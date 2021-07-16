Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between July 1 and July 12.

Brownsville Borough

John Griest III to Phyllis Starcher, for $3,000

Brownsville Township

Donita Thomas to Kylie Jackson, for $8,500

Bullskin Township

Timothy Zufall to Melissa Stoots, for $134,500

Douglas Summy to Brittany Jacobs, for $155,000

Connellsville

Lisa Cole and Carol Hunter to Heather Burnsworth, for $5,000

TKM Homes LLC to James Hairston, for $66,800

William Sheperd to Brandon Quinlan, for $75,000

Secretary of Housing & Urban Dev. to Anthony Pernelli, for $53,760

Angelo Capo & Capo Revocable Trust to Robin Arvin, for $53,200

Dunbar Township

Pauline Donato & Will of Frank Marchelletta Jr. to Jason Kennick, for $98,000

Shawn Clemens Jr. to Sean Murphy, for $175,000

Angelo Capo & Capo Revocable Trust to Alfred Palanky Jr., for $38,000

Georges Township

FayPenn Economic Dev Council to MLMF Holdings LLC, for $1,400,000

Richard Zentkovich and Deborah David to James Wooten, for $30,000

John Sexton to Chasity Soles, for $55,000

Robert and Kathryn Palo to Christopher Romesburg, for $145,000

Barry Lewellen to James Willard, for $120,000

William King to Mary Spicer, for $4,000

German Township

John Lonce & Estate of Thomas A. Lonce to Daris Alkire and Shiree Giffin, for $65,000

George Hoffman Jr. to Joe Cummings, for $37,000

Henry Clay Township

Linda Sullivan to Jesse Bates, for $52,000

David Garrett to MNM Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $15,000

Luzerne Township

Melvin Sally II, Dana Sally and Alan Sally to Lauren Murson, for $125,000

Tiffany Burnsworth to Dennis Brooks, for $20,000

Keith Wellington Jr. & Last Will of Paul G. Watson to John Painter III, for $105,000

Masontown

BHR Improvements LLC to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $27,000

Menallen Township

Menallen Township & Lisa Podoliniski to Daniel Carpeal, for $15,000

Nicholson Township

Daniel Collins to Keith Pyles, for $1,000

North Union Township

Stephanie Triplet & Estate of Elias E. Nickman Jr. to O’Brien and Beard LLC, for $38,000

Fay Pen Economic Dev. Council to Lioger Real Estate Solutions LLC, for $650,000

Threshold Housing Dev, Inc. to Nicholas Patricelli, for $30,000

Threshold Housing Dev. Inc. to Lisa Dorsey, for $30,000

Stephanie Nypaver & Estate of Elanor M. Nypaver to ARC Fayette, for $105,000

Steven Matzus & Last Will of Wilbur C. Teets to Randy Calhoun, for $135,000

Terri Conn to Joshua Griffiths, to $243,000

Randall Frey to Roar Investments, for $20,000

Robert McClelland to Eseroma Cakacaka, for $250,000

Thomas Jones Jr. to Monica Lininger, for $84,000

John Hatlapaktka Jr. to Angela Yanosky, for $209,000

Perry Borough

Helen O’Connor to John Vandivner Jr., for $230,000

Perry Township

Nancy Petrosky to Shane Gilmore, for $12,000

Redstone Township

Brian Boyd to Donna Brant, for $89,000

South Connellsville

Brandon Henry to Austin Hensel, for $125,000

Saltlick Township

Carole Pastrick, Amy Boger, Stephen & John Waugman, Stephen Graffam and Susan Wright to James and Audrey Hutchinson, for $4,000

Springfield Township

Indian Creek Valley Water Auth. to Earl Geary, for $110,000

Springhill Township

Point Marion DPP LLC to Spirit Realty LP, for $1,375,288

South Union Township

Jodi Anderson to Joanne Casne, for $12,500

Maxim Dev. Inc. to Wayne Thomas, for $329,400

William Springer Jr., Tammi Springer & Estate of Rosalie M. Springer to Rosalie Springer and William Springer Jr., for $27,500

Brian Logan to Jennifer Wayne, for $133,000

Uniontown

Joseph Hice Jr. to Serenity LLC, for $60,000

Keystone Recovery Solutions to Joseph Hice, for $70,000

Stephanie Triplet & Estate of Elias E. Nickman Jr. to O’Brien and Beard LLC, for $38,000

FP Properties LLC to Timothy Burnsworth, for $140,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Raymond Sylvester to Larry Love, for $66,000

Washington Township

Jeffrey McCreary to Kenneth Clark II, for $102,000

Wharton Township

Charles Wallace II and Heather Truschel to Jay Reeves and Jessica Kuhn, for $80,000

Ruth Carter to True Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $296,000

Connie Myers to John Fetzer, for $305,000

Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 8.

Center Township

Luke J. Kiger to Owen Main, for $155,000

Steven T. Ashcraft to Lucas J. Kiger, for $330,000

Brenda Kramer to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, for $622,000

Cumberland Township

Brendan James Ebernez to William J. Budner, for $185,000

Michael Lewis to Richard A. Blaker, for $15,000

Bobbie J. Durbin aka Bobbie J. Ganeletto to Cory Wotring, for $18,000

Franklin Township

Rolling Meadows Care Inc. to 107 Curry Road LLC, for $6,655,000

Jefferson Township

Gerald R. Logston III to Gerald R. Logston III, for $51,570.

Morris Township

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC to Brenda Kramer, for $100,867

Perry Township

Debra A. Wright to Anthony Pecjak, for $145,000

Wayne Township

Jerry E. Wood Jr. to Scott Hackenburg, for $65,000

Verna J. Presley to Claudio Commercial Realty LLC, for $250,000

