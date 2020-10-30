The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 22-28:
Bullskin Township
Daniel Doppelheuer and Estate of Joyce Ann Doppelheuer to Christopher McCrum, for $72,000
Thomas Ross Johnson to Rolf Poeting, for $2,000
Connellsville
Susan Stull, Garnet Stull to Bubarth LLC, for $35,000
Brian Dewitt to Austin Dewitt, for $75,000
Kristi Garstecki and Rosalie Garstecki to Julia Lauter, for $125,000
Dunbar Township
O.C. Cluss Lumber Co. to Brent Laporte, for $5,000
Georges Township
Phillip Pantalo to Terry Campbell, for $17,000
Black Diamond II LLC to Christopher Joseph Uphold, for $175,000
German Township
CJF Property Holding LLC to William Reda, for $157,000
Daniel Shimshock to Abigail Shipley and Taylor Kennison, for $61,250
Luzerne Township
Trustees for the African Methodist Episcopal Church to Clarum Suscipio LLC, for $750
Masontown
Gina Tavaglione to Joanna Buggs, for $123,900
Menallen Township
William Sheperd to GTL Holdings, LLC, for $25,000
Virginia Shank to Don Hatley, for $6,750
Estate of William H. Miller to Andrew D. Berdar, for $18,000
Carol Newcomer to Robert D. Reynolds, for $700
Perry Township
Good Works Ministries to Site Industries LLC, for $130,000
Point Marion
Richard Dicenzo and Fred A. Cuteri to Apache Group LLC, for $149,000
Redstone Township
William Rouse Jr. to Keith Dillinger, for $45,000
Saltlick Township
Edward B. Martinowski to Nicole Wilson, for $40,000
South Union Township
David Mathers to Erik Chamberlain, for $128,000
Andrew M. Mikluscak to Aaron T. Mikluscak, for $10,000
Kelly L. Piatti to The Diane Guzy Living Trust, for $39,900
Estate of Curtis Tharpe to Andre W. Walters, for $285,000
PJK & Company LLC to Deborah Yuras, for $139,000
Daniel J. Meese to Steve P. Seman Jr., for $150,000
Springfield Township
Sandra Shipley to AGK Rentals, for $5,000
Pamela Porterfield to Laurel Liberty LLC, for $8,000
Robert E. Stillwagon Jr. to Matthew M. McClelland, for $50,000
Springhill Township
LA Societe DES 40 Hommes to Ryan S. Rohressen, for $120,000
Uniontown
Bernadette Tummons to William Broda, for $142,000
Terence Sekura to Robert Hyatt, for $84,000
William W. Ellsworth Jr. to O’Brien and Balsone Carpet Installation, for $26,990
Danielle D. Mastropietro to James Sistrunk, for $57,500
Ronald H. Dennis to Todd Wallace Sr., for $15,500
Wharton Township
Joseph Neser to David Gilleland, for $155,000
