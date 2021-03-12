The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 25 and March 3:

Belle Vernon

Paul Kash II to Janese Scott, for $60,000

Brownsville

Real Estate Recovery Services Inc. to Levi Harris, for $7,000

Bullskin Township

Todd Flack to Jordan Nirmaier, for $1,500

Connellsville

Parrish Graft to Frederick Lowry and Shelby Lessman, for $90,000

Saundra Cagnina to Ethan Keedy, for $300,000

Dunbar Township

Alan Orlando and William Rennie to James Pyle, for $165,000

Fairchance

Eugene Illian Jr. to Dorothy Roberts, for $20,000

German Township

David Migyanko to Sandy Gossett, for $14,500

Henry Clay Township

Amelia Slusarick and Frank Berardi to Justin Bates and Jessie Bates Sr., for $168,500

Menallen Township

Don Hatley to Joseph Hunter, for $38,000

North Union Township

Ronda Hartzel to Michael Grubisa, for $216,000

Starlet Nestor and Estate of Nancy Lee Donley to Teri Martin, for $110,000

Leslie Phillips to Terry Higbee, for $160,000

Perry Township

Bobby Arison to Robert Kuhel, Rebecca Kuhel and Dylan Kuhel, for $10,000

Redstone Township

Richard Logorda and Estate of George Logorda Jr. to Brian Drake, for $12,000

Saltlick Township

Dolores Teslovich to Charles Hall III, for $11,000

South Union Township

Jonathan Radcliffe to Richard Robinson Jr., for $320,000

Regina Shaffer to Candace Grindstaff, for $175,000

Todd Goldbert to Brandon Conn, for $117,000

Springfield Township

Mark Heck to Michael Novak, for $115,000

Springhill Township

Robert Meved to Jeremy Geletko and Paul Guzik Jr., for $125,400

Thomas Rudolph to Robert Grimm, for $215,000

Delmar Shipp and Ella Kelly to Larry Carr Jr., for $800

Uniontown

Robin Bierer to David Sutton, for $28,000

Donald Watson to MCM Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $24,200

Stephen Muha to Sandy Risha, for $123,000

Betty Thomas to Alicia Powell, for $69,900

Upper Tyrone Township

Jay Shultz Jr. to Walter Miller, for $60,963

Wharton Township

H. Scott Whyel and J. Allen Whyel to Christian Kinkela, for $400,000

Fred Cario to Connie Myers, for $120,000

Paul Mastowski and Pamela Mastowski to Glade Pipeline Services LLC, for $250,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.