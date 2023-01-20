Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office.
Brownsville Township
Geraldine E. Sunny to George G. Orris for $9,000
Bullskin Township
Coughenour Family Trust and Faith Dorothy J. Trustee to Billy Brandon Blackburn and Joni Lee Booher for $60,000
Deborah K. Kesler, Todd E. Kesler and Jennifer Kesler to Deborah K. Kesler for $50,518
Connellsville
Godofredo B. Perez to Hillcrest Home Est LLC for $30,000
Connellsville Township
Eugene A. Spotto Est to Gregory V. Martucci and Jeffrey L. Martucci for $45,335
Dunbar Township
Shawna B. Little and Rachel K. Means to Charles E. Davis and Tina M. Davis for $215,000
Franklin Township
Paul E. Hardy and Melissa M. Hardy to Angel Riggin for $8,125.30
Georges Township
George S. Barton and Suzanne Barton to Codie Lavery for $150,000
Markleysburg
Douglas Friend and Brian Frazee to Frenzee Building LLC for $185,048
Masontown
Thomas J. Cornell to Conner Gerard Keegan for $122,500
Newell
Orlando Molinaro and Donna D. Molinaro to Joyce Ann Coliny and Jessica Rae Coliny for $5,000
North Union Township
Lana K. Dehaven to Michele A. King for $69,900
Perryopolis
Fannie Mae and Federal National Management Association to Curfew R&D Inc. for $85,153,95
Redstone Township
James L. Ross and Karyn L. Ross to MGR Holdings LLC for $80,000
South Union Township
Monica Lynn Coville and Bernard Joseph Shinshoch to Connor J. Diesel for $165,000
Dorothy Jane Hagerty Est and Dorothy J Hagerty Est to Cory Cavinee $82,000
Springhill Township
Don Vincent Crow and Marcy Lynn Crow to Jonathan Angel and Amanda Angel for $265,000
Uniontown
Frances Bell Est and Frances Labella Est to Diana L. Cumberland and George T. Cumberland for $38,000
John C. Carom Jr. and Diane V. Carom to Samantha L. Gilleland for $149,900
Lennon I. Young to Debra J. Saylor and Thomas R. Trachy for $95,000
Donna K. Shaney to Trai Thanh, Phuong Ly and Huyen Nu Lan Doug for $105,000
Garry E. Sisson and Barbara A. Sisson to Dennis David Alexander III and Erin Alexander for $75,000
John E. Ritz and Charlette Ritz to C&C Royalty Properties for $50,000
Trinity Fellowship Church of God to Michael Austin Evans for $84,000
Washington Township
Frankee M. Miller to Matthew Bair for $147,000
Wharton Township
First Choice REI to Sea Glass Mountain LLC for $5,000
Laura T. Griffin to Matthew Mcluckey and Karina Mcluckey for $249,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 12.
Cumberland Township
Ronald E. Shaffer Sr., Estate aka Ronald E. Shaffer Estate, et ux., to Sheri Gazes, 1 Acre, $75,000.00 (1-6-23)
Franklin Township
GC Holdings LLC to Cornerstone Care Inc., 1.320 Acres, $1,575,000.00 (1-6-23)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Greg W. Harding to The Mineral Company, 69.2038 Acres, O&G, $830,445.60 (1-5-23)
Freeport Township
Diana Elizabeth Pigott, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,3659.09 (1-5-23)
William Raymond Lauer, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,659.09 (1-5-23)
Kathleen M. Cogley by Atty-in-Fact, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $14,636.36 (1/5/23)
Cora Sue Nolder to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $8,272.73 (1-5-23)
Melissa Mercedes Odendahl, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $8,272.73 (1-5-23)
Orrie E. Hazelett Trust, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $16,515.45 (1-5-23)
James Randall Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Thomas Mark Mason, et ux., Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Samuel James Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Leslie Irene Oswald to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Ellis B. Whaley Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 138.01 Acres, O&G, $56,225.27 (1-6-23)
Jefferson Township
Angela Lorin Ryniak Estate, et ux., to John Demaske, 2 Tracts, $30,000.00 (1-9-23)
Monongahela Township
Energy Harbor Generation LLC, et al., to Lawrenceville Acquisition Company LLC, Tracts, $4,260,491.70 (1-6-23)
Morgan Township
Karen F. Finogle, et ux., to James L. Teagarden, Sr., et ux., Lot 217, Mather, $14,957.70 (1-5-23)
Morris Township
John R. Hildreth, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 259.9 Acres, $800,000.00 (1-4-23)
Perry Township
Barbara Masters, Willow Point Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $31,936.95 (1-5-23)
Richhill Township
Carrie Lynn Herd to EQT Production Company, .0625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (1-6-23)
Springhill Township
Victor B. Bissett, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Acres, O&G, $31,358.18 (1-4-23)
Susan Young Kish, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,365.00 (1-5-23)
