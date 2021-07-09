The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between June 28 and June 30.
Bullskin Township
Donald and Marsha Draper to Richard Cerra, for $3,000
Connellsville Township
John Yealey, Joseph Rosenberry & Pearl Yealey to Pamela Spataro, for $125,000
Dunbar Township
Beverly Sullivan to Bessie Acey, for $8,010
Menallen Township
Michael Allison Jr. to Amy Filippone, for $155,000
Uniontown
Georgianna Ramsey to Frederick Evans, for $132,000
Mark Huey Jr. to Chelsea Fedrick, for $125,000
