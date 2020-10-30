The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 22-28:

Bullskin Township

Daniel Doppelheuer and Estate of Joyce Ann Doppelheuer to Christopher McCrum, for $72,000

Thomas Ross Johnson to Rolf Poeting, for $2,000

Connellsville

Susan Stull, Garnet Stull to Bubarth LLC, for $35,000

Brian Dewitt to Austin Dewitt, for $75,000

Kristi Garstecki and Rosalie Garstecki to Julia Lauter, for $125,000

Dunbar Township

O.C. Cluss Lumber Co. to Brent Laporte, for $5,000

Georges Township

Phillip Pantalo to Terry Campbell, for $17,000

Black Diamond II LLC to Christopher Joseph Uphold, for $175,000

German Township

CJF Property Holding LLC to William Reda, for $157,000

Daniel Shimshock to Abigail Shipley and Taylor Kennison, for $61,250

Luzerne Township

Trustees for the African Methodist Episcopal Church to Clarum Suscipio LLC, for $750

Masontown

Gina Tavaglione to Joanna Buggs, for $123,900

Menallen Township

William Sheperd to GTL Holdings, LLC, for $25,000

Virginia Shank to Don Hatley, for $6,750

Estate of William H. Miller to Andrew D. Berdar, for $18,000

Carol Newcomer to Robert D. Reynolds, for $700

Perry Township

Good Works Ministries to Site Industries LLC, for $130,000

Point Marion

Richard Dicenzo and Fred A. Cuteri to Apache Group LLC, for $149,000

Redstone Township

William Rouse Jr. to Keith Dillinger, for $45,000

Saltlick Township

Edward B. Martinowski to Nicole Wilson, for $40,000

South Union Township

David Mathers to Erik Chamberlain, for $128,000

Andrew M. Mikluscak to Aaron T. Mikluscak, for $10,000

Kelly L. Piatti to The Diane Guzy Living Trust, for $39,900

Estate of Curtis Tharpe to Andre W. Walters, for $285,000

PJK & Company LLC to Deborah Yuras, for $139,000

Daniel J. Meese to Steve P. Seman Jr., for $150,000

Springfield Township

Sandra Shipley to AGK Rentals, for $5,000

Pamela Porterfield to Laurel Liberty LLC, for $8,000

Robert E. Stillwagon Jr. to Matthew M. McClelland, for $50,000

Springhill Township

LA Societe DES 40 Hommes to Ryan S. Rohressen, for $120,000

Uniontown

Bernadette Tummons to William Broda, for $142,000

Terence Sekura to Robert Hyatt, for $84,000

William W. Ellsworth Jr. to O’Brien and Balsone Carpet Installation, for $26,990

Danielle D. Mastropietro to James Sistrunk, for $57,500

Ronald H. Dennis to Todd Wallace Sr., for $15,500

Wharton Township

Joseph Neser to David Gilleland, for $155,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.