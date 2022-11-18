Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 24-28.
Brownsville
Cindy Vlosich to Christine Mattie for $65,000
Brownsville Township
Darnelle Brown and Cecelia Brown to Joshua Lawver and Cristina Bianchi for $135,000
Robert Lee Est to Michael J. Albright for $40,000
Bullskin Township
Brenda M. Sain to Timothy J. Shoup for $19,000
Barbara L. Whittaker, Jacqueline D. Whittaker, Mark E. Whittaker, Janet Whittaker and Perry A. Whittaker to Richard E. Hyatt for $5,000
Karen J. Bussard to Joshua Brandon Addis for $20,000
Connellsville
Jena Rents Houses LLC to Joseph R. Leapline for $159,500
Redevelopment Authority of Connellsville to William C. Basinger and Karen R. Basinger for $1,000
Connellsville Township
Daryl E. White and Charlene White to Corey M. Palfey and Lyndzi D. Palfey for $350,000
Rella M. Kern to Keith A. Bryner and Patricia Bryner for $200,000
Dunbar Township
Thomas Paul Jones and Lisa Ann Jones to Robert E. Keller and Linda R. Keller for $340,000
RCF 2 Acquisition Trust and US Bank Trust NA Trustee to Charles R. Grindle III for $10,000
Sue Ann Vozar to William L Zilch for $12,500
Brian Ribniscky to Gary Wayne Miller Jr. and Mark Lou Miller for $225,000
Joyce A. John and Leonard F. Law to Joyce A. John for $4,000
Gwendolyn K. Wills to Kimberly Roberts for $188,000
Dolores B. Fasson to Daryl E. White and Charlene L. White for $310,000
Fairchance
Syner Rentals LLC, Joe Syner Rentals LLC and Syner Joe Rentals LLC to One Center Independent Oil Real Estate LP for $50,000
Thomas A. Rich to Melissa Fields for $25,476
Georges Township
Bryan R. Nemal and Karen Nemal to Megan Marie Reed for $10,000
Henry Clay Township
Madison Trust Co. Custodian and Gregory Schaefer to Bradley Nimpfer for $110,915
Jefferson Township
James R. Snyder and Cheryl B. Snyder to Andrew Diamond for $20,265
Luzerne Township
Mark Mihalik, Josephine Mihalik Michele Mihalik Crist and John Crist to James C. Crawford and Robin Marie Crawford for $90,000
Jeffrey Bizelia and Jeffrey Jack Bizzelia to Norma J. Maglione for $4,500
Lawrence Blair Est to Lucinda L. Ridley for $380,000
Wendell H. Stone Co Inc to Luzerne Township VFC for $105
Masontown
Deneen Peluso to Kenneth E. Linden and Tammy L. Linden for $50,000
Nicholas Wolford and Lily Wolford to Richard Burns for $5,500
Menallen Township
SCB LLC to MHK Real Estate LLC for $350,000
TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC to Maria Traficante and Daniel R. Traficante for $326,472
North Union Township
Linda C. Martin, Andrew J. Martin and Mary Mikula to Mark Pitts and Samantha Pitts for $70,000
Melissa Ann Gable to April Ann Kowalczyk for $295,000
Diane M. Zinn, William L. Zinn, Cynthia Kefover and Robert Kefover to Grace Kealey and Westley Loukota for $95,000
Perry Township
Niel Constabile and Joycelyn L. Costabile to Jessica M. Sucevich and Steven J. Sucevich, for $410,000
George W. Vavases Est to Andrew B. McCullough and Lorraine M. McCullough for $168,000
Redstone Township
Rasheed Deeb to Jenny Ray for $16,000
John Edward Stiner and Marcia Ann Stiner to Jonathan Stiner and Emilee Harvilla for $56,800
Saltlick Township
Rodi Family Trust, Robert G. Moser Trustee and Diane M. Moser Trustee to Cloyd Guy Berkebile for $549,000
Janice L. Burns to Brandon Oktela and Lauren Oktela for $47,500
Springfield Township
Richard P. Sabo and Tracy A. Sabo to Alpine Property Rentals LLC for $195,000
South Union Township
David A. Kordella to Gary E. Sisson Jr. and Jodie C. Sisson for $569,000
Donna Snyder to Steven R. Oneal and Donna Oneal for $430,000
Jeffrey A. Welsh and Debra R. Welch to Jason D. Halley for $169,900
Anthony W. Tye and Melody Tye to David A. Kordella for $425,000
Paula K. Lescar and Larry M. Lescar to Brenda L. Stipanovich Trust for $307,000
Uniontown
Ronald R. Rush, Shirley Radman and Marsha J. Fox to Georgiana Enterprises for $55,000
Washington Township
Boyd Contracting LLC to Alex Fultz for $90,500
William J. Dalee to Ray T. Sofran and Royce Sofran for $88,000
Carol A. Frown to Joseph Pleva and Kacie Kubitza for $16,000
Kenneth Schultz to James Fowler for $60,000
Wharton Township
Eric P. Jackson and Kelcy J. Jackson to Patrick Ross Esposito II and Michele Louise Vargo Esposito
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 22-Nov. 8.
Aleppo Township
Randall Lee Tedrow to Dirk R. Tedrow, for $2,474.70
Ronald F. Jackman to EQT Production Company, for $1,826.66
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Phive Starr Properties LP to REC Properties and Construction LLC, for $2,000
Rec Properties and Construction LLC to AOYS Investments LLC, for $100
Carmichaels
Christa Andamasaris to Michael B. Palkendo, for $180,000
Center Township
Richard W. Wendell to Zachary McGinnis, for $360,000
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to James R. Butler, for $40,830
Clarksville Borough
William M. Muhly, Jr. to Divya Krishna LLC, for $154,000
Jason J. Wilson to Joshua T. Yeager, for $60,000
Cumberland Township
Norman C. Thompson to Donald W. Titchnell, for $110,000
John A. Glendenning a/k/a John Albert Glendenning to Roger Wells Eisentrout, for $49,500
Jack Sminkey to Jorge Alberto, for $35,000
Charles M. Walker, III Estate, et al., to Advanced Masonry Inc., for $272,000
Corey Bowling to Anthony W. Smith, for $448,000
Marjorie D. Flenniken Revocable Living Trust, et al., to Billy R. Parker III, for $115,000
Robert D. Yeager, Jr., to Matthew L. London, for $213,500
Dunkard Township
Robin L. Merti to Stacy L. Hanlan, for $14,000
Franklin Township
Wendy Johnston aka Wendy Johnson to The Mineral Company, for $33,018.05
Mildred K. Burns to Jennifer J. Lippenncott, for $435,000
2D2KSM LLC to Nicholas T. Fox, for $292,500
Franklin, Greene, Morris and Richhill townships
Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Ridgetop Ten LLC, for $707,410.11
Franklin and Wayne townships
Amber Cubberley to The Mineral Company, for $44,503.44
Freeport Township
David E. Piper to The Mineral Company, for $4,254.25
Tyler J. Ruditis to The Mineral Company, for $30,672
Freeport and Springhill townships
Margaret L. Shackelford to The Mineral Company, for $14,376.93
Jackson Township
Roy Sisler to William R. Stewart, for $60,000
Myra Lee Balogh by Atty-In-Fact, et al., to The Mineral Company, for $36,201.56
Helen G. Beck Living Trust to The Mineral Company, for $80,124.38
Michael W. Katchmark to The Mineral Company, for $2,815.67
Gene A. Niethamer Estate to Richard W. Wendell, for $210,000
Jackson and Richhill townships
Robert W. Reed to The Mineral Company, for $3,012.24
David B. Reed to The Mineral Company, for $3,012.23
Christy Hartman, et al., to The Mineral Company, for $6,491.45
Jackson and Springhill townships
Frederick J. Tuning to The Mineral Company, for $1,671.57
Catherine S. King to The Mineral Company, for $1,671.57
Jefferson Township
Harold Victor Evans Estate a/k/a Harold V Evans Estate to Tabitha Haring, for $114,000
Mark R. Holtschneider to Michael Bodnar, for $270,000
Natalie J. Smalley to Triple H Realty Group LLC, for $8,000
Michael J. Trbovich to Jeffrey Trbovich, for $134,000
Morgan Township
Michael A. Bodnar to Jason W. Renner, for $260,000
Jeff L. Knestrick, Sr. to Carolyn Brumley, for $100,000
Morris Township
Kirsten S. Rhodes to EQT Production Company, for $1,685.87
Perry Township
Thomas Anthony Donley to VES Land LLC, for $4,310.25
Brenda E. Brewer to EQT Production Company, for $983.83
Richhill Township
George W. Barney to The Mineral Company, for $4,102.03
General Capital Holdings LLC to Benchmark Minerals LLC, for $70,000
Theresa R. Lindsey to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Ronald W. Barney to The Mineral Company, for $4,102.04
Eric Douglas Finch to The Mineral Company, for $29,472.66
Conrhein Coal Company to Bristoria Baptist Church, for $233,432.10
Springhill Township
Sandra J. Huffman to Howard M. Henderson, for $417,500
Robert G. Kimble, Jr. to The Mineral Company, for $10,921.83
Judith K. Ritter to The Mineral Company, for $11,683.64
Mary Amy Kessinger to The Mineral Company, for $9,870
Juanita Key Hoffman to EQT Production Company, for $1,264.45
Barbara J. Nitz to EQT Production Company, for $1,264.45
Todd Christopher West to The Mineral Company, for $9,870
Kandi Darlene Davis to The Mineral Company, for $9,870
Springhill and Freeport townships
Frederick C. Hilbert Estate to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $500
Washington Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to David C. Shipman, for $202,334.10
Jane Smith Lambeth to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, for $53,000
Rebecca L. Reese to The Mineral Company, for $11,200
Wayne Township
Kathy Mays Summers to MBH Resources LLC, for $12,211.70
Patricia Mays Chidester to MBH Resources LLC, for $12,211.70
Christine Mays Waldron to MBH Resources LLC, for $12,211.70
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Rebecca Ann Carder, for $67,500
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Wyatt Hoag, for $55,000
Waynesburg
Northwest Bank to Matthew A. Linderman, for $24,900
Whiteley Township
Catherine I. Shimek to The Mineral Company, for $71,322.16
Heath Allan Mooney to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $48,853.77
Charles Edward Little to The Mineral Company, for $60,125.44
