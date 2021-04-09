Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between April 5 and 8.

Brownsville

Property Investment Group Inc. to Peter Graves, for $49,900

Bullskin Township

James Cattley and Denise Cattley to George Kosisky and Debra Kosisky, for $1,000

Cairn Firestone, Sarah Landis and Estate of Cairn L. Firestone to Dana Davis, for $239,500

John Ritz to Fred Pounds, for $100

Estate of Joseph Wayne Snyder to Joshua Pring, for $260,000

Bonnie Rose to Anthony Iannacchinoe, for $6,250

Lucy King to Kristina Brooks, for $68,843

Fairchance

James Fitzgerald to NXT Door Realty LLC, for $28,000

Georges Township

Vicky Provance and Estate of Josephine Provance to Lyman Roderick, for $15,000

German Township

Melody Glista and Estate of Chales Daruda to Erica Arnold, for $25,000

Lesley Fuller to Joshua Locke, for $110,000

Henry Clay Township

Sandra Hilliard to Jeffrey Wingard, for $52,000

Luzerne Township

Harry Furlong to Scott Furlong II, for $100,000

Masontown

Linda Marano and Erika Doyle to Matthew Fiasco, for $70,000

Joseph Standish to Brianna Zinn, for $35,000

North Union Township

John Whitlatch to Michelle Nickelson, for $225,000

Sheena Piper to Aaron Maddas, for $10,000

William DeSheilds to Jane Mattia, for $1,000

Garry Friend to Thomas Rockwell, for $168,000

MJM Common Properties LLC to Threshold Housing Dev. Inc., for $120,000

Ohiopyle

Robert Marietta to Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals LLC, for $150,000

Redstone Township

Donta Thomas to Garrett Grooms, for $2,000

Jason Wellington to Skylar Wellington, for $38,000

Saltlick Township

James Hissem to Robert McKivitz, for $45,000

Kenneth Hammel and Kenneth W. Hammel Revocable Trust to Scott Feldman, for $855,000

South Union Township

Seth Erikson to Ephraim Yoder, for $326,500

David Rusko to Seth Erickson, for $429,900

Michael Mullen to Michael Romeo and Sara Inks, for $240,000

Robert Phillips II to Michael Mullen, for $315,000

Springhill Township

Wade Cowell to Eston Darnell, for $30,000

Stewart Township

Steven Reagan to Alan McLaughlin, for $49,900

Uniontown

Brian Miller to Daniel Eddy, for $75,000

Fayette EMS Inc. to DCSM Inc., for $78,000

Wharton Township

Robert Montgomery to Shawn Paugh, for $60,000

Eric Harder to Greta Daniels, for $145,000

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between March 24 and 30.

Cumberland Township

Ronald L. Stoffa to Jennifer J. Victor, for $14,000

Estate of John Joseph Medunic Sr. to Greene County Habitat for Humanity INC, for $51,436.30

John Ray Hughes Jr.. to Brian K. Sumey, for $1,000

Dunkard Township

Chevron Appalachia LLC to Reliance Marcellus LLC, for $40,000

Franklin Township

Estate of Marcia K. Morris to Jacob Marcischak, for $140,000

Estate of Joanne M. McLaighlin to Ian S. Evans, for $217,500

James H. Fritz to Eugene P. Falvo, for $687.05

Gilmore Township

Joyce Giles Taylor to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $3,187.10

Monongahela Township

Freda Wolfe Irrevocable Special Needs Trust to Joseph Szcyrbak Jr., for $34,000

Caleb Howard to Marvin Howard, for $2,000

Morgan Township

Robert W. McCarty to David L. Manning, for $50,539

Richhill Township

Elizabeth Nance to VES Land LLC, for $30,568.06

Washington Township

Rachel Sersland to JJK Mineral Company II LLC, for $430

Wayne Township

William C. Burge to Michael Lynn Clark II, for $100

