The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Aug. 8-12:
Fayette County
Brownsville
Peggy Lee Podoloff and Jaysen Podoloff to Ranger Investment Trust, for $70,000
Bullskin Township
Shawn R. Shroyer to Victoria Catesby Leibach, for $174,500
Michael S. White to Brian R. Boshinsky, for $59,615.95
James E. Brangard and Annmarie Teets to Robert S. Stauffer, for $25,000
Connellsville
Gino M. Crocritti to Jeffrey A. Sarnelli and Mia E. Shroyer, for $147,000
Terri N. Nicholson to Michael J. Buchholz and Jessica L. Buchholz, for $95,000
Dunbar Township
Alberta Skowronek to Joshua R. NIchelson, for $165,000
Christopher L. Speelman and Lindsay R. Parrish to Christopher L. Speelman, for $4,800
Fairchance
Alexis Paige Fries and Douglas Bierer to Jeremy Piper and Yupaporn Piper, for $230,000
Fayette City
Susan Faye Roundtree Estate to William Franklin Simmen, for $125,000
Georges Township
Brenda J. Sackett to Jerry Welker and Jessica Welker, for $192,000
German Township
Diana M. Scott to Rudolph Steven Hanzes, for $165,000
Lori L. Lewis and Timothy Rodeheaver to Avril Smith, for $150,000
Henry Clay Township
Lawrence A. Hartman and Sheilia R. Hartman to Madison Trust Co. Custodian and Gregory Schaefer, for $150,000
Luzerne Township
Elaine H. Fender Estate to Darrel Redman and Gina L. Redman, for $3,500
Menallen Township
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gregory W. Miller Jr. and Joyce R. Miller, for $26,600
Edward L. Witek Jr. and Mary Claire Witek to Hot Stone Holdings LLC, for $375,000
Robert G. Luker and Patricia V. Luker to HLSG Holdings LLC, for $76,000
North Union Township
John W. Wilson II Estate to Briana M. Curry, for $90,000
Dominica R. Wontroba Estate to Robert J. Wilk Jr., for $139,500
Angerela Camilli Jr. to James Earnhart and Judy Earnhart, for $133,500
Perryopolis
John L. Guseman and Lenora R. Guseman to Nicholas Anthony Hawranko, for $330,000
John VanDivernere Jr. to Kristie Nicholson and Joshua S. Pike, for $127,500
Saltlick Township
Ronnie R. Freed and Crystal L. Freed to Kayla G. Fike and Christopher M. Fike, for $116,000
Smithfield
George E. Lynn and Jewell F. Lynn to Raymond A. Newman III and Cheyenne N. Newman, for $75,000
South Connellsville
Lisa Stickel to Damaris M. Carreo, for $74,900
Michael S. Stiffler to Kaylie Schroyer, for $129,000
South Union Township
IP Diet LLC to Randal J. Ranka, for $222,050
Rayalene F. King to Dewey R. Jennings, for $187,000
Springhill Township
David Brady to Robert Joseph Stauffer Jr., for $180,000
Uniontown
Veronica Orawiec Estate to Alexandrea Kennedy, for $90,000
Christine M. Godzin and George R. Godzin to Christopher E. Beimel, for $195,000
Wanda F. Burnworth Estate to Matthew A. Thomas, for $40,000
Donald M. Miller III and Amy Miller to Ronald P. Schwarz, for $25,000
Matthew Mehalovich to Curtis Edward Bloom, for $59,900
Washington Township
George M. Zeambo Estate to Amanda Koschak, for $421,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds between Aug. 3 and 9.
Aleppo Township
Mary L. Bumb to The Mineral Company, for $4,872.67
Janice W. Hastings to The Mineral Company, for $6,629.29
Tamara D. Ringer to EQT Production Company, for $541.33
Cumberland Township
Thomas B. Novak to Regina Novak, for $50,100
Robert Edward Lee Miller, to Brittany Schoenfeldt, for $135,000
Dunkard Township
Drusilla Simpkins to Christina Halbert, for $74,500
Franklin Township
Eric J. Rohanna to David A. Harris, for $310,000
Franklin and Wayne townships
Staci L. Dawson to The Mineral Company, for $37,043.40
Freeport Township
Diane E. Welch aka Diane E. Wilson to The Mineral Company, for $19,499.56
Gilmore Township
George Henry Shriver to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,500
Jefferson Township
U.S. Bank Trust NA to Charles R. Ferguson Jr., for $182,546
James McManus to Robert Getty, for $39,000
Morgan Township
Glenn E. Adamson, Jr. to Beam Energy LP, for $38,000
Rices Landing
Shannon R. Lewis to Krystl L. Larkin, for $2,233.80
Shannon R. Lewis to Krystl L. Larkin, for $249,900
Richhill Township
Frances M. Craft to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Constance M. Gould to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Mary Alberta Miller to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Springhill Township
Debora J. Duke to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $800
Joyce A. Shriver to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $2,400
James Jerome Larry to Foss Minerals, for $1,750
John Edward Venable to EQT Production Company, for $506.73
Guy William Venable to EQT Production Company, for $506.73
Kimberly Ann Lavery to The Mineral Company, for $4,855.29
Deborah F. Desmond to The Mineral Company, for $4,855.29
Joseph M. Venable to EQT Production Company, for $506.73
Wayne and Gilmore townships
Donald Wiley Weaver to Foss Minerals LLC, for $11,000
Waynesburg
Greene County Habitat for Humanity Inc to Kathy J. Hogan, for $41,434.41
Whiteley Township
Doris A. Meighen to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,416.63
