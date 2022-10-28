Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Sept. 26 and Oct. 7.
Brownsville
John R. Bielawski and Jennifer L. Bielawski to Tabatha Youler, Keith Youler and Navana Youler for $7,200
US Bank Trust Na Trustee and Igloo Series V Trust to Happyhomerentals LLC, for $27,500
Brownsville Township
Theodore G. Benward to Michael Manning, for $95,000
Bullskin Township
George Brinton Kamerer and Mary Louise Kamerer to Justin M. Connors and Samantha J. Connors, for $4,500
Leslie D. Recdhenberg to Michael A. Masciarelli, for $196,000
Robert P. Kosisky and Nancy C. Kosisky to Nichael John Titcher and Anne Maureen Klanica, for $351,000
Melanie Ann Mardis to Mark Shultz Sr., for $1,042
Briana Lowry to Shawn Shroyer, for $20,500
Connellsville
Lawrence Bisher and Betty Ann W. Bisher to Ajn Pa Investments LLC, for $82,000
James Michael Edwards and Daniel Lawrence Cocks to Fayette Co. Cultural Trust Real Est Hld Co., for $200,000
Robert Earl Beal Estate to Ashlee N. Watson, for $77,500
Connellsville Township
Matthew R. White to David Mcclain and Carol Morrison, for $161,000
Douglas A. Bryner to Danielle M. Lape and Daniel E. Geehring, for $19,367.70
William D. Pearson and Donna Rae Pearson to William Edward Johnson Jr., for $400,000
Dunbar
George B. Klotz Est to Shawn Grimm, for $170,000
Dunbar Township
Staci R . Kmetz to Matthew R. Guseman and Laura L. Guseman, for $350,000
Lavonne J. Dillinger to Leah Ferguson, for $80,000
Mary Elizabeth Ainsley Estate to Scott D. Opfer and Karen M. Opfer, for $26,000
Jason Maschak and Kayla Maschak to Morgan Miller, for $165,000
Earl Morgan Jr. and Jennifer Morgan to Heather Taylor, for $40,000
Everson
Robert M. Patik Estate to Millers Pizza & More LLC, for $18,000
Therea J. Donley to Evergreen Real Estate Fund IV LLC, for $40,000
Fayette City
Ty Reppert to Talan Properties LLC, for $10,000
MTD Investment Group LLC to Libv Enterprises LLC, for $102,716
Jennifer Ann Lynn to Thomas W. Kako, for $26,000
Franklin Township
Susan D. Shannon, James H. Shannon, Kevin M. Shannon and Jeffrey J. Shannon to Allie R. Richter, for $95,000
Georges Township
Carla Steiger to Joseph D. Leckemby Jr. and Meghan A. Leckemby, for $275,000
George T. Matthews Est. to Marvin L. Tanner, for $34,819.79
Elizabeth J. Tarcy to Sandra L. Marshall, for $15,000
Mary Brnich Est. to Patterson Family Group LLC, for $82,500
German Township
David P. Miscovich to Drew Michael Cubit and Ashley Nicole Cubit, for $125,000
Henry Clay Township
Linsey Victoria Johnston and Jacob Johnston to Adam M. Diehl and Olivia P. Ansell, for $189,000
Madison Trust Co. Custodian to Glenn Pyeritz and Tammy Pyeritz, for $170,000
Glenn W. Morris and Jeanne M. Morris to Mark D. Rosenn, for $450,000
Jefferson Township
Marlin R. Plummer to Kirsten E. Pasko and Robert Cody Joseph, for $365,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Douglas Jennings Jr. and Belinda G. Ward to Lauren C. Fries and Darin Lee Ohler, for $315,000
Luzerne Township
Stinger Living Trust and John C. Stinger Trustee to Joseph Jacob Brun and Nancy Pietryka, for $28,000
Tim Martins, Fayette Co. and Fayette Co. Tax Claim Bureau to Robert W. Nehls III and Jodi Nekls, for $300
Sylvia Bohna to Caitlyn M. Porter and William A. Porter, for $140,000
Gregory Johnson to Johnson Lane LLC, for $3,873.72
Masontown
Heidi A. Opel and Bernard J. Dolobach to Zachary David Opel and Brett Harley Rutherford, for $160,000
George A. Franks Jr. LLC to Stanley D. Miller and Lisa Miller, for $102,000
Menallen Township
Chris A. Ranaldi to Emmajayne P. Woody and Apryldawn Brashear, for $30,000
Newell
Fred Crouse, Fayette Co. and Fayette Co. Tax Claim Bureau to Jacob Cole Frick and Stormmie Finfrock, for $2,712.59
North Union Township
Patricia M. Raymond and David A. Raymond to Ashley Adamsky, for $88,000
David Harper, Kevin Heck and Jeanann Heck to Michael J. Tom and Barbara A. Tom, for $27,500
Bernard J. Shimshock Jr. and Monica L. Coville to G&D Speed Shop Holdings LLC, for $179,000
Irene Y. Check to Kieth A. Nicholson, for $1,000
Nicholas Kowchena to Robert Robinson and Cynthia Robinson, for $33,000
Perryopolis
Aaron L. Galla and Jennifer A. Galla to Jeffrey Raible and Annemarie Raible, for $5,000
John VanDivner Jr. and Brittany VanDivner to Daniel Shaporka and Amanda Shaporka, for $10,000
Carrie Polander and Owen Polander to Mario Carcella and Jemma M. Carcella, for $369,900
Redstone Township
Truist Bank and Suntrust Bank to Sommer Marie Huseman, for $38,000
Thomas Locke to Rodney Belusko and Shirley Ross, for $60,000
Izzulap LLC to Zachary Winiesdorfer and Emma Hile, for $268,000
Saltlick Township
Andrew Balint to Tall Cedar Chalet LLC, for $112,000
Donald Berbo to Guy S. Setliff, for $5,000
Jerry Lee Ritenour Sr and Kristen Ritenour to Kyle Ritenour and Hanna Ritenour, for $2,000
Amy Wasson Gray to Amy Wasson Gray and Charlene Marie Lepre, for $138,018.20
Ronald E. Dern and Karen Dern to Darren Garvey, for $56,500
South Connellsville
William Francis Biller Est. to Larry Lint and Michele Lint, for $35,000
South Union Township
George W. Tanner II and Virgina A.Tanner to Vikram Singh, for $415,000
James P. Archibald and Holly R. Archibald to Stuart Price and Samantha Smiley Price, for $183,563.19
South Union Twp. to G & B Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $6,500
Michael J. Stuhar and Barbara R. Struhar to Tiffany Nicole Akers, for $139,900
Linda Joyce Jenkins to Edward M. Lebar and Virginia R. Lebar, for $190,000
Jacob Benjamin Strite and Eileen Danielle Heavener to Anna R. Barclay, for $315,000
Daniel Mandekic and Samantha Mandekic to Pamela A. Harris and John P. Harris, for $180,000
Fayette Restaurant Group LLC to El Patron Properties, for $1,113,214
RCSB Real Estate Holding LP to MMPF Uniontown PA LLC, for $7,984,000
Amy B. Sparks and Wesley K. Sparks to Jesse T. Wallace III and Shannon Wallace, for $515,000
Raymond E. Crews and Charmette F. Crews to Degusipe Properties and Renovations LLC, for $65,000
Mildred C. Bradley to Gregory A. Kozel and Deborah M. Kozel, for $13,336.30
Springhill Township
John A. Coyle to Brandon Sigley and Tabatha Nuzum, for $12,023.90
Donna L. Dils Lomax and Reuben C. Lomax to Shelley Skidmore, for $100,000
Carl R. Stewart to Tyler Hyatt, for $16,212
Deborah E. Scarford Estate to Lori A. McKinney, for $120,000
Uniontown
Michael J. Daugherty and Susan R. Daugherty to DC One Properties LLC, for $37,000
Degusipe Properties & Renovations LLC to Ryon E. Crawford, for $219,500
Castle 2020 LLC to Millard Groover, for $42,000
Ashley M. Peton to Jed Elwood Friend, for $171,000
Ronaid D. Mcallister and Catherine L. Mcallister to Katarina Lynne Preamble, for $125,000
Elva Conroy Estate to Tracy Ritz and Virginia Glisan, for $50,000
DSV SPV LLC to Terry Jean Williams and Thomas Lynn Williams Jr., for $15,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Dana Eachus and Valerie D. Sandzimier Eachus to Tyler Hall and Stephanie L. Page, for $70,000
Washington Township
Talan Prperties LLC to Lori Vargo Wherry and Michael Luce, for $215,000
Pearl Snyder to David M. Macko, for $85,000
Wharton Township
Tower Enterprises LLC to John W. Schaeffer and Mary Kay Cover, for $45,000
Deer Lake Improvement Assc. to He Holding LLC, for $5,000
Viola T. King Est. to Matthew D. Grimm and Megan E. Grimm, for $62,000
Mason Zeigler and Amber Zeigler to Earl Pellegreen and Susan Pellegreen, for $310,000
Jeffrey A. Wingard and Donna L. Wingard to Rmz Holdings Inc., for $500,000
Karen Jean Merryman and Edard S. Merryman to Donald E. Shartzer and Donald E. Shartzer III, for $25,000
Wendell Holt and Rebecca Holt to Donald E. Shartzer and Donald E. Shartzer III, for $17,500
Patrick Sullivan and Catherine Sullivan to Lynn Ann Clarke and Michael Clarke, for $220,000
Mark A. Kashery and Pamela L. Kashery to Peter Lawrence Domencic and Heather Hufnagel, for $315,000
Diane Hughes Trust, John J. Hughes and Diane Hughes trustees to Wendy R. Christopher, for $355,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.