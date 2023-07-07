The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 22.
Aleppo Township
Beth E. Moore, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 92.90 Acres, O&G, $414.73
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Kimberly A. Szczepanski to The Mineral Company, et ux., 373.2133 Acres, O&G, $5,630.95
Carmichaels
Sally A. Liptak to Todd M. Lowry, Jr., et ux., Lot, $165,000
Dunkard Township
Jessica Clites to James H. Goforth, III, et ux., Lot 313, Bobtown, $8,000
Franklin Township
Shirley S. Blue to EQT Production Company, 118.979 Acres, O&G, $1,586.30
Brian L. Yeager to Tiffany Alice Conaway, Lots, $135,000
Luella E. Dupree by POA, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 14.8 Acres, $42,300
Richard E. Patterson, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 60.53 Acres, $138,692.60
RWC Holding LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $137,605.60
Freeport Township
Randy A. Gaines, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., .42 Acre, O&G, $3,001.60
Freeport and Springhill townships
Mark Edward Jones to Foss Minerals, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,929.25
Virginia Jones La Forte, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $964.63
Gilmore Township
Anne D. Coon, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $3,500
Gilmore and Jackson townships
Robert W. Carter Trust, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 72.312 Acres, O&G, $16,636.68
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Joyce Ann Frye, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $4,253.66
Kathryn L. Szymanski, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $4,253.66
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne townships
Jeffrey Clovis to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 10 Tracts, O&G, $30,175.28
Jackson Township
John William Rickard to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $5,279.40
Patricia Rickard to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $5,729.40
Jackson and Springhill townships
Michael J. Williams, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 145.5264 Acres, O&G, $18,483.50
Jefferson Township
Roseann Latta, et ux., to Justin W. Tift, Tract, $120,000
Monongahela Township
Lisa Main, et al., to Kennley Properties LLC, 2 Tracts, $55,000
Morgan Township
Ronald W. Golden, et ux., to Weston Sabo, et ux., Tract, $168,000
Morris Township
Deborah Lee Merritt by Agent, et al., to US Energy Development Corporation, et al., Tract, O&G, $137,552
John B. Bartolovich to Divot Acquisitions LLC, et ux., Tract, O&G, $8,590
Cynthia Gaw, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $4,953.54
Perry Township
H&H Stone Company, LLC, et ux., to Mason Dixon Stone LLC, 2 Tracts, $284,378.30
Robert Hinerman, et al., to Mason Dixon Stone LLC, 10.78 Acres, $16,170
Theodore John Jeremenko to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 acres, O&G, $6,183.85
Richhill Township
Judith A. Giberson-Smith, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 21 Acres, O&G, Und. ½ Interest, $4,405.89
Springhill Township
David M. Reid, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5 Acres, O&G, $4,395.84
William D. Maxwell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 56 Acres, O&G, $2,050.78
Washington Township
Dean Kenneally, et ux., to Michael Camilli, et ux., 10 Acres, $350,000
Gary R. Conklin, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., R/W, 7.68 Acres, $12,500
Wayne Township
Lindy Lou Metzler to EQT Production Company, 250.3959961 Aces, O&G, $790.17
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to Nicolas A. Bellicini, et ux., 4 Tracts, $107.498.60
Daniel L. Whipkey to Beatrice L. Dodson, .75 Acre, $700
Sarah Delcie Conner a/k/a Sarah Robeson to Joseph Boskovich, et ux., 17.768 Acres, $20,000
Waynesburg
Timothy John Hardin Estate aka Timothy J. Hardin Estate, et ux., to Wet Nose Properties LLC, Lot, $100,000
Whiteley Township
Kim Marie Robinson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 108.2258 Acres, O&G, $49,675.66
Iron Cumberland LLC, et ux., to Iron Mine Ranch LLC, 2 Tracts, $25,000
Wayne C. Baysinger, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 2.4764 Acres, O&G, $17,334.80
