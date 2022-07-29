Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between July 18 -22:
Connellsville
Edwin Welsh Jr. and Monica Welsh to Heather J. Shipley and Brad M. Sehring, for $170,000
Daniel Law and Amanda R. Law to Corey Smetanka and Kayla Johnson, for $204,000
Connellsville Township
Mary Patricia Dupey and Jerome A. Dupey to Shane Mancuso, for $85,000
Fairchance
Betty Jane Smiley Estate to Joseph A. Vicites, Kimberly D. Mathers and David Mathers, for $107,500
John A. Kopas III and Jennifer Lynn Kopas to Kopas Co LLC, for $59,034
Georges Township
Melinda Stoneking to Mary Balsack, for $110,000
Scott D. Opfer, Karen M. Opfer, Calvin R. Opfer and Virginia R. Opfer to Taylor J. Goolsby, for $90,000
Henry Clay Township
Lynch Family Trust, Calin S. Lynch trustee and Audrey C. Lynch trustee to Judy Lipinski and Adam J. Lipinski, for $790,000
Jefferson Township
Thomas E. Shetterly and Ashley D. Shetterly to DR Korber Properties LLC, for $16,000
Luzerne Township
Paul S. Galla an Dana Galla to Genna Wittman and Jeffrey Wittman, for $405,000
Masontown
Joshua Cummings and Ada Cummings to Erik D. Kramer, for $154,000
Menallen Township
Thomas B. Patterson III to Justin R. Wilson, for $199,000
Nicholson Township
Arlett Blakey Braddee Estate to Kim Kisner and Nancy Loring, for $45,000
North Union Township
Matthew E. Shea and Sophia Shea to Michael S. Kurtz, for $146,000
Elizabeth Jordan turner to Robert L. Ellsworth Jr., for $149,000
Thomas J. Matthews and Charlotte A. Matthews to Gina N. Miller, for $130,000
Crystal J. Connors to Olivia Victoria Crutchman, for $230,000
Perryopolis
Marie M. Hoose to Lori L. Haeck and Haley L. Haeck, for $192,000
Perry Township
David E. Sobek and Bernadette A. Sobek to Thomas Borucki III, for $75,000
Smithfield
Arnold P. Whoolery to Arnold P. Whoolery and Audrey Tate, for $68,816.55
South Connellsville
Mark A. Snyder and Paul Snyder to Michael J. Zawislan, for $15,000
Brenda J. Kooser to Anthony Lubich and Heidi B. Lubich, for $8,500
Earl Hartman Estate to Jeffrey Dunseath Jr., for $44,000
South Union Township
Nell Pauline Sleighter to Tyler Kutek and Danielle Kutek, for $205,000
Dorothy Jean Hileman Estate to Sarah A. Cherico and Gregory B. Swartz Jr., for $162,000
Springhill Township
Trevor Wiles to Frankie JD Pepera, for $43,695.20
Uniontown
Joseph L. Wallace and Wendy L. Wallace to WJ America LLC, for $45,000
Jonathan Roy Lavery to Warren R. Hardin, for $32,500
Kendra L. Menning to Lucas Bazan and Deysi N. Rodas Bonilla, for $16,000
Brittany Dawn Rosenburg Trust, National City Bank of Pa Trustee and PNC Bank Trustee to Laurel House Inc., for $160,000
John Berti Szewcyk and Stacey Szewcyk to Margaret J. Showalter and Timothy W. Showalter, for $38,500
Jaques A. Boucher and Sharon R. Boucher to Andy Vansickle and Carol Vansickle, for $47,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Eric D. Gordon and Daralynn Gordon to Taxacher Specialties LLC, for $95,000
Washington Township
Phillip W. Shetterly and Bonnie L. Shetterly to FYPM Holdings LLC, for $392,500
Debra Susan Russo and Joseph William Russo to David D. Geary, for $140,000
Wharton Township
Tywana J. Smith Estate to Jordan Speigle, for $20,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between July 13 and 19:
Aleppo Township
Sandra Riley to The Mineral Company, for $418,428.48
Mary A. Eves to The Mineral Company, for $173,250
Cumberland Township
Dorothy Kelley Estate to Arley Anderson, for $54,000
Franklin Township
George Donald Lagos to Violetta Kadar, for $110,000
Greene County Water Treatment LLC to CCCB Real Estate LLC, for $550,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
Wendy R. Hidalgo to The Mineral Company, for $6,929.59
John K. Roberts to The Mineral Company, for $6,929.59
William R. Roberts to The Mineral Company, for $6,717.15
Gilmore Township
Dorene Kay Reynolds to EQT Production Company, for $2,000
Greene Township
Maria S. Halow to Joshua Czemerda, for $105,000
Jackson Township
Carolyn M. McBride to EQT Production Company, for $1,052.55
Pater A. Bancle to EQT Production Company, for $433.86
Teresa Margaret Lowers to EQT Production Company, for $1,578.82
Wexford Westhawk LLC to Rhonda Kraus, for $25,000
Jefferson Township
Margaret Haring Halsey to Jacks Excavating Inc, for $149,000
Robert Bruce Dehaas Jr. to Stephen P. Jarvis II, for $116,200
Trent Henthorn to Linsey Henthorn, for $60,832.80
Morgan Township
Jason Boyd to Beam Energy LP, for $3,000
Morris Township
Bernadette M. Oritz to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Dorothy A. Foster to EQT Production Company, for $449.57
Francis J. Pierson to EQT Production Company, for $2,031.07
Robert Paul Wilkinson to EQT Production Company, for $832.94
Nancy A. Kerr to EQT Production Company, for $449.57
John R. Delage to EQT Production Company, for $1,570.85
Perry Township
Mark Allan Prady to The Mineral Company, for $39,650.80
Rices Landing
Bradley K. Kline to Tony A. Gump, for $164,700
Richhill Township
Deborah S. Higgins to The Mineral Company, for $3,194.44
Kathleen K. Putorti to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Nancy L. Richmond to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Rebecca S. Thompson to EQT Production Company, for $306.50
Bruce A. Kimble to EQT Production Company, for $459.75
Karen D. Wilson to The Mineral Company, for $3,194.44
Anne P. Gardner to The Mineral Company, for $6,388.89
Springhill Township
Danny W. Salmons to The Mineral Company, for $9,559.34
Erika Jean Fishel to The Mineral Company, for $13,621.16
Laura E. Rais to The Mineral Company, for $6,732.34
Raymond Ahrens, Jr., to The Mineral Company, for $4,081.63
Lorraine H. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Gary P. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Dennis M. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Timothy Moose to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $3,000
Suzanne E. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,000
Peggy E. Nicholson to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $56,062.48
Tiffany Elizabeth Coleman to Foss Mineral LLC, for $2,300
Heather Nicole Davis to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,300
Marlina Beth Davis to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,300
Springhill and Freeport townships
Kathleen E. Deily to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $124,950
Wayne Township
Tammy A. Buchannan to VES Land LLC, for $8,300
Stephen Koratich to Heather L. Gilbert, for $285,000
Waynesburg
Robert Bruce Laws Estate aka Bob Laws Estate to Country Greens LLC, for $64,000
Mona Marie Counts Asset Protection Trust to Thea Miranda, for $85,000
