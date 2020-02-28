Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 19-25:
Warren J. Upton Sr. and others to Kelsey L.Padilla, property in Connellsville for $55,000.
Ronald M. Zupic and others to Lonny D. Crowe and others, property in Brownsville for $15,000.
Estate of Jerome James Purcell to Dawn Rentals LLC, property in Bullskin Township for $54,000.
Kevin Michael Gergely to Chelsea Elizabeth Anderson, property in Washington Township for $88,000.
Belinda K. Teets to George Willard McLaughlin III, property in Springhill Township for $20,000.
James Adams and others to Jacob Worley, property in Redstone Township for $19,000.
Elizabeth Matthews to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, property in South Union Township for $118,405.
Sandra Gallo to John III and Lisa Matty, property in Newell for $32,000.
Bernadette Livingston to Christopher Parker and others, property in South Union Township for $25,000.
Paul Fitzgerlad to Brittany Rockefeller, property in Dunbar Borough for $100,000.
BD Asset Co 7 LLC to Kimberly Hatalowich, property in Newell for $13,800.
Charles J. Coates and others to John H. O’Brien, property in Wharton Township for $3,500.
Adam L. Stover and others to Chantel Lach, property in Jefferson Township for $307,000.
Wayne R. Wilson and others to Lawrence R. Dorvinen III, property in Connellsville for $36,000.
Barbara Savasa to NOK PA Acquisitions LLC, property in Fayette City for $79,000.
US Bank to Zachary Johnson, property in German Township for $25,200.
Timothy Povlik and others to PTV 1077 LLC, property in Connellsville for $297,000.
Jacob Nicholls to Jonathan Dermont, property in Perry Borough for $16,000.
Mary Markusic and Kimberly Brown to David Lisauckis, property in Springhill Township for $5,800.
Earl Miller and others to Zachary Marella and Nicholas Marella, property in George Township for $52,000.
Solid Rock Properties LLC to The Bank of New York Mellon, property in North Union Township for $6,501.
Patricia Marinos to Steven Patrick and others, property in Washington Township for $85,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 19-25:
Stephen E. Long to Justin W. and Ashley M. Riley, property in East Huntingdon Township for $149,000.
Nicholas A. Wells to Ricky Allen Bungard, property in East Huntingdon Township for $110,000.
Freda Marie Youthers to Charles Wayne Brothers, property in East Huntingdon Township for $55,173.
Donna J. Bair to B&R Properties LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $105,000.
Dolores E. Kowalski to David and Pamela Depalma, property in East Huntingdon Township for $22,000.
BBNB Property Solutions LLC to Ronald Anthony Ricks, property in Mount Pleasant for $137,000.
Ruth Struble to Joshua R. and Amanda L. Hatcher, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $$4,372.
Shirley L. Leasure to Cory James Garland, property in Scottdale for $125,000.
George M. Tartal and Jocelyn Weise Withim to Jerry R. Lewis and others, property in Scottdale for $19,000.
Amanda M. Calcek to Jonathan I. Brager, property in Monessen for $122,500.
Adela E. Alvarez to Herbert C. Petticord Jr., property in Monessen for $41,000.
Corrine R. Peckyno to Ryan Michael and Carol L. Waggoner, property in Monessen for $85,000.
Harry and Reecca L. Stratigos to Richard Robert and Jodi L. Mahaffey, property in Rostraver Township for $247,500.
Bruce A. and Carol A. Gray to Joshua Cole, property in Rostraver Township for $15,000.
Megan Leigh Schrock to Renae A. Fisher, property in Rostraver Township for $62,900.
Mary Jane and Vincent A. Steban, by sheriff, to U.S. Bank National Associates, property in West Newton for $1,493.85
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 19-25:
KZ Prop Holdings LLC to Giuseppe Buccellato, property in Charleroi for $7,500.
James V. Sepesky and Scott A. Sepesky to Ross B. English and Douglas D. Hutchinson, property in Charleroi for $53,000.
Estate of Lois Louise Ries to Joseph J. Muntan and Meredith L. Terek, property in Carroll Township for $127,500.
James V. Sepesky and Scott A. Sepesky to Barry A. Rach, property in Charleroi for $42,000.
Edward P. Jr. and Paula M. Bagay to Seith D. Ellison, property in Donora for $33,500.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Old Seventy One Land TR, to Mark Smith, property in Fallowfield Township for $1,829.13.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard B. Taylor, to Antonio Ciotti, property in Fallowfield Township for $7,500.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Gregory J. Zalac and Kathryn M. Tudek, to Billy J. Thomas, property in Fallowfield Township for $4,738.66.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Fourth St. Land TR, Robert F. McFaddin, to Mark Smith, property in North Charleroi for $1,353.96.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, James W. Burton, to BWH Prop LLC, property in Twilight Borough for $7,640.39.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Kathryn Ondra, to KGD Prop Inc., property in Union Township for $3,210.47.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Kathryn Ondra, to KGD Prop Inc., property in Union Township for $3,387.87.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Kathryn Ondra, to KGD Prop Inc., property in Union Township for $3,184.21.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Kathryn Ondra, to KGD Prop Inc, property in Union Township for $45,177.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward J. Lojek, Jr., to Robin R. Powell, property in Bentleyville for $1,720.89.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward J. Lojek Jr., to Robin R. Powell, property in Bentleyville for $1,329.90.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward J. Lojek Jr., to Robin R. Powell, property in Bentleyville for $1,517.59.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, David Wells, to MMZ Prop LLC, property in Bentleyville for $92,241.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Marcellus Mineral Group LLC, to Tyler James and Jennifer Lee Hoberman, property in Carroll Township for $20,000.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Claudia Gomez, to Wealth Capital Group LLC, property in Charleroi for $3,782.91.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, RIMBS REO Holding 2018-PM14, to Carlton Capital LLC, property in Allenport for $6,500.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Katherine M. Shylock and George Manos, to Matthew and Rebecca Sezawich, property in Stockdale for $50,505.
Jessica Blake to Tre Goins and Meghan Carr, property in Donora for $50,000.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Christopher B. Wilson, to Joseph Federer, property in Donora for $1,426.75.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Deanna Carpenter, to Wealth Capital Group LLC, property in Donora for $2,974.67.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Jason Coleman, to Joseph Federer, property in Donora for $2,988.67.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Kathy Bedillion, to HPD Flip 2019 LP, property in East Bethlehem Township for $4,302.19.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Ranelle R. Spencer, to HPD Flip 2019 LP, property in Fallowfield Township for $7,969.21.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Mark J. Coleman, to HPD Flip 2019 LP, property in Fallowfield Township for 9,000.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Jogo TR and George Ondra, to Mark Smith, property in Fallowfield Township for $1,177.22.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Second St. Land TR, to Mark Smith, property in Fallowfield Township for $1,041.04.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Old Seventy One Land TR, to Mark Smith, property in Fallowfield Township for $1,702.68.
Washington County Tax Claim Bureau, Denise H. and Sean M. Cole, to Marlex Prop LLC, property in Charleroi for $7,000.
Shelley Skidmore to John Nakutis, property in West Pike Run Township for $15,000.
David G. and Selene C. Scheponik to Rachel D. Fickes, property in Carroll Township for $135,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.