Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 12-18:
Ronald E. Ferrara and others to John A. Fleischmann, property in Washington Township for $73,900.
Wells Fargo Bank to Walter P. Czekaj and others, property in Henry Clay Township for $200,000.
Larraine S. Susa to Timothy S. Mahoney Jr. and others, property in Uniontown for $50,000.
Edwin Zaffina Joseph H Quinn LLC to Kliff Callahan and others, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $140,000.
The Peccon Family LP to Anthony James Boni and others, property in Georges Township for $1,000.
Jeremy D. Romnko and others to Garry E. Halfhill and others, property in Bullskin Township for $199,900.
SHRC Properties LLC to George M. Kosisky and others, property in Bullskin Township for $1,500.
Bruce T. Detweiler and others to Solomon Chevrolet Inc., property in German Township for $700,000.
Bonnie Lou Groves to Barbara Kett, property in German Township for $25,000.
Bernard Serwinski and others to Jonathan Secosky, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $120,000.
Larry Carr Jr. and others to Matthew Brewer and others, property in Springhill Township for $45,000.
BHR Improvements LLC to Justin Liston, property in Masontown for $129,900.
Jack R. Reiber and others to Kevin Keenan Parnell and others, property in North Union Township for $370,000.
Jean Ann Shipley to Kenneth C. Metzger and others, property in Connellsville for $59,000.
Sheila Lynn Ohler to Brent E. Nicolo and others, property in Everson for $5,500.
Michael Herman Jr. and Barry McFadden to Barry McFadden, property in Dunbar Township for $137,000.
Shelli Martin to John Patterson, property in Connellsville for $87,000.
Lincoln Keffer to Michael Hensel, property in Connellsville for $32,000.
James Record to William Moore, property in Saltlick Township for $8,500.
Ronald Clark, Jr. and others to Jeremiah Desko and Amanda Crum, property in Georges Township for $77,500.
Ronald Fecek, Jr. and others to Thomas Shrader and others, property in Fairchance for $250,000.
Jamie Fincke to Yong Zhang and others, property in South Union Township for $410,800.
Ralph Miller and others to Randall Ritenour and others, property in Springfield Township for $83,000.
Estate of Paul Willard Johnson to Melissa Shipley, property in Springfield Township for $90,000.
KL Dorsey Enterprises Co. to BMFP LLC, property in Uniontown for $120,000.
CRH Catering Co. Inc. to TSItouch Inc., property in Dunbar Township for $206,095.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 12-18:
James S. Keller to Eugene M. and Rhonda J. Hamrock, property in East Huntingdon Township for $17,000.
Paul A. and Susan R. Mears to Raymond Keller, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $237,000.
Roy R. and Heather D. Bradish to Randy and Linda Pritts, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $10,500.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Land and Lot LLC, property in Mount Pleasant for $12,230.
Mathew T. and Cassandra K. Isenberg to Gregory M. and Jillian K. Rumbaugh, property in Mount Pleasant for $10,000.
John and Susan Gill to Isaac E. Graff, property in Scottdale for $99,900.
Betty J. Oswald to Donald R. Oswald, property in Scottdale for $95,750.
Amicizia Property Management LLC to Grant Kemmerer, property in Monessen for $25,000.
J&R Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Suk Cha Delancey, property in Monessen for $31,000.
Dionne Malush to Mary Beth Eslary, property in Rostraver Township for $295,900.
Sandra L. Boniella to David M. Auria, property in Rostraver Township for $260,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 12-18:
Dorothy V. and Gregory Martik to Robert C. Jr. and Ashley M. Nebel, property in Union Township for $190,000.
Nicholas J. Petrosky and Shelly L. Miller to Michael and Tara Waldorf, property in Donora for $45,000.
Estate of Luke E. Altamarie and others to Micale Ellison and Kevin Ringling, property in Donora for $45,000.
Janette Baisley to DrMiller Serv LLC, property in Donora for $25,000.
Christopher G. and Wendy J. Stoll to Val C. and Jackie A. Miglioretti, property in West Pike Run Township for $50,000.
