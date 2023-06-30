Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Joseph M. Crable Jr. Est, Joseph Crable Est, Heather Petrovich, Kayla Lancaster and Stephanie Crable to Sarah Menzer for $90,050
Connellsville
Redevelopment Authority of Connellsville to Morgan Dewitt and Brennan Dewitt for $4,000
Redevelopment Authority of Connellsville to Roy R. Dewitt III and Brennan R. Dewitt for $2,150
Dunbar Township
Melva P. Roland Est and James W. Younkin to Ronald D. Maraugha and Jennifer L. Maraugha for $35,000
Viola J. Smitley to Logan E. Byerly for $95,000
Susan K. St. Clair to Raymond D. Smith and Sally M. Auston for $287,000
Franklin Township
Matthew Jason Pitts to Laura Thompson for $300
German Township
Barbara A. Markovich, Donna E. Waslousky Est and Donna Elizabeth Waslousky Est to David W. Wooster and Anastasia J. Wooster for $90,000
Georges Township
Kathleen A. Sabatini, Kathleen Roderick and Ricky A. Roderick to Kasmine A. Pegg and Coty Richard Liston for $224,900
Luzerne Township
Doris J. Mondi, Doris J. Padavich and Michael Dominic Mondi to All the Above Realty LLC for $175,000
Masontown
Luke H. Price and Kayla Marie Margaret Price to Kassie Miller and Willia Hymes for $210,500
Diane Jones to Gerald Broadwater III for $4,000
Menallen Township
Ronald L. Carver and Debra Carver to Darryl Ritter and Connie Ritter for $515,000
North Union Township
Megan A. Gall to Seth A. Beveridge for $101,200
Redstone Township
Curfew R&D Inc to Raymond Reed for $165,000
South Connellsville
JP Morgan Mtge Acquisition Corp to John F. Mulnix for $45,000
South Union Township
Angela J. Leonhart to Jessica Robatin and Terry Robatin for $235,000
Nathan R. Dinunno to Shawn Kooser and Denise Kay Kooser for $30,000
Springfield Township
Mary Winkleblech, Randy Winkleblech, Jeremy Lazzari, Josh Lazzari, Clair Lazzari, Joseph Lazzari, Beth Lutz, Tom Lutz, Shannon Lutz, Haily Lutz, Ryan Lutz, Robert T. Lowe, Monica Lowe, Monica Gardner, Courtney Lazzari and Katherin Lazzari to James M. Gatchie and Angela M. Gatchie $151,000
Uniontown
Derek W. Thomas to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $180,000
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Sarah Abramowitz and Jordan Lozosky for $191,000
Francis P. Kollar, Debra J. Kollar and Kathleen L. Kollar to FLM Properties LLC for $237,000
Wharton Township
Ty A. Schaefer and Britian E. Schaef to Broc L. Fallas for $183,000
Scot Zundel and Aimee R. Zundel to Haddie Lauren Rehm and Andrew Scott Behm for $265,000
Washington Township
Charles G. Jack Jr. to Jennifer King for $108,5000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 8.
Aleppo and Freeport townships
Jo Lane Cecconi, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.19 Acres, O&G, $31,969.97
Carmichaels
Marianne E. Gideon to Alber McMinn, Jr., et ux., Lot 48, $175,000
Cumberland Township
Frances Ruse to Daniel Hennessey, et ux., 2 Tracts, $20,000
Maureen S. Myers aka Maureen S. Smearcheck, et al., to Stephen Glenn Hostetler, et ux., Lot 84, Nemacolin Plan, $40,777.80
Robin Samek to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lot 283, Crucible, $36,000
John Kandah to Dustin M. Banner, et ux., Lot, $60,000
Rick Strong, et ux., to Steven Ray Lemley, Tract, $30,000
Dunkard Township
Joel Mark King, et ux., to Gordan M. Meighen, Tract, $235,000
Linda C. Porterfield to Preteroti Invest LLC, Lot 4, Cox Plan, $100,000
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Nancy Nielsen to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $281,364.49
Jefferson
Marvin Albert Snyder to Bradley L. Cain, et ux., Lot 8, $20,000
Jefferson Township
Terry L. Hoyle II Estate aka Terry L. Hoyle Estate, et ux., to Raelin S. Eisiminger, 1 Acre, $95,000
John E. Tennant, et ux., to David H. Williams, Lots, $52,000
Monongahela Township
Walter E. King, et ux., to Marissa Tolley, Tracts, $130,000
Morris Township
Wies-John Holdings LLC to Camaplan FBO Jonathan Teacoach Roth IRA, et ux., 15.5679 Acres, O&G, $1,500
Christopher Fager Smith to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $2,476.74
Kirsten Smith Rhodes to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $2,476.74
Kevin Gates, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 54.4125 Acres, O&G, $500
Sharon L. Despines to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $825.60
Sondra A. Moore to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $825.60
Carolyn L. Miller to CNX Gas Company LLC, 182.59 Acres, O&G, $2,086.74
Richhill Township
Albert McMinn, Jr., et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., Tracts, $424,000
Washington Township
James M. Henry to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., Lot, $20,000
Roy L. Rush, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., .333 Acre, $78,000
Whiteley Township
MEPCO LLC to Bradley Burns, et ux., 61.8807 Acres, $126,000
