Fayette County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24:

Belle Vernon

Gerald Jackson II to Eliace Holdings LLC, for $9,000

Connellsville

Richard Whitworth Jr. to Larry Kennison II, for $8,000

Dunbar Township

Jeffrey Nicholson to Small Town Real Estate LLC , for $66,000

Everson

Brenda Urie to Sabrina Shaffer, for $95,000

Franklin Township

Catherine Muzelak and Sam Brothers to Legas Home Renovations LLC, for $7,000

Georges Township

Frank Korona to Ronald Fecek Jr., for $530,000

German Township

Curry Capital Inc. to Jeremy Lewis, for $142,000

Henry Clay Township

Jay Atkins to Mark Scheatzle, for $465,000

Luzerne Township

Stephanie Treat to BWH Properties LLC, for $500

Masontown

Tammy Crooks to Thomas Clark III, for $13,500

Menallen Township

Cortlynd Gardner to Christopher Everly and Heather Sloan, for $5,000

Theresa Edenfied to Debora Apicella, for $32,000

TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC to Edward Harvey, Connie Harvey and The Edward Harvey & Connie Harvey Revocable Living Trust for $281,100

Perry Township

Joan Smalley to Veronica Krcelich, for $12,000

Redstone Township

Christopher Meeks and Kristy Meeks to Paul Dipierro III, for $169,900

Springhill Township

Charles McLaughlin to George McLaughlin III Revocable Trust, for $12,000

Trucking Octane, LLC to Daniel Buzzo, for $167,000

Mark Rich to Ashley Davis, for $425,000

South Union Township

Marcia Davison to Edward Dutkewycz Jr., for $170,000

Uniontown

H. Wayne Reese to 4G’s Holdings LLC, for $62,800

Erik Huprich to AFM Inc., for $28,000

Joseph Lynch to HE Holdings LLC, for $82,500

Wharton Township

Keith Myers to Roy Bales, for $2,500

Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 29-Feb. 11:

Aleppo Township

Don R. Cook to The Mineral Company, for $10,303.28

Linda Lou Hickman to The Mineral Company, for $30,690.71

Paul A. Braddock to Leatherwood LLC, for $1,000

Center Township

Betsy W. Golding to The Mineral Company, for $8,593.75

Joseph B. Policz to Noble Campbell, for $30,000

Cumberland Township

Robert L. Swestyn by POA to Shawn R. Tesareski, for $55,000

Barbara A. Walters to Paxton Krajnak, for $138,000

Justin Grim to Taylor Kennison, for $13,000

Chad Caldwell to David Glen Simmons, for $252,500

Franklin and Jefferson townships

Tregan Energy Partners LP to Freehold Royalties (USA) INC, for $136,731.23

Freeport and Springhill townships

William R. Kratz to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $2,139

Gilmore Township

Carl A. Houser to WM Aaron Houser, for $71,672.75

Linda Marie Sparra Estate to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, for $15,875

Jackson Township

Rebecca Lea Cain to RCS Investment Properties LP, for $60,000

Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Rice Family Farm LP, for $37,500

Jacob Abrams to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100

Jefferson Township

Charles A. Lawson to Brandie Lou Housel, for $83,000

Wayne J. Capozza to Christopher M. Palone, for $45,000

Monongahela Township

Charles Zalar to Stephen S. Zalar, for $1,000

Morgan Township

Linda L. Simon to Ronald E. Johnson, for $55,000

James C. Swich to Carrie Anderson, for $25,460.30

Perry Township

Duane V. Yost to John S. Taras, for $800,000

Richhill Township

Gavin Rhoades to Conrhein Coal Co., for $1,000

Carol A. Dixon to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $38,230.56

Springhill Township

Rebecca Jo Cummings Farnsworth to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $9,891

Gregory Phillips to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $29,154.40

Mary V. Dice to The Mineral Company, for $6,406.25

William N. Merrell to The Mineral Company, for $6,400.25

Springhill and Freeport townships

Rock Creek Royalty LLC to AMP IV LP, for $40,640

Wayne Township

Jenny Lee King Burger to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $10,042.85

Edna A. Phillips by Attorney-in-Fact to Tyler Randall Scott Orndoff, for $85,000

Donald F. Rogers to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $5,334.38

Jacob Abrams to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100

Waynesburg

Thomas A. Sutton to Brian Matteson, for $2,000

Philip T. Elliott to Sean N. Van Eman, for $163,200

Whiteley Township

Kevin J. Krainbucher to Payton Lohr, for $385,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.