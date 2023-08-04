Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Jeremy Wiley to Michael Brown for $5,000
Darnelle Brown and Ceclilia Brown to Alyssa E. Blanc for $165,000
Janee Porter, Shari Diggs, Milie Diggs, Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau and Fayette Co to David L. Reed Jr. for $490
Bullskin Township
Tracy Lynn Walker Est and Brandon S. Walker to Corinna Grubbs for $57,263.10
Todd Carter to Ronald Barnhart for $5,000
Alan J. Kopf to Joshua William Drapela for $270,000
Diane Coligan to William J. Kozak Jr. and Nadene B. Copeland for $412,000
Connellsville
Lisa M. Burnsworth to JECM Holdings LLC for $5,000
Albert C. Premus and Joan E. Premus to Christopher M. Hann and Nadia M. Hann for $60,000
Dunbar Township
Josef A. Shipley to Jason Dongilli and Amy Dongilli for $62,000
Fairchance
Chad Filmeck and Ashley Filmeck to National Transfer Services LLC for $214,000
Ashley Howell Dursa, Ahely L. Howell and Regis J. Dursa II to Aaron Keith Bowers for $122,500
Daniel R. Guzik II and Jennifer M. Guzik to Eric Mills and Cecelia Mills for $335,000
Franklin Township
Rosemary Watson, Diane Butler, Ralph Butler, Karen Zajac, Thomas Zajac, Susan Ungurean, John Ungurean, Sandra Connell and William Connell to Matthew D. Franks and Danielle Faye Van Verth for $98,500
Edward Victor Vesely Jr., Sandra E. Vesely, Margaret Ann Layton, Dolores Mae Reagan, Michelle Louise Gantner and John Stephen Vesely to Next Edge Property LLC for $700,000
Georges Township
National Transfer Services LLC to Krystal L. Tressler and Charles R. Adams III for $214,000
Melissa Silbaugh to Harold Lane Harrison and Donna Harrison Hopkins for $18,500
Takoch Living Trust Raymond William Takoch Trustee and Carol Bonnie Takoch Trustee to Jonah M. Christoff and Danielle N. Rudash for $226,000
Neil C. Shultz and Crystal Shultz to Alexander Lewis Browell and Haley Lincoln Browell for $250,000
Eugene Budner V, Melissa Budner and Melissa Turner to Patrick J. Ray and Melissa J. Ray for $235,000
Henry Clay Township
Tactical Personnel Leasing Inc. to Joseph F. John II for $500,000
Luzerne Township
Mary V. Olesky and Fayette Co. Tax Claim Bureau to James A. Shashura for $613
Tammy Paroda, Tammy Robison and John Robison to Wendi J. Kollar for $45,000
Masontown
Joseph F. John to Michaela H. Anderson and Lillian Hunyady for $136,190.40
Menallen Township
Donna M. Chico to Kayleigh Renee Yoder for $40,000
Donna M. Chico to Chad A. Bartok for $35,000
Eileen L. Dougherty to Raymond Paris for $10,000
Carol Henrietta Atwood Est to Eugene A. Bardmon and Jennifer Bradmon for $130,000
North Union Township
Loretta Rhodes Neiderhiser to Obrien & Balsone Carpet Installation LLC for $30,000
Joseph B. Haragos Jr. and Iva C. Haragos to Misty Lynn Berry for $18,000
Fred Matlock III and Charlene Matlock to Vicki L. Lison for $96,000
Eric W. Mills, Cecelia R. Mills and Cecelia R. Imler to Scott Pitts and Kayla D. Pitts for $125,000
Raymond G. Carolla and Robbi L. Carolla to Mitchell A. Masi and Kathy L. Masi for $55,000
FNB Oreo LLC to Brent Smith for $78,000
Perryopolis
Bubnash Brothers LLC and Kenneth B. Brown and Sandra L. Brown for $109,000
Perry Township
John D. Boyle Est to Jesse Glover and Berta E. Glover for $1,000
Redstone Township
David L. Klippi and Anselma Klippi to Kent R. Ferchalk and Kelley M. Ferchalk for $37,000
Saltlick Township
Mark Neiderhiser and Shari Nederhiser to Milton R. Neiderhiser Jr. for $260,000
South Union Township
David V. Bear and Orlane A. Beard to Russell Roberts and Anna Roberts for $215,000
Ronald D. Shaffer and Patricia E. Osborne to Daniel A. Shaffer for $25,510.20
Smithfield
Ronald F. Swaney Est to Shelby E. Vansickle and Mason E. Hockenberry for $169,000
Springfield Township
Lloyd Ray Nicolo to Striner Farm LLC for $191,311.20
Uniontown
Alyson V. Trent to Misty Lynn Berry for $126,140
Mark Tengowski to OBrien & Balsone Carpet Installation LLC for $30,000
Loretta Rhodes Neiderhiser to OBrien & Balsone Carpet Installation LLC for $75,000
James N. McKevitt Est to John Nicholas Pokol for $180,000
Danielle Hanan and David Hanan Jr. to Keith Connor Wingrove for $64,000
Daniel Huffine and Susan R. Huffine to City Mission Living Stones Inc. for $23,000
Bradley B. Herrington to Joshua Pritts for $3,000
Upper Tyrone Township
ABP Properties LLC to Nathan Stewart for $80,000
Wharton Township
Tara M. Pulig and Brent E. Peck to Tara M. Pulig for $2,049.60
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 27.
Aleppo Township
Marvin L. Lemmon Estate, et ux., to Lemmon Legacy LLC, Tracts, O&G, $12,894
Helena R. Galentine Estate, et ux., to Marshall County Coal Resources Inc., 2 Tracts, $800,000
Carl B. Riffle, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 8.6908 Acres, O&G, $1,500.80
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Kathy L. Burns to The Mineral Company, et ux., 41.1073 Acres, O&G, $19,269.05
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Rita Redman aka Rita Brewer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 165.894 Acres, O&G, $20,414.74
Center Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Clay L. Gifford, II, et ux., 9.819 Acres, $158,747.40
Freeport Township
Marvin L. Lemmon Estate, et ux., to Lemmon Legacy LLC, 3.5 Acres, O&G, $425
Gilmore Township
Hershell Caldwell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 118.998 Acres, O&G, $5,751.57
Jackson Township
Teresa Quinn to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $9,095.02
Janice Relich to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $9,095.02
Scott A. Savage to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $3,911.84
Ronald N. Thomas to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $11,735.51
Denise E. Stockdale to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.94 Acres, O&G, $16,103.96
Joan Lemley to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.94 Acres, O&G, $16,103.96
Roberta J. Skiles, et ux., to the Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31
Jefferson Township
Jeffrey R. Roger, et ux., to Jeremy D. Conti, et ux., 2 Tracts, $185,000
Triple H Realty Group LLC to Julchele Holdings LLC, 4 Tracts, $11,000
John G. Fedora, et ux., to Anna C. Diamond, Lot 69, Braden Farm Plan, $76,826
Walter D. Simatic, et ux., to Steven Lemley, et ux., 2 Acres, $9,000
Monongahela Township
John D. Velicevich, et ux., to Jeffrey A. Meier, et ux., Tract, $180,000
Morgan Township
Triple H Realty Group LLC to KJM Realty Holdings LLC, Lot 49, Emerald Land Company, No. 1 Plan, $16,000
Morris Township
Geoggrey Glenn Dove to EQT Production Company, 154.822 Acres, O&G, $425.30
Thomas L. Dove to EQT Production Company, 154.822 Acres, O&G, $425.30
Morris and Washington townships
Michele Ann Geyer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 282.96 Acres, O&G, $153,063.47
Perry Township
Sandra Mitchell, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 48.97 Acres, O&G, $54,071.04
Springhill and Freeport townships
Daniel E. Strang, III, to MMS Mineral Group, LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, Interest, $375
Wayne Township
Richard W. Phillips to EQT Production Company, 14.35625 Acres, O&G, $563.15
Vicki L. Blecman to EQT Production Company, 14.35625 Acres, O&G, $910.33
CNX Land LLX to Jeffrey S. Blake, et ux., 115 Acres, $222,250
Staci L. Murphy, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.024 Acres, O&G, $22,564.30
Waynesburg
Gary L. Vanscyoc, et ux., to James A. Morris, Jr., Lot, $118,000
Whiteley Township
Betty J. McNeely by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6.08 Acres, O&G, $3,344
