The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 25 and March 3:
Belle Vernon
Paul Kash II to Janese Scott, for $60,000
Brownsville
Real Estate Recovery Services Inc. to Levi Harris, for $7,000
Bullskin Township
Todd Flack to Jordan Nirmaier, for $1,500
Connellsville
Parrish Graft to Frederick Lowry and Shelby Lessman, for $90,000
Saundra Cagnina to Ethan Keedy, for $300,000
Dunbar Township
Alan Orlando and William Rennie to James Pyle, for $165,000
Fairchance
Eugene Illian Jr. to Dorothy Roberts, for $20,000
German Township
David Migyanko to Sandy Gossett, for $14,500
Henry Clay Township
Amelia Slusarick and Frank Berardi to Justin Bates and Jessie Bates Sr., for $168,500
Menallen Township
Don Hatley to Joseph Hunter, for $38,000
North Union Township
Ronda Hartzel to Michael Grubisa, for $216,000
Starlet Nestor and Estate of Nancy Lee Donley to Teri Martin, for $110,000
Leslie Phillips to Terry Higbee, for $160,000
Perry Township
Bobby Arison to Robert Kuhel, Rebecca Kuhel and Dylan Kuhel, for $10,000
Redstone Township
Richard Logorda and Estate of George Logorda Jr. to Brian Drake, for $12,000
Saltlick Township
Dolores Teslovich to Charles Hall III, for $11,000
South Union Township
Jonathan Radcliffe to Richard Robinson Jr., for $320,000
Regina Shaffer to Candace Grindstaff, for $175,000
Todd Goldbert to Brandon Conn, for $117,000
Springfield Township
Mark Heck to Michael Novak, for $115,000
Springhill Township
Robert Meved to Jeremy Geletko and Paul Guzik Jr., for $125,400
Thomas Rudolph to Robert Grimm, for $215,000
Delmar Shipp and Ella Kelly to Larry Carr Jr., for $800
Uniontown
Robin Bierer to David Sutton, for $28,000
Donald Watson to MCM Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $24,200
Stephen Muha to Sandy Risha, for $123,000
Betty Thomas to Alicia Powell, for $69,900
Upper Tyrone Township
Jay Shultz Jr. to Walter Miller, for $60,963
Wharton Township
H. Scott Whyel and J. Allen Whyel to Christian Kinkela, for $400,000
Fred Cario to Connie Myers, for $120,000
Paul Mastowski and Pamela Mastowski to Glade Pipeline Services LLC, for $250,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.