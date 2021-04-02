The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between March 18-April 2.

Brownsville Township

Anthony Deforty to Derek Novothny, for $150,000

Bullskin Township

Trevor Tressler Jr. to Michael Shaffer, for $275,000

Ronald Bair to Timothy Daniels, for $16,500

Betty Rowan to Avignon Homes Inc., for $161,000

Connellsville

Louis Dalessio to Carla Lytle and Donna Smith, for $25,000

Dawson

Joanna Hughes to Robert Thomas, for $40,000

Dunbar Township

Debra Borda and Estate of Mary Anne Mehalick to Ryan Simpson, for $67,000

Georges Township

Colony Hopkins to Albert Richter Jr., for $413,000

Thomas Patterson Jr. to James Mickey, for $32,500

German Township

Paul Verska, Evelyn Burchianti, Thomas Verska and Marlene Lincoln to Richard Burns, for $45,500

Eugene Hajek to Shane Valencheck, for $12,500

Henry Clay Township

Debra Mendicino to Jason Baughman, for $25,000

Clara Thomas and John Holt Jr. to Nemacolin WV Properties LLC, for $35,000

Lower Tyrone Township

Donald Stillwagon Jr., Scott Stillwagon and Estate of Nancy J. Stillwagon to William Kurutz, for $220,000

Luzerne Township

Alexander Skakandy to Brenda Cramer and Ashley Harn, for $82,500

Theresa Baker to Rebecca Bain, for $8,000

John Jones and Estate of William Jones to Ryan Lucostic, for $200,000

Casandra Means to William Farrier, for $50,000

Joan Moore, Jack Moore III, Matthew Moore and Kathryn Powell to John Teslovich, for $67,140

Menallen Township

MGAB PA LLC to DanRyan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $127,500

Markleysburg

Robi Martin to Jesse Bates, for $30,000

Nicholson Township

Robert Reinhart to Honesty Shriver, for $10,000

North Union Township

Victor Adao and Randy Smitley to Michael Smitley, for $10,000

Gregory Workman to Robert Miller, for $65,000

Brandon Furlong to Kimberly George, for $140,000

Perry Township

Moses Jones to Shane Gilmore, for $13,000

Point Marion

Kimberly Greathouse to Garald Dunn Sr., for $12,000

Saltlick Township

John Stpanic to Shane Suranski and Courtney Crouse, to $54,000

Smithfield

Michael Wilson and Belinda Wilson to Michelle Dice, for $143,400

South Union Township

Justin Guittap to Jonathan Penich, for $399,900

Gregory Adkins to Corey DeHass, for $283,500

Lea Walls and Scott Rutter to Peary Rentals LLC, for $118,000

Meryle Epps and Estate of Patrick Sherlock and Donna F. Sherlock to Dae Lee, for $195,000

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Jacob Cummings, for $445,900

Robert Manyak to Jason Hyde, for $320,000

EBMG Holdings LLC to John Whitlatch, for $290,000

Uniontown

Tyrone Johnson to Cassie Wolpink, for $154,000

M&M Real Estate Ventures Inc. to Donald Harrington, for $42,000

Louise Geary to Douglas Zajac, for $32,000

Robette Tokarcik, Heather Tokarcik and Estate of Albert Tokarcik to Edward Petcheny, for $57,500

Craig Babbony to Frank Rafitz III, for $181,500

Washington Township

John Lenio to Dustin Greenwood, for $170,000

Wharton Township

Keith Myers to Roy Bales, for $3,000

Shirley Barasch to Robert Wiley III, for $37,000

Martin Eaves and Estate of Richard H. Eaves and Kathleen H. Eaves to Fred McLaughlin, for $12,000

Jason Hyde to Benny Beal Jr., for $140,000

Gregory Williams Jr. and Debra Williams to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation LLC, for $135,000

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between March 10-23

Aleppo Township

Kurt T. Barnes to Stephen A. Morgan, for $300,000

Center Township

Richard E. Miller to Crystal G. Miller, for $110,000

Cumberland Township

Robert L. Swestyn by Agent to Kyle C. Shultz, for $90,000

Capital Services Inc. to Steve Morris, for $8,000

Dunkard Township

Michael David Mateleska to Brian McCorkle, for $20,000

Edward F. Jernell to Darel P. Friffin, for $15,929.40

Charles A. Massengill to Christopher Leigh Byers, for $40,000

Jared T. Ealy to Nakia Pavone, for $1,000

Richard Eugene Keller Estate to Ryan E. Samek, for $20,000

Marcela Jimenez Doran to Sirva Relocation LLC, for $252,500

Sirva Relocation LLC to Donald F. Mason, for $252,500

John L. Mannor II to Dylan Douglas Davis, for $125,000

Melissa Renee Buchannan to William F. Craig Jr., for $17,000

Franklin Township

William K. Grooms by Trustee to Jeffrey Dylan Rhodes, for $25,000

Franklin and Whiteley townships

William J. Crayne to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $11,554

Gray Township

Armina R. Carpenter to David W. Ross, for $1,500

Jackson Township

Zachary Przysiecki to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $107,324.18

Jefferson Township

Wayne J. Capozza to Judy D. Roberts, for $8,000

Ronald E. Burnfield to DTE Appalachia Gathering LLC, for $28,900

James L. Ketchem to Shelby L. Russ, for $120,000

Morgan Township

James R. Robinson Jr. to The Mineral Company, for $39,430.83

Richhill Township

Foxhill Equity Partners LLC to Oak Bridge Opportunity Fund LP, for $70,562

Nicholas Marcucci to Levi Weight, for $5,000

Springhill Township

Anthony F. Long to EQT Production Company, for $536.35

Loretta R. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $15,521.27

Joseph D. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $15,521.27

Annah Mae Wade to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $15,521.27

Jerry J. Morris to Cody N. Speicher, $55,000

Washington Township

Thomas Good to The Mineral Company, for $28,541.30

Wayne Township

Michael James Milinovich to The Mineral Company, for $105,914.93

John S. Milinovich to The Mineral Company, for $105,914.93

Wayne and Jackson townships

Wynona Fox to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $63,089.77

Waynesburg

Kimberly A. Bedilion to Clayton Schaum, for $9,000

Nicole L. Morris to Kirby L. Owens, for $31,000

Whiteley Township

Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church to The Mineral Company, for $6,300

Nancy Nielsen to RAS Investments LLC, for $22,503

Thomas O. Bringar III to RAS Investments LLC, for $2,695

Deken R. Wilson to RAS Investments LLC, for $1,347.50

Stephen R. Wilson to RAS Investments LLC, for $4,321

