Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Bruce Razillard to William Work for $77,000
Bullskin Township
Jennifer Lynn Thomas to Filbertshop Investments LLC and William R. Murray Jr. for $12,000
Connellsville
REO Trust 2021 NRI to Gregory S. Beal Jr. for $29,500
Christian Mochnaly and Ashley to Richard Gess and Sally C. Duda for $125,000
Scott A. Wible to Samantha Burkhart for $500
Connellsville Township
Cynthia L. Vannosdeln, Cynthia L. Reese Shipley and Cynthia L. Shipley Reese to Jeremy A. Pashakarnis and Stephanie J. Pashakarnis for $180,000
Michael Scott Landman and Marcia L. Landman to Krystal N. Lucia and Tyler R. Kesler $159,900
Dunbar
James V. Natale & Jim M. Trust and Jill M. Natale & James V. Trust to Charles R. Darr for $416,000
Everson
Vergil T. Hendrickson Est, US Bankruptcy Court Western District PA and United States of America to Derek Perrone and Heidi Perrone for $60,000
Franklin Township
Mary Rich to Timothy R. Cleaver for $15,000
Georges Township
Gregory J. Workman and Dolores H. Workman to St. Vincent DePaul Uniontown Area Conference and St. Vincent DePaul Society Uniontown Area for $78,203.60
Megan E. Sherwood, Megan E. Hanna and Shawn T. Hanna to Ethan Carter and Julia Carter for $235,000
Kelly J. Addis to Richard Scott Blackstone for $35,000
Luzerne Township
James W. Mitchell Jr. Est to Gayle Gordon for $23,000
Menallen Township
Charles R. Sr. and Ruth Dindee Knox to Donald Edward Gibson for $199,900
North Union Township
Jerry L. Hiles and Claudia Rae Hiles to Bubarthjones LLC for $140,000
Charles R. Papke to Lida R. Harshbarger for $23,117,85
Theresa L. Teets and William H. Teets to Richard T. Leach for $35,000
Perryopolis
Dolores A. Serinko Est to Richard Kowalczyk and Nancy Kowalczyk for $185,000
Redstone Township
Ray Elliot Myers Estate, Elliot R. Myers Estate and Elliot Myers Estate to Donald Baer for $70,000
Cheryl L. Custodian Hurst and Rex O. Murphy for $5,000
Caitlyn M. Porter and Caitlyn M. Stashick to Dylan L. Cumberland for $153,000
Springhill Township
Tiffani Marie Ellsworth, Tiffani Marie Fisher and Alexander John Fisher to Richard M. Popish and Marlene J. Popish for $70,000
Alysia D. Shraer to Sarah Jane Burnsworth and Jason W. Burnsworth for $160,000
South Connellsville
Budd A. Boring to Ruth Ann Niswonger for $23,198
South Union Township
Joy L. Marovic to Frank E. Rychtarsky for $140,000
Mary Ann Fouch, Ronald L. Fouch, Russell Utlak, Nancy Utlak, Jackie Wilhelm, Jacqueline S. Wilhelm and George A. Wilhelm to Lucinda O. Gaskill for $95,000
Dianne McFeaters to Edward Shanor and April Shanor for $45,000
Uniontown
Frank J. Bobeck Jr. and Suzanne M. Bobeck to Justin D. Burr and Kelli Gentile for $164,000
Catherine Mauro to Richard A. Maust and Kimberly L. Maust for $134,000
Berneice McGee to Jeremy Jeffrey Anderson for $21,000 Michael Camilli and Emily R. Yokobosky to Bruce Leroy Davis and Sherri K. Davis for $175,000
Vanderbilt
Debra Benyo, Debra Merrill and Mike Benyo to Alvin T. Arnold and Barbara E. Arnold for $219,000
Washington Township
Frances Radziwon to Kenneth Layman and Rebecca Layman for $12,000
Nathean D. Anielewski and Ashley S. Anielewski to Steven Franc for $124,500 Legas Home Renovations LLC to Caleb E. Kyler for $74,900
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 6 and 13.
Aleppo Township
George L. Pierson to Derrik Courtwright, 2 Tracts, $6,000
William C. Monahan aka William Charles Monahan to Harold L. Chambers, et ux., 5 Tracts, $233,695
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Adam Campbell to Susan Knisely, 132.843 Acres, Und 1/12 Interest, $15,000
Jeanette Sue Morris to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,900
Cindi Ann Bowen, et ux., to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245
Shannon N. Cherrington, et ux., to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $11,200
Miki L. McAlister, et ux., to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245
Karl C. Powers to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245
Carmichaels
PP206GEO320 Trust, et ux., to Bruce E. Black, Sr., Lots 109 &110, $10,000
Cumberland Township
Michael W. Herrington, et ux., to Rayles Rentals LLC, Lot 22, Cumberland Village Plan, $45,000
Julie M. White by POA, et al., to Robin Samek, et ux., Lot 242, Crucible Plan, $32,000
Linda J. Simpson to Robert M. Blaker, et ux., 28.460 Acres, $25,000
Marianne E. Brewer to William H. Lowden, et ux., 3 Lots, $284,000
FNB OREO LLC to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lots 11-12, Hartley Plan, $31,500
Joseph W. Watson, et ux., to Ben Kurtis Knecht, Lots 8-9, Woods View Plan, $165,000
Dunkard Township
Huntington National Bank to Carl O. Wise, et ux., 1.993 Acres, $33,000
Franklin Township
Margaret L. Conklin Estate, et ux., to Brian Horn, .311 Acre, $85,000
Amber Renee Mankey, et ux., to Jacob McCallum, et ux., Lot 11, Glenn A. Arnold Plan, $184,000
James E. Hixenbaugh, et ux., to Dylan Ely, 3.697 Acres, $190,000
Orndorff’s Belgians LLC, et al., to Corbly L. Orndorff, et ux., Tract, $40,000
Byron D. Howell to Steven A. George, et ux., 3.582 Acres, $345,000
Greene Township
Joshua Czemerda, et ux., to Gregory Allen Traynor, et al., Tract, $140,000
Greene and Dunkard townships
Jan S. Cox to Noel Scott Hoffman, et ux., 2 Tracts, $400,000
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne townships
Judy Stanley aka Judy Stanley Myler to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 10 Tracts, O&G, $24,316.50
Jefferson Township
Chad E. Louk, et ux., to Brian Yeager, 1.47 Acres, $149,000
Monongahela Township
Rose Emma Kendralla Estate aka Rose E. Kendralla Estate a/k/a Rose Kendralla Estate aka Rose Kendrella Estate, et al., to Bobbi Jo Durbin, et al., 4 Tracts, $150,000
Morris Township
Stanley C. Bennett, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 28.918 Acres, $400,000
Carolyn L. Miller to CNX Gas Company, LLC, Corrective, Tracts, O&G, $4,173.48
Perry Township
Lana L. Spicer to HR4 Minerals, LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $12,000
Max G. Loughman, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $4,122.57
John J. Loughman to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $4,122.57
Ryan A. Toothman aka Ryan Toothman, et ux., to Toothman Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4 Tracts, $206,864.40
Springhill Township
Darlene A. Miller to Windridge Minerals, 327.76 Acres, O&G, $3,600
Raymond H. Riggs to Daniel R. Rohland, 1.570 Acres, $30,547.20
Washington Township
Lorie L. Milburn, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., R/W, 28.21 Acres, $150,000
Waynesburg
Matthew Jay Stewart, et ux., to Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC, 2 Tracts, $20,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.