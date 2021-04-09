Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between April 5 and 8.
Brownsville
Property Investment Group Inc. to Peter Graves, for $49,900
Bullskin Township
James Cattley and Denise Cattley to George Kosisky and Debra Kosisky, for $1,000
Cairn Firestone, Sarah Landis and Estate of Cairn L. Firestone to Dana Davis, for $239,500
John Ritz to Fred Pounds, for $100
Estate of Joseph Wayne Snyder to Joshua Pring, for $260,000
Bonnie Rose to Anthony Iannacchinoe, for $6,250
Lucy King to Kristina Brooks, for $68,843
Fairchance
James Fitzgerald to NXT Door Realty LLC, for $28,000
Georges Township
Vicky Provance and Estate of Josephine Provance to Lyman Roderick, for $15,000
German Township
Melody Glista and Estate of Chales Daruda to Erica Arnold, for $25,000
Lesley Fuller to Joshua Locke, for $110,000
Henry Clay Township
Sandra Hilliard to Jeffrey Wingard, for $52,000
Luzerne Township
Harry Furlong to Scott Furlong II, for $100,000
Masontown
Linda Marano and Erika Doyle to Matthew Fiasco, for $70,000
Joseph Standish to Brianna Zinn, for $35,000
North Union Township
John Whitlatch to Michelle Nickelson, for $225,000
Sheena Piper to Aaron Maddas, for $10,000
William DeSheilds to Jane Mattia, for $1,000
Garry Friend to Thomas Rockwell, for $168,000
MJM Common Properties LLC to Threshold Housing Dev. Inc., for $120,000
Ohiopyle
Robert Marietta to Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals LLC, for $150,000
Redstone Township
Donta Thomas to Garrett Grooms, for $2,000
Jason Wellington to Skylar Wellington, for $38,000
Saltlick Township
James Hissem to Robert McKivitz, for $45,000
Kenneth Hammel and Kenneth W. Hammel Revocable Trust to Scott Feldman, for $855,000
South Union Township
Seth Erikson to Ephraim Yoder, for $326,500
David Rusko to Seth Erickson, for $429,900
Michael Mullen to Michael Romeo and Sara Inks, for $240,000
Robert Phillips II to Michael Mullen, for $315,000
Springhill Township
Wade Cowell to Eston Darnell, for $30,000
Stewart Township
Steven Reagan to Alan McLaughlin, for $49,900
Uniontown
Brian Miller to Daniel Eddy, for $75,000
Fayette EMS Inc. to DCSM Inc., for $78,000
Wharton Township
Robert Montgomery to Shawn Paugh, for $60,000
Eric Harder to Greta Daniels, for $145,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between March 24 and 30.
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. Stoffa to Jennifer J. Victor, for $14,000
Estate of John Joseph Medunic Sr. to Greene County Habitat for Humanity INC, for $51,436.30
John Ray Hughes Jr.. to Brian K. Sumey, for $1,000
Dunkard Township
Chevron Appalachia LLC to Reliance Marcellus LLC, for $40,000
Franklin Township
Estate of Marcia K. Morris to Jacob Marcischak, for $140,000
Estate of Joanne M. McLaighlin to Ian S. Evans, for $217,500
James H. Fritz to Eugene P. Falvo, for $687.05
Gilmore Township
Joyce Giles Taylor to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,187.10
Monongahela Township
Freda Wolfe Irrevocable Special Needs Trust to Joseph Szcyrbak Jr., for $34,000
Caleb Howard to Marvin Howard, for $2,000
Morgan Township
Robert W. McCarty to David L. Manning, for $50,539
Richhill Township
Elizabeth Nance to VES Land LLC, for $30,568.06
Washington Township
Rachel Sersland to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, for $430
Wayne Township
William C. Burge to Michael Lynn Clark II, for $100
