The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between June 28 and June 30.

Bullskin Township

Donald and Marsha Draper to Richard Cerra, for $3,000

Connellsville Township

John Yealey, Joseph Rosenberry & Pearl Yealey to Pamela Spataro, for $125,000

Dunbar Township

Beverly Sullivan to Bessie Acey, for $8,010

Menallen Township

Michael Allison Jr. to Amy Filippone, for $155,000

Uniontown

Georgianna Ramsey to Frederick Evans, for $132,000

Mark Huey Jr. to Chelsea Fedrick, for $125,000

