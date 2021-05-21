The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 12 and 19.
Bullskin Township
Carolyn Herbert to Jill Herbert and Faith Johnson, for $65,000
Franklin Township
Elaine Weyner to Nicholas Fordyce, for $125,000
Georges Township
Rebekah Catalano and S. Terry to Joshua Sinclair, for $2,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 5 and 11:
Cumberland Township
Judith M. Skiles by TCB to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, for $344
Sherri R. Davis by TCB to Tyler M. Jones, for $802
Brandon Nuckles to Bryan Wilson, for $20,000
Joseph E. Jurczak to Stephanie S. Ramsey, for $48,600
Jeannette Barnhart to Mark A. Hlatky Jr., for $2,950
Virginia E. Berkich by Atty-In-Fact to Susan K. Kinstlich, for $99,900
Mark Jordan to Dean Robinson, for $30,000
Patricia Louise Gera Estate to Kelsey Ryane McCollum, for $168,000
Dunkard Township
Brian Meadows to Billy Taylor, for $76,000
Franklin Township
John C. McNay to Connie Mae Hanes, for $154,500
Shaud D. Haine to Vance R. Leone, for $338,000
Jason K. Hursey to Michael T. Tate, for $200,000
Rohanna Energy LLP to Albert A. Rinehart, for $6,000
Gilmore Township
Heidi Jeanna Legan to Blue Ridge Royalties LLC, for $1,000
Jackson Township
Charles L. Kaiser to KTD Oil and Gas LLC, for $250
Jefferson Township
Unlimited Funding Solutions LLC to Andrew W. Higinbotham, for $169,900
Morgan Township
Herman J. Ross to James Garrison, for $235,000
Perry Township
Janice Lynn Keener to The Mineral Company, for $5,893.75
Richard Scott Keener to The Mineral Company, for $5,893.75
Richhill Township
Thomas Joseph Quirk to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $10,866.90
Paul Andrew Quirk Jr. to CNX Gas Company, LLC, for $10,866.90
Springhill Township
Tim Poole to Windridge Minerals, for $600
Wayne Township
Chasdity I. Baker to Ruth A. Baker, for $16,330.50
Wayne and Whiteley townships
Jackie Rutan by POA to The Mineral Company, for $11,216.56
Waynesburg
Bradley J. Heethuis to Emily M. Wilson, for $199,900
Timothy A. Chapman to Nicole R. Baily, for $119,000
Whiteley Township
Wayne Ackley by TCB to Richard Adams, for $4,909
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.