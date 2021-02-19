The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 11 to Feb. 17
Brownsville
W. Scott Bowman and Ames Shea to Richard Gates, for $88,500
Brownsville Township
CEG Holdings LLC to WAMS LLC, for $150,000
Bullskin Township
Amanda Nutter and Stefanie Snyder to Michael Frey and Jennifer Evans, for $24,500
Elida Micklo to David Anderson, for $300,000
John Hodge and Last Will and Testament Of Dorretta W. Hodge to Alexander Keslar, for $84,000
Connellsville
David Anderson to Ashlee Kalp, for $140,000
Terry Higbee to Rhianna Alvarado, Donna Golden and Anthony Saldivar , for $51,500
Connellsville Township
Melanie Keller to Farren Rice, for $158,000
Dunbar Township
Adrian Visnosky to Brandon Fisher, for $74,900
Fay Penn Economic Development Council to Columbia Gas of PA Inc., for $578,160
Fairchance
Helen Small to Black Diamond II LLC, for $133,500
Franklin Township
Estate of Imogene Hawk to F. Michael Brittingham, for $68,000
Summer Springs Homes LLC to Jennifer Warrick, for $257,500
Georges Township
Daniel Watson Jr. to Nicholas Capan, for $12,000
Daniel Frank and Jessica Frank to Charles Peters and Sharon Peters, for $294,900
German Township
Gregory Adkins to Michael Stein, for $69,900
Ann Kennedy to Chad Morich, for $35,000
Beverly Burkholder to Terry Milligan, for $73,078
Henry Clay Township
Clifford Sarver, Ronald Sarver and Estate of Thelma L. Sarver to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, for $30,000
Michael Fisher to D&S Stay & PLAY LLC, for $7,500
Scott Wenham to D&S Stay & Play LLC, for $250,000
IP Diet LLC to Chance Hinzey, for $180,000
Menallen Township
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $85,000
Jeremy Vance to Tricia Olesko, for $230,000
Nicholson Township
Barry Loring to Matthew Holt, for $104,000
North Union Township
Estate of Mary C. Hawthorne, Mark Mancini, Anthony Mancini and Tina Klink to A T Holdings Inc., for $18,000
David Griffin to Jessica Moreno, for $450,000
Redstone Township
James Jordan to Michael Tarr, for $70,000
Saltlick Township
Carol Shreve and Estate of Beatrice Mae Hissem to Colby Nichelson and Sadie Paul, for $139,000
Robert Morgenstern to Carol Hadley, for $200,000
South Union Township
George Family Limited Partnership to EBMG Holdings LLC, for $40,000
Bradley Morris to Robert Ulrich, for $285,000
Gary Miller to Maxwell Lahaye and Taryn Blanchard, for $89,900
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Brent Smith, for $33,300
Cheng Lee and Joua Lee to Jason Solarchick and Audra Solarchick, for $305,000
Roland O’Brien and Estate of Sara O’Brien to Davis & Sons LLC, for $65,000
Florence Azzardi to Robert Fast, for $225,000
Springhill Township
Stephen Wang and Estate of Yim-Jian Wang to Davis & Sons LLC, for $561,000
Uniontown
Alex Tolnai to Clyde Angelo, for $55,000
Redevelopment Authority of City of Uniontown to DCSM, for $900
Charity Snow to Edward Fike, for $7,500
Ernest McCar to Clarence Nicholson Jr., for $10,000
Washington Township
Frank Duda, Linda Aglio, Margaret Krolik and Barbara Duda to Mallory Havens, for $79,900
