The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between March 18-April 2.
Brownsville Township
Anthony Deforty to Derek Novothny, for $150,000
Bullskin Township
Trevor Tressler Jr. to Michael Shaffer, for $275,000
Ronald Bair to Timothy Daniels, for $16,500
Betty Rowan to Avignon Homes Inc., for $161,000
Connellsville
Louis Dalessio to Carla Lytle and Donna Smith, for $25,000
Dawson
Joanna Hughes to Robert Thomas, for $40,000
Dunbar Township
Debra Borda and Estate of Mary Anne Mehalick to Ryan Simpson, for $67,000
Georges Township
Colony Hopkins to Albert Richter Jr., for $413,000
Thomas Patterson Jr. to James Mickey, for $32,500
German Township
Paul Verska, Evelyn Burchianti, Thomas Verska and Marlene Lincoln to Richard Burns, for $45,500
Eugene Hajek to Shane Valencheck, for $12,500
Henry Clay Township
Debra Mendicino to Jason Baughman, for $25,000
Clara Thomas and John Holt Jr. to Nemacolin WV Properties LLC, for $35,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Donald Stillwagon Jr., Scott Stillwagon and Estate of Nancy J. Stillwagon to William Kurutz, for $220,000
Luzerne Township
Alexander Skakandy to Brenda Cramer and Ashley Harn, for $82,500
Theresa Baker to Rebecca Bain, for $8,000
John Jones and Estate of William Jones to Ryan Lucostic, for $200,000
Casandra Means to William Farrier, for $50,000
Joan Moore, Jack Moore III, Matthew Moore and Kathryn Powell to John Teslovich, for $67,140
Menallen Township
MGAB PA LLC to DanRyan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $127,500
Markleysburg
Robi Martin to Jesse Bates, for $30,000
Nicholson Township
Robert Reinhart to Honesty Shriver, for $10,000
North Union Township
Victor Adao and Randy Smitley to Michael Smitley, for $10,000
Gregory Workman to Robert Miller, for $65,000
Brandon Furlong to Kimberly George, for $140,000
Perry Township
Moses Jones to Shane Gilmore, for $13,000
Point Marion
Kimberly Greathouse to Garald Dunn Sr., for $12,000
Saltlick Township
John Stpanic to Shane Suranski and Courtney Crouse, to $54,000
Smithfield
Michael Wilson and Belinda Wilson to Michelle Dice, for $143,400
South Union Township
Justin Guittap to Jonathan Penich, for $399,900
Gregory Adkins to Corey DeHass, for $283,500
Lea Walls and Scott Rutter to Peary Rentals LLC, for $118,000
Meryle Epps and Estate of Patrick Sherlock and Donna F. Sherlock to Dae Lee, for $195,000
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Jacob Cummings, for $445,900
Robert Manyak to Jason Hyde, for $320,000
EBMG Holdings LLC to John Whitlatch, for $290,000
Uniontown
Tyrone Johnson to Cassie Wolpink, for $154,000
M&M Real Estate Ventures Inc. to Donald Harrington, for $42,000
Louise Geary to Douglas Zajac, for $32,000
Robette Tokarcik, Heather Tokarcik and Estate of Albert Tokarcik to Edward Petcheny, for $57,500
Craig Babbony to Frank Rafitz III, for $181,500
Washington Township
John Lenio to Dustin Greenwood, for $170,000
Wharton Township
Keith Myers to Roy Bales, for $3,000
Shirley Barasch to Robert Wiley III, for $37,000
Martin Eaves and Estate of Richard H. Eaves and Kathleen H. Eaves to Fred McLaughlin, for $12,000
Jason Hyde to Benny Beal Jr., for $140,000
Gregory Williams Jr. and Debra Williams to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation LLC, for $135,000
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between March 10-23
Aleppo Township
Kurt T. Barnes to Stephen A. Morgan, for $300,000
Center Township
Richard E. Miller to Crystal G. Miller, for $110,000
Cumberland Township
Robert L. Swestyn by Agent to Kyle C. Shultz, for $90,000
Capital Services Inc. to Steve Morris, for $8,000
Dunkard Township
Michael David Mateleska to Brian McCorkle, for $20,000
Edward F. Jernell to Darel P. Friffin, for $15,929.40
Charles A. Massengill to Christopher Leigh Byers, for $40,000
Jared T. Ealy to Nakia Pavone, for $1,000
Richard Eugene Keller Estate to Ryan E. Samek, for $20,000
Marcela Jimenez Doran to Sirva Relocation LLC, for $252,500
Sirva Relocation LLC to Donald F. Mason, for $252,500
John L. Mannor II to Dylan Douglas Davis, for $125,000
Melissa Renee Buchannan to William F. Craig Jr., for $17,000
Franklin Township
William K. Grooms by Trustee to Jeffrey Dylan Rhodes, for $25,000
Franklin and Whiteley townships
William J. Crayne to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $11,554
Gray Township
Armina R. Carpenter to David W. Ross, for $1,500
Jackson Township
Zachary Przysiecki to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $107,324.18
Jefferson Township
Wayne J. Capozza to Judy D. Roberts, for $8,000
Ronald E. Burnfield to DTE Appalachia Gathering LLC, for $28,900
James L. Ketchem to Shelby L. Russ, for $120,000
Morgan Township
James R. Robinson Jr. to The Mineral Company, for $39,430.83
Richhill Township
Foxhill Equity Partners LLC to Oak Bridge Opportunity Fund LP, for $70,562
Nicholas Marcucci to Levi Weight, for $5,000
Springhill Township
Anthony F. Long to EQT Production Company, for $536.35
Loretta R. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $15,521.27
Joseph D. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $15,521.27
Annah Mae Wade to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $15,521.27
Jerry J. Morris to Cody N. Speicher, $55,000
Washington Township
Thomas Good to The Mineral Company, for $28,541.30
Wayne Township
Michael James Milinovich to The Mineral Company, for $105,914.93
John S. Milinovich to The Mineral Company, for $105,914.93
Wayne and Jackson townships
Wynona Fox to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $63,089.77
Waynesburg
Kimberly A. Bedilion to Clayton Schaum, for $9,000
Nicole L. Morris to Kirby L. Owens, for $31,000
Whiteley Township
Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church to The Mineral Company, for $6,300
Nancy Nielsen to RAS Investments LLC, for $22,503
Thomas O. Bringar III to RAS Investments LLC, for $2,695
Deken R. Wilson to RAS Investments LLC, for $1,347.50
Stephen R. Wilson to RAS Investments LLC, for $4,321
