Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 15-21:
Dale Nelson and others to Damon Lovis, property in Jefferson Township for $76,000.
Barbara Tylus to Raymond Foster, property in German Township for $9,000.
Ameeshad Fogle to Fred Blocker and others, property in Connellsville for $142,000.
Thomas Yezbak and others to GMW Properties LLC, property in Uniontown for $160,000.
Delbert Sines to Eric Pritts, property in Dunbar Township for $138,000.
Wells Fargo Bank to Robert Turner, property in Luzerne Township for $20,800.
WELCOMEUTPA to Sunrise Uniontown Inc., property in North Union Township for $3,000,000.
The Money Source Inc. to Rachel Lojas, property in Henry Clay Township for $110,000.
Louis J. Granato and others to Monica M. Wieder, property in Jefferson Township for $138,500.
Margaret Ryczek and others to Andrew Angel, property in Smithfield for $135,000.
Barbara Longstreth to Venick Properties, property in South Union Township for $43,500.
The Peccon Family Limited Partnership to Parin LLC, property in Uniontown for $2,100,000.
Curfew R&D Inc. to Jason Bertovich, property in Franklin Township for $10,000.
Robert Zundel and others to William Davis, property in Perryopolis for $125,000.
Homer Yeardie and others to Eric Boggs and others, property in Brownsville for $110,000.
PA Housing Finance Agency to Allan Stewart Jr., property in Springhill Township for $19,000.
James McNerney Sr. to Connellsville RE LLC, property in Connellsville for $255,000.
Meghan Howard to Jeremiah Popovich, property in Masontown for $1,000.
Harlee Abromson-Kuth to William Dezort and others, property in Springfield Township for $112,000.
Michael Valusek to Rachelle Groves, property in German Township for $51,065.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 15-21:
Kenneth Michael Kochis to Alan Olszewski Jr., property in Mount Pleasant Township for $140,000.
Evergreen RE Development LLC to Evergreen PGH LLC, property in Mount Pleasant for $553,901.
Cathy Shallenberger to Jonathan J. Sr. and Brenda L. Stull, property in Scottdale for $195,000.
Robert E. Gaut to Brian and Tammy J. Pratt, property in Scottdale for $82,000.
Brandon K. Gerst to Joshua Green and Monica Cramer, property in Scottdale for $157,000.
Paul David and Evangelia Sinsley to Micky William Schneider, property in Monessen for $104,500.
Edwina L. Matson to Jeffrey and Anne Lopinsky, property in North Belle Vernon for $48,000.
Bellevue Partners, L.P. to Encore-Willowbrook, LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $300,000.
John and Mary Claire Holbrook to NILU Enterprise, Inc,. property in Rostraver Township for $600,000.
William R. Jr. and Linda K. Horrell to MH Realty, LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $96,604.80.
Mary E. Kasic to James G. II and Kathy L. Salisbury, property in West Newton for $80,000.
Charles B. Jr. and Karen Bourne, by sheriff, to Reed Commerce, LLC, property in West Newton for $53,438.
Ronald M. Remish to J.N.K. Property Solutions, LLC, property in West Newton for $132,000.
LSF10 Master Participation Trust to John Anthony and Lynn Ann Jones, property in West Newton for $12,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 15-21:
Sharon Louise Foster for the Estate of George Richard Horner, Jr., to Devin J. Kevich, property in Long Branch for $32,500.
John and Nadia Uhall to Cameron B. Reiner, property in Carroll Township for $139,900.
Estate of Dorothy M. Ciaffoni to Brandon Vadella, property in California for $20,000.
Gablers Realty Inc., to Daniel G. Kamin Charleroi LLC, property in Charleroi for $1,020,000.
Richard G. Gregory to Robert L. McLaughlin Jr., property in Fallowfield Township for $186,767.
Brian J. Lang and Brian S. Himes to Charles Moore, property in Fallowfield Township for $175,000.
Joseph D. Maiolini and Vanessa Mendicino, by sheriff, to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, property in Charleroi for $1,376.77.
US BK TR to Albert J. III and Tammie Lippert, property in Union Township for $18,000.
Antonio Ciotti to Barbara and Joseph Pilgrim, property in West Brownsville for $1,500.
ASPI Prop LLC to Aaron Samuel Palmer, property in Charleroi for $45,066.
Jeffrey L. and Betty Rae Smith to Kellie Fleming and Marguerite Fleming, property in North Charleroi for $84,900.
Cicci Dance Supply Inc., to Azzys Design Works LTD, property in Finleyville for $78,020.
Marilyn Semian to Deep River Holdings, LLC, property in Speers for $200,000.
Betty Reale and Angela Calfo to Brad A. and Roxanne Myrga, property in Roscoe for $160,000.
James S. and Jamie L. Kelley to Kaitlyn B. McCann, property in Charleroi for $75,000.
