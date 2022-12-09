Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office from Nov. 14-18.
Belle Vernon
Diane Bucci to Dawn Evans for $122,000
Bullskin Township
Edward S. Eperesi and Paula D. Eperesi to Cody C. Jacobs and Brianna I. Jacobs for $8,000
Connellsville
Kyle R. Trump and Jessica Trump to James M. Henry and Anna M. Markovitch for $200,000
Connellsville Township
William E. Crupe and Christina Gallo Crupe to John C. Welsh for $62,000
Dunbar Township
Bruce D. Schmolke to Daniel M. Sullivan and Tricia L. Sullivan for $118,500
Georges Township
Matthew Alan Smith and Tiffany M. Smith to Joshua J. Franks and Jessy Madison for $180,000
Henry Clay Township
Drew A. Fields and Stefanie Jean Fields to Ian A. Williams and Katherine S. Williams for $260,000
Randy Singo and Penny Singo to John G. Soles and Katherine S. Soles for $280,000
Luzerne Township
Matthew E. Gajan and Joanna Perkins to Joanna Gajan and Justin E. Murray for $180,000
Mary Christopher to Gregory Schliffa for $30,000
Menallen Township
Patricia Reynolds to Lana Konopka for $110,000
Newell
Robert E. Santori and Robert R. Santori to Square General Contractors LLC for $5,000
Nicholson Township
Danny Ciaramella to Eric Rates for $4,500
North Union Township
Joseph Cholock to Erin Wolfe and Rudy Ybarbo for $6,500
Timothy J. Klink and Kimberly R. Klink to Ronald Leroy Smitley III and Felicia Rodgers for $170,000
Mable Bertha Ridley Turner Est to Zoco Holdings LLC for $10,000
Redstone Township
Margaret Ruth McCann Est. to Terry L. Traxler and Kathy Larkin Traxler for $164,900
Saltlick Township
Bonnie R. Cramer Est. to James C. Garlets for $169,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB Trustee and Pretium MTGE Acquisition Trust to Joseph Charles Kelly and Gretchen Lyn Kelly for $141,751
South Union Township
John Schiano and Lori B. Schiano to Michael Krulock III and Dawn Taylor Krulock for $167,500
Springhill Township
Robert Delansky and Tammy Delansky to Robert. J. Severt and Laura K. Severt for $22,540
Uniontown
Tonja Grimes to Joshua Grimes for $7,777.90
John E. Starkey to Patrick B. Kelly Jr. for $135,000
Paul Lovey Jr. and Debbie Lovey to Maria Nypaver for $10,000
Alan Ray Frazee Est to Obrien and Balsone Carpet Installation LLC for $17,000
Tyrone T. Fairfax Est, Ebony B. Fairfax and Mesha L. Fairfax to Ebony B. Fairfax, Mesha L. Fairfax and Faith I. Fairfax for $18,707.95
Upper Tyrone Township
Samantha Huff and Samantha Taylor Huff to Samantha Taylor Huff and Dylan Tyler Crise for $19,628.10
Vanderbilt
Derrick Murphy to Joseph Jones for $300
Washington Township
Barbara J. Sinsley Est. to Carlotta J. Seftas for $83,000
Wharton Township
Amanda Pompe and Nathaneal Fullem to Nancy L. Hanna for $270,000
Josephine Provance Est to Obrien and Balsone Carpet Installation LLC for $15,000
Marilyn Epps Est to Joseph Andrew Gabeletto for $170,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 1.
Aleppo Township
Ann-Con LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, $322,000
Cumberland Township
Roberta L. Henke, et ux., to Ken E. Cline, III, Lot 193, Nemacolin, $42,400
Kevin Ray Cox Estate aka Kevin R. Cox Estate, et ux., to Mark Firestone, et ux., 2 Tracts, $60,000
Gilmore Township
Jean Carpenter Devos by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $4,751.67
Charles Melbourne Carpenter III to Foss Minerals, LLC, 130.671 Acres, O&G, $1,187.92
Morgan Township
Pauline K. Haky by POA, et ux., to Dylan Anthony Connelly, et ux., Lot 120, Mather, $123,000
Perry Township
Edna Jane Tennant to VES Land LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $3,960
Waynesburg
Michelle D. White to Rich Investments Group LLC, Lot, $70,000
Kathryn E. Keller, et ux., to Jantzen Matthew McConnell, et ux., Lot, Third Ward, $150,000
Christopher J. Siska, et ux., to Logan N. Dorsch, et ux., 2 Lots, $205,000
