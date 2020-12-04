The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 19 – Dec. 2.
Bullskin Township
Stacey Osborn to Jessica Greenawalt, for $120,000
Brandon Knopsnider to Chad Sadler, for $180,000
Connellsville
Julie Smith to Roy Dewitt III, for $55,000
Dunbar Township
Christopher McFrum to Dylan Frisch and Kayla Bloom, for $153,000
Sharon Martin to Dustin Dewitt, for $147,000
Everson
John Gaut and Mary Dragovich to John Smith, for $75,000
Franklin Township
Joseph Brun to George Tomasek and Joshua Tomasek, for $57,000
Georges Township
Sandy Amandus, Becky Goodwin and Estate of Lagatha Gail Myers to Jeffrey Myers Sr., for $3,500
Sandy Amandus, Becky Goodwin and Estate of Lagatha Gail Myers to William Layhue, for $173,250
German Township
Paul Fronczek to Donald Taylor Jr., for $75,000
Meghan Howard to Lauren Veres, for $40,000
Henry Clay Township
Peppermint LLC to Salvatore Nicotera, Michael Golkosky, Nicholas Bryant and Douglas Divey, for $35,000
Tramel Folmar and Leigh Folmar to Ronald Ferraton, for $58,000
David Moody to Corey Younkin, Jeffrey Wingard, Jeffrey and Donna Wingard, for $45,000
Jefferson Township
Ruby Zazado to Nicholas Harvey, for $90,000
Masontown
Jessica Bane to Brian Coll for $79,900
Donald Morris and Susan Schroyer to Jenkins Brothers Realty LLC, for $42,000
Menallen Township
Properties By Zen LLC to Noah Saxon, for $359,000
Nicholson Township
Scott Patterson to Roger Hlatky, for $84,000
North Union Township
Paul Matthews to Taunya Jordan, for $125,000
Mark Painley and Estate of John Painley to Jill Klinger, for $45,000
Perry Township
Seven Point Five LLC to Charlotte Kobaly, for $2,500
Perryopolis
Gail Essington to Aaron Morgan, for $160,0000
Saltlick Township
Robert Adams Jr. to Renee Herrity and Abigail Harrity, for $110,000
South Union Township
Professional Elder Care Services and Betty McKnight to David Hixon, for $28,000
Oak Hollow LLC to Amanda Sisson, for $1,000
Christen Mateosky to Patrick Jordan and Tamie Jordan, for $129,000
Karen Washbaugh to Zachary Davidson and Shaeleigh Deberry, for $132,500
Kevin Killoy and Micah Killoy to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for $140,500
Angela Sova to Ethan Mildren, for $172,500
Stewart Township
Rosa M. Trillow to Kevin Sherwood, for $192,000
Ronald E. Glotfelty to James Hurley Gammon, for $65,000
Stewart and Henry Clay townships
Morgan A. Fink Jr. to John Paul Elder, for $185,000
Uniontown
Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to MLH Enterprises LLC, for $500
Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to MLH Enterprises LLC, for $2,500
George Layhue to GJ and AJ Properties LLC, for $15,000
Matthew Joseph Girod to Matthew P. Bailey and Stacy D. Lloyd, for $135,000
Vanderbilt
Robert Lynn to Heather Fronczek, for $74,000
Washington Township
Glenn Wathers Jr. to CRD Holdings LLC, for $160,000
T. Reppert to Maximillian K. Gustovich, for $175,000
Wharton Township
Joseph Glisan to David Martin, for $375,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12.
Carmichaels
Faddis Enterprises Inc to ISM Services Inc, $20,000
Cumberland Township
Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate to Marlena M. Minor, for $1,000
Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate to Ethan W. Franklin, for $5,108
Joyce Arlene Roscoe Estate to Thomas W. Vandevender, for $93,000
Dunkard Township
Kelly Ann Shaler to Joseph Miller, for $62,500
Monongahela Township
Keith Nelson Franks Sr., to John D. Ealy, for $19,000
Morgan and Perry Townships
Richard A. Smith to Christopher A. Luckey, for $45,000
Franklin Township
James K. Willison Jr., Estate to James D. Scott, for $18,000
Greene Township
John E. Howard to Shaun L. Yeager, for $40,000
Jackson Township
Jodi L. Gilbert to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $19,000
Monongahela Township
Jerry Yoskovich to Township of Monongahela, for $10,000
Morgan Township
Judith A. Vankirk to Clinton A. Blaney, for $6,800
Richhill Township
Kirk J. Hutchinson to Duane J. Jones, for $48,250
Lee Arthur Tucholski to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $207,966.96
Muscular Dystrophy Association Inc to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $250,235.20
Michael G. Pikula to Ronald F. Davis, for $50,500
Emerson Suter to Jackson Edward Suter Jr., for $15,000
Emerson Suter to Jackson Edward Suter Jr., for, $5,000
Carolyn M. Jarvis Estate to James A. Dinsmore, for $50,000
Richhill and Aleppo townships
Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Divot Energy Consultants LLC, for $1,770
Springhill Township
Robert C. Morris to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings, for $1,000
Washington Township
J&J Resources Of Greene No 2 LLC to Irish Holdings LLC, for $97,800
John J. Strobel to East Ohio Properties, for $303,000
Mountaineer Land Management Company to Travis W. Richmond, for $217,500
Wayne Township
George Phillips to Milligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $29,250
Linda D. Phillips A/K/A Linda D. Jarrell to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $29,250
Enoch R. Phillips to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $29,250
Waynesburg
William J. Shultz to SR Stuck Properties, for $16,000
Kara L. Wilson to Haley L. Fullerton, for $80,000
Richard L. Adams to Christopher W. Braham, for $63,000
Whiteley Township
James O. Scott to Flyway Holdings LP, for $44,718.75
