Ondra to Melody Ferea and James Sawyers Jr. for $40,000
James E. Pitts Jr. to Randy J. Cronin for $3,000
Bullskin Township
Charles J. Cherrington to Roy S. Thorpe Jr. and Lisa A. Thorpe for $6,120
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee and NYMT Loan Trust I to Rural Roots Development LLC. for $50,700
Connellsville
Matthew R. Porterfield and Shelly J. Porterfield to Robert P. Stuart and Fallon N. Stuart for $165,000
William E. Porter, Michelle D. Hough and Michelle D. Porter to Franks Development LLC. for $252,500
Dunbar
Joseph Trenker Est. to Andrew Michael Clements and Caitlyn Dawn Clements for $35,000
Dunbar Township
Justin L. Paugh to Thomas A. Radvansky Jr. and Diane M. Radvansky for $250,000
German Township
Patricia Stunja Est., Alan J. Bogus and Lisa A. Bogus to Melissa Ann Heffer for $21,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Judith Ann Keefer to John Christian Kiren for $165,000
Masontown
Mark Pokorny to Degusipe Real Estate LLC. for $50,000
Brian D. Gray to Degusipe Real Estate LLC. for $40,000
Menallen Township
Lees Leasing LLC. to New Salem Neighborhood Watch for $693.60
Sandra A. Carroll to Maranda J. Allen for $206,900
North Union Township
Joshua G. Matthews and Katelin A. Matthews to Brian A. White for $135,000
Rose Marie Morris, William Morris and Matthew James Potocar Sr. to William M. Morris for $14,688
Charlotte Hatlapatka Est. to Christopher Justus for $222,000
Joseph Dragone and Deborah Dragone to Robert E. Snowden for $25,000
Alan M. Lovall and Marie Lovall to John Mayfield and Kathy Mayfield for $2,101.20
Perryopolis
Edward T. Bubnash, Janice L. Bubnash, Thomas M. Bubnash, Janet Bubnash and Gregory R. Bubnash to Tresky Family LLC. for $550,000
Perry Township
Edythe Maxine Shipley Est. to Robert D. Durst and Miranda L. Lynn for $290,000
Redstone Township
Chad Berger and Jaclyn Berger to Jennifer Cornish for $5,000
Saltlick Township
John R. Staranko and Esther J. Staranko to Brian P. Odell, Donna Odell, Donald E. Rain and Linda S. Rain for $315,000
Smithfield
Georgia Rishel to Baylee Powell and Nicholas Groover for $160,000
South Connellsville
Bella Tizzo Boutique LLC. to Kim J. Weber for $65,000
John W. James to Martin J. Berdik for $47,750
South Union Township
Brett M. Dice and Maicie Nicholson Dice to Elliot William Wadsworth and Alyssa Wadsworth for $153,700
Melissa L. McCann and Thomas Jageman to Alec Sharp and Haley Peck for $190,000
Chris D. Cunningham Jr. and Angelina N. Cunningham to Douglas V. Sanner Jr. and Sydnie A. Sanner for $274,000
Johnathan Garlow and Kelli M. Garlow to Brenda L. Stipanovich and Emily Swecker for $349,000
Uniontown
PNC Bank NA to Wildwood Homes LLC. for $49,500
Washington Township
Naomi Athletic Club Inc. to Scott Wozniak for $6,000
Wharton Township
RMZ Holdings Inc. to James W. Nickman Jr. for $1,350,000
John Drew Potts to RMZ Holdings Inc. for $420,000
Jeremiah Durstine and Kayla Durstine to Greta Carol Daniels and James Robert Riddell for $375,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 7.
Center Township
Ryan A. Crouse, et ux., to Randy Carl Strawn, et ux., 2 Tracts, $90,000
Cumberland Township
Stanley J. Wahula to Allen Sherwood, et ux., 2 Tracts, $140,000
Dunkard Township
Ralph A. Keener, et ux., to Janale Henderson, et ux., Lot 33, Bobtown, $55,000
Franklin Township
Kinsey A. Kiger to EQT Production Company, 10 Acres, O&G, $1,190.48
Shirley Shahan to EQT Production Company, 10 Acres, O&G, $1,190.48
Alaina M. Zyra aka Alaina M. Camps, et ux., to Sarah E. Bupp, Lot 128, Bonar Plan, $125,000
Stacy Bernarduci to The Mineral Company, et ux., 167.571 Acres, O&G, $22,188.14
Gilmore and Jackson townships
Oscar Ray Main, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 218.40 Acres, O&G, $6,055.15
Linda Lou Main to EQT Production Company, 218.40 Acres, O&G, $6,055.15
Jackson Township
Linda L. Rinker to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $6,240.03
Jefferson
Eunice M. Lutz Revocable Living Trust, et al., to Ann M. Clark, 2 Lots, $139,000
Morris Township
Sharon D. Anderson to Aileen Smith, 3 Lots, $71,000
Cheryl J. Holguin to EQT Production Company, 94.925 Acres, O&G, $1,318.40
James L. Miller, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 182.59 Acres, O&G, $6,260.22
Thom K. Griehm, et ux., to MBH Resources LLC, 94 Acres, O&G, $3,500
Richhill Township
RAS Investments LLC to EQT Production Company, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $59,143
Springhill Township
Vicki L. Wood, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42
Aaron Dean Litman, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42
William L. Litman, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42
Klova A. Morris to EQT Production Company, 83.51 Acres, O&G, $13,570.42
Whiteley Township
Fern P. Cline Estate, et al., to John D. Mesogitis, Tract, $52,000
Washington Township
Barnhart Properties LLC, et al., to Vasko Properties LLC, 3 Tracts, $900,000
Wayne Township
Margaret V. Lutes to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,352.82
Manuel Kuhn to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $830.66
George L. Phillips to EQT Production Company, 14.35625 Acres, O&G, $1,126.31
Stanley Roscoe Burnfield, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 174.108 Acres, O&G, $18,133.08
Thomas M. Polen, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 45.59 Acres, O&G, $2,352.82
Waynesburg
Scott B. Roberts, et ux., to S&T Roberts Properties LLC, Lot, $214,620
