The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 11 to Feb. 17

Brownsville

W. Scott Bowman and Ames Shea to Richard Gates, for $88,500

Brownsville Township

CEG Holdings LLC to WAMS LLC, for $150,000

Bullskin Township

Amanda Nutter and Stefanie Snyder to Michael Frey and Jennifer Evans, for $24,500

Elida Micklo to David Anderson, for $300,000

John Hodge and Last Will and Testament Of Dorretta W. Hodge to Alexander Keslar, for $84,000

Connellsville

David Anderson to Ashlee Kalp, for $140,000

Terry Higbee to Rhianna Alvarado, Donna Golden and Anthony Saldivar , for $51,500

Connellsville Township

Melanie Keller to Farren Rice, for $158,000

Dunbar Township

Adrian Visnosky to Brandon Fisher, for $74,900

Fay Penn Economic Development Council to Columbia Gas of PA Inc., for $578,160

Fairchance

Helen Small to Black Diamond II LLC, for $133,500

Franklin Township

Estate of Imogene Hawk to F. Michael Brittingham, for $68,000

Summer Springs Homes LLC to Jennifer Warrick, for $257,500

Georges Township

Daniel Watson Jr. to Nicholas Capan, for $12,000

Daniel Frank and Jessica Frank to Charles Peters and Sharon Peters, for $294,900

German Township

Gregory Adkins to Michael Stein, for $69,900

Ann Kennedy to Chad Morich, for $35,000

Beverly Burkholder to Terry Milligan, for $73,078

Henry Clay Township

Clifford Sarver, Ronald Sarver and Estate of Thelma L. Sarver to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, for $30,000

Michael Fisher to D&S Stay & PLAY LLC, for $7,500

Scott Wenham to D&S Stay & Play LLC, for $250,000

IP Diet LLC to Chance Hinzey, for $180,000

Menallen Township

MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $85,000

Jeremy Vance to Tricia Olesko, for $230,000

Nicholson Township

Barry Loring to Matthew Holt, for $104,000

North Union Township

Estate of Mary C. Hawthorne, Mark Mancini, Anthony Mancini and Tina Klink to A T Holdings Inc., for $18,000

David Griffin to Jessica Moreno, for $450,000

Redstone Township

James Jordan to Michael Tarr, for $70,000

Saltlick Township

Carol Shreve and Estate of Beatrice Mae Hissem to Colby Nichelson and Sadie Paul, for $139,000

Robert Morgenstern to Carol Hadley, for $200,000

South Union Township

George Family Limited Partnership to EBMG Holdings LLC, for $40,000

Bradley Morris to Robert Ulrich, for $285,000

Gary Miller to Maxwell Lahaye and Taryn Blanchard, for $89,900

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Brent Smith, for $33,300

Cheng Lee and Joua Lee to Jason Solarchick and Audra Solarchick, for $305,000

Roland O’Brien and Estate of Sara O’Brien to Davis & Sons LLC, for $65,000

Florence Azzardi to Robert Fast, for $225,000

Springhill Township

Stephen Wang and Estate of Yim-Jian Wang to Davis & Sons LLC, for $561,000

Uniontown

Alex Tolnai to Clyde Angelo, for $55,000

Redevelopment Authority of City of Uniontown to DCSM, for $900

Charity Snow to Edward Fike, for $7,500

Ernest McCar to Clarence Nicholson Jr., for $10,000

Washington Township

Frank Duda, Linda Aglio, Margaret Krolik and Barbara Duda to Mallory Havens, for $79,900

