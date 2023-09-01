No new Fayette County property transfers were posted this week.
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 24.
Robert E. Plumley, Jr. by Agent, et al., to Wayne C. Bungard, Sr., Lot 289, Crucible, $50,000
Jeffrey W. Patton, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $160,982.40
Gayle Sue Vandenbosche, et al., to Timothy E. McKay, et ux., Lot, $185,000
Franklin and Whiteley townships
Peggy G. Klein by Atty-In-Fact aka Peggy G. Patty by Atty-In-Fact aka Peggy G. Wright by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Klein and Patty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $32,973.82
Mark Bowers to DUC Hunter LLC, 111 Acres, O&G, $150,000
Beth D. Hillman, et ux., to Scot David Clingenpeel, et ux., Lots, Second Addition to Grandview Plan, $120,000
Wendy Joan Kocina, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600
Gail Ann McArtor, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600
John J. Kuhn, et ux., to CNX Gatherings LLC, et ux., R/W, $38,750
Lee W. Venis to Kruger Explorations LLC< 61 Acres, O&G, $23,000
Springhill and Freeport townships
Linda L. Anthony aka Linda L. Strang to MMA Mineral Group LLC, Tracts, O&G, $375
Richard L. Vockel Trust FBO, et al., to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $54,382.93
Cole Sveom Family Farms LP to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $160,000
Jonathan Owen, et al., to Brandon Jones, 2 Tracts, $218,000
Marcus A. Davis, et ux., to Hillary N. Berry, Lot, $225,000
Colton Lippencott, et ux., to John Joseph Graham, IV, Lot, $165,000
Timothy E. McKay, et ux., to Waynesburg University, Lot, $135,000
Cari Swink, et ux., to H Investment Properties Corp, Lot, Sayers Addition, $18,000
