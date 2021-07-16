Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between July 1 and July 12.
Brownsville Borough
John Griest III to Phyllis Starcher, for $3,000
Brownsville Township
Donita Thomas to Kylie Jackson, for $8,500
Bullskin Township
Timothy Zufall to Melissa Stoots, for $134,500
Douglas Summy to Brittany Jacobs, for $155,000
Connellsville
Lisa Cole and Carol Hunter to Heather Burnsworth, for $5,000
TKM Homes LLC to James Hairston, for $66,800
William Sheperd to Brandon Quinlan, for $75,000
Secretary of Housing & Urban Dev. to Anthony Pernelli, for $53,760
Angelo Capo & Capo Revocable Trust to Robin Arvin, for $53,200
Dunbar Township
Pauline Donato & Will of Frank Marchelletta Jr. to Jason Kennick, for $98,000
Shawn Clemens Jr. to Sean Murphy, for $175,000
Angelo Capo & Capo Revocable Trust to Alfred Palanky Jr., for $38,000
Georges Township
FayPenn Economic Dev Council to MLMF Holdings LLC, for $1,400,000
Richard Zentkovich and Deborah David to James Wooten, for $30,000
John Sexton to Chasity Soles, for $55,000
Robert and Kathryn Palo to Christopher Romesburg, for $145,000
Barry Lewellen to James Willard, for $120,000
William King to Mary Spicer, for $4,000
German Township
John Lonce & Estate of Thomas A. Lonce to Daris Alkire and Shiree Giffin, for $65,000
George Hoffman Jr. to Joe Cummings, for $37,000
Henry Clay Township
Linda Sullivan to Jesse Bates, for $52,000
David Garrett to MNM Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $15,000
Luzerne Township
Melvin Sally II, Dana Sally and Alan Sally to Lauren Murson, for $125,000
Tiffany Burnsworth to Dennis Brooks, for $20,000
Keith Wellington Jr. & Last Will of Paul G. Watson to John Painter III, for $105,000
Masontown
BHR Improvements LLC to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $27,000
Menallen Township
Menallen Township & Lisa Podoliniski to Daniel Carpeal, for $15,000
Nicholson Township
Daniel Collins to Keith Pyles, for $1,000
North Union Township
Stephanie Triplet & Estate of Elias E. Nickman Jr. to O’Brien and Beard LLC, for $38,000
Fay Pen Economic Dev. Council to Lioger Real Estate Solutions LLC, for $650,000
Threshold Housing Dev, Inc. to Nicholas Patricelli, for $30,000
Threshold Housing Dev. Inc. to Lisa Dorsey, for $30,000
Stephanie Nypaver & Estate of Elanor M. Nypaver to ARC Fayette, for $105,000
Steven Matzus & Last Will of Wilbur C. Teets to Randy Calhoun, for $135,000
Terri Conn to Joshua Griffiths, to $243,000
Randall Frey to Roar Investments, for $20,000
Robert McClelland to Eseroma Cakacaka, for $250,000
Thomas Jones Jr. to Monica Lininger, for $84,000
John Hatlapaktka Jr. to Angela Yanosky, for $209,000
Perry Borough
Helen O’Connor to John Vandivner Jr., for $230,000
Perry Township
Nancy Petrosky to Shane Gilmore, for $12,000
Redstone Township
Brian Boyd to Donna Brant, for $89,000
South Connellsville
Brandon Henry to Austin Hensel, for $125,000
Saltlick Township
Carole Pastrick, Amy Boger, Stephen & John Waugman, Stephen Graffam and Susan Wright to James and Audrey Hutchinson, for $4,000
Springfield Township
Indian Creek Valley Water Auth. to Earl Geary, for $110,000
Springhill Township
Point Marion DPP LLC to Spirit Realty LP, for $1,375,288
South Union Township
Jodi Anderson to Joanne Casne, for $12,500
Maxim Dev. Inc. to Wayne Thomas, for $329,400
William Springer Jr., Tammi Springer & Estate of Rosalie M. Springer to Rosalie Springer and William Springer Jr., for $27,500
Brian Logan to Jennifer Wayne, for $133,000
Uniontown
Joseph Hice Jr. to Serenity LLC, for $60,000
Keystone Recovery Solutions to Joseph Hice, for $70,000
Stephanie Triplet & Estate of Elias E. Nickman Jr. to O’Brien and Beard LLC, for $38,000
FP Properties LLC to Timothy Burnsworth, for $140,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Raymond Sylvester to Larry Love, for $66,000
Washington Township
Jeffrey McCreary to Kenneth Clark II, for $102,000
Wharton Township
Charles Wallace II and Heather Truschel to Jay Reeves and Jessica Kuhn, for $80,000
Ruth Carter to True Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $296,000
Connie Myers to John Fetzer, for $305,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 8.
Center Township
Luke J. Kiger to Owen Main, for $155,000
Steven T. Ashcraft to Lucas J. Kiger, for $330,000
Brenda Kramer to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, for $622,000
Cumberland Township
Brendan James Ebernez to William J. Budner, for $185,000
Michael Lewis to Richard A. Blaker, for $15,000
Bobbie J. Durbin aka Bobbie J. Ganeletto to Cory Wotring, for $18,000
Franklin Township
Rolling Meadows Care Inc. to 107 Curry Road LLC, for $6,655,000
Jefferson Township
Gerald R. Logston III to Gerald R. Logston III, for $51,570.
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC to Brenda Kramer, for $100,867
Perry Township
Debra A. Wright to Anthony Pecjak, for $145,000
Wayne Township
Jerry E. Wood Jr. to Scott Hackenburg, for $65,000
Verna J. Presley to Claudio Commercial Realty LLC, for $250,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.