Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24:
Belle Vernon
Gerald Jackson II to Eliace Holdings LLC, for $9,000
Connellsville
Richard Whitworth Jr. to Larry Kennison II, for $8,000
Dunbar Township
Jeffrey Nicholson to Small Town Real Estate LLC , for $66,000
Everson
Brenda Urie to Sabrina Shaffer, for $95,000
Franklin Township
Catherine Muzelak and Sam Brothers to Legas Home Renovations LLC, for $7,000
Georges Township
Frank Korona to Ronald Fecek Jr., for $530,000
German Township
Curry Capital Inc. to Jeremy Lewis, for $142,000
Henry Clay Township
Jay Atkins to Mark Scheatzle, for $465,000
Luzerne Township
Stephanie Treat to BWH Properties LLC, for $500
Masontown
Tammy Crooks to Thomas Clark III, for $13,500
Menallen Township
Cortlynd Gardner to Christopher Everly and Heather Sloan, for $5,000
Theresa Edenfied to Debora Apicella, for $32,000
TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC to Edward Harvey, Connie Harvey and The Edward Harvey & Connie Harvey Revocable Living Trust for $281,100
Perry Township
Joan Smalley to Veronica Krcelich, for $12,000
Redstone Township
Christopher Meeks and Kristy Meeks to Paul Dipierro III, for $169,900
Springhill Township
Charles McLaughlin to George McLaughlin III Revocable Trust, for $12,000
Trucking Octane, LLC to Daniel Buzzo, for $167,000
Mark Rich to Ashley Davis, for $425,000
South Union Township
Marcia Davison to Edward Dutkewycz Jr., for $170,000
Uniontown
H. Wayne Reese to 4G’s Holdings LLC, for $62,800
Erik Huprich to AFM Inc., for $28,000
Joseph Lynch to HE Holdings LLC, for $82,500
Wharton Township
Keith Myers to Roy Bales, for $2,500
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 29-Feb. 11:
Aleppo Township
Don R. Cook to The Mineral Company, for $10,303.28
Linda Lou Hickman to The Mineral Company, for $30,690.71
Paul A. Braddock to Leatherwood LLC, for $1,000
Center Township
Betsy W. Golding to The Mineral Company, for $8,593.75
Joseph B. Policz to Noble Campbell, for $30,000
Cumberland Township
Robert L. Swestyn by POA to Shawn R. Tesareski, for $55,000
Barbara A. Walters to Paxton Krajnak, for $138,000
Justin Grim to Taylor Kennison, for $13,000
Chad Caldwell to David Glen Simmons, for $252,500
Franklin and Jefferson townships
Tregan Energy Partners LP to Freehold Royalties (USA) INC, for $136,731.23
Freeport and Springhill townships
William R. Kratz to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $2,139
Gilmore Township
Carl A. Houser to WM Aaron Houser, for $71,672.75
Linda Marie Sparra Estate to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, for $15,875
Jackson Township
Rebecca Lea Cain to RCS Investment Properties LP, for $60,000
Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Rice Family Farm LP, for $37,500
Jacob Abrams to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100
Jefferson Township
Charles A. Lawson to Brandie Lou Housel, for $83,000
Wayne J. Capozza to Christopher M. Palone, for $45,000
Monongahela Township
Charles Zalar to Stephen S. Zalar, for $1,000
Morgan Township
Linda L. Simon to Ronald E. Johnson, for $55,000
James C. Swich to Carrie Anderson, for $25,460.30
Perry Township
Duane V. Yost to John S. Taras, for $800,000
Richhill Township
Gavin Rhoades to Conrhein Coal Co., for $1,000
Carol A. Dixon to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $38,230.56
Springhill Township
Rebecca Jo Cummings Farnsworth to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $9,891
Gregory Phillips to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $29,154.40
Mary V. Dice to The Mineral Company, for $6,406.25
William N. Merrell to The Mineral Company, for $6,400.25
Springhill and Freeport townships
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to AMP IV LP, for $40,640
Wayne Township
Jenny Lee King Burger to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $10,042.85
Edna A. Phillips by Attorney-in-Fact to Tyler Randall Scott Orndoff, for $85,000
Donald F. Rogers to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $5,334.38
Jacob Abrams to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100
Waynesburg
Thomas A. Sutton to Brian Matteson, for $2,000
Philip T. Elliott to Sean N. Van Eman, for $163,200
Whiteley Township
Kevin J. Krainbucher to Payton Lohr, for $385,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.