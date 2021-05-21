The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 12 and 19.

Bullskin Township

Carolyn Herbert to Jill Herbert and Faith Johnson, for $65,000

Franklin Township

Elaine Weyner to Nicholas Fordyce, for $125,000

Georges Township

Rebekah Catalano and S. Terry to Joshua Sinclair, for $2,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 5 and 11:

Cumberland Township

Judith M. Skiles by TCB to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, for $344

Sherri R. Davis by TCB to Tyler M. Jones, for $802

Brandon Nuckles to Bryan Wilson, for $20,000

Joseph E. Jurczak to Stephanie S. Ramsey, for $48,600

Jeannette Barnhart to Mark A. Hlatky Jr., for $2,950

Virginia E. Berkich by Atty-In-Fact to Susan K. Kinstlich, for $99,900

Mark Jordan to Dean Robinson, for $30,000

Patricia Louise Gera Estate to Kelsey Ryane McCollum, for $168,000

Dunkard Township

Brian Meadows to Billy Taylor, for $76,000

Franklin Township

John C. McNay to Connie Mae Hanes, for $154,500

Shaud D. Haine to Vance R. Leone, for $338,000

Jason K. Hursey to Michael T. Tate, for $200,000

Rohanna Energy LLP to Albert A. Rinehart, for $6,000

Gilmore Township

Heidi Jeanna Legan to Blue Ridge Royalties LLC, for $1,000

Jackson Township

Charles L. Kaiser to KTD Oil and Gas LLC, for $250

Jefferson Township

Unlimited Funding Solutions LLC to Andrew W. Higinbotham, for $169,900

Morgan Township

Herman J. Ross to James Garrison, for $235,000

Perry Township

Janice Lynn Keener to The Mineral Company, for $5,893.75

Richard Scott Keener to The Mineral Company, for $5,893.75

Richhill Township

Thomas Joseph Quirk to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $10,866.90

Paul Andrew Quirk Jr. to CNX Gas Company, LLC, for $10,866.90

Springhill Township

Tim Poole to Windridge Minerals, for $600

Wayne Township

Chasdity I. Baker to Ruth A. Baker, for $16,330.50

Wayne and Whiteley townships

Jackie Rutan by POA to The Mineral Company, for $11,216.56

Waynesburg

Bradley J. Heethuis to Emily M. Wilson, for $199,900

Timothy A. Chapman to Nicole R. Baily, for $119,000

Whiteley Township

Wayne Ackley by TCB to Richard Adams, for $4,909

