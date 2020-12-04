The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 19 – Dec. 2.

Bullskin Township

Stacey Osborn to Jessica Greenawalt, for $120,000

Brandon Knopsnider to Chad Sadler, for $180,000

Connellsville

Julie Smith to Roy Dewitt III, for $55,000

Dunbar Township

Christopher McFrum to Dylan Frisch and Kayla Bloom, for $153,000

Sharon Martin to Dustin Dewitt, for $147,000

Everson

John Gaut and Mary Dragovich to John Smith, for $75,000

Franklin Township

Joseph Brun to George Tomasek and Joshua Tomasek, for $57,000

Georges Township

Sandy Amandus, Becky Goodwin and Estate of Lagatha Gail Myers to Jeffrey Myers Sr., for $3,500

Sandy Amandus, Becky Goodwin and Estate of Lagatha Gail Myers to William Layhue, for $173,250

German Township

Paul Fronczek to Donald Taylor Jr., for $75,000

Meghan Howard to Lauren Veres, for $40,000

Henry Clay Township

Peppermint LLC to Salvatore Nicotera, Michael Golkosky, Nicholas Bryant and Douglas Divey, for $35,000

Tramel Folmar and Leigh Folmar to Ronald Ferraton, for $58,000

David Moody to Corey Younkin, Jeffrey Wingard, Jeffrey and Donna Wingard, for $45,000

Jefferson Township

Ruby Zazado to Nicholas Harvey, for $90,000

Masontown

Jessica Bane to Brian Coll for $79,900

Donald Morris and Susan Schroyer to Jenkins Brothers Realty LLC, for $42,000

Menallen Township

Properties By Zen LLC to Noah Saxon, for $359,000

Nicholson Township

Scott Patterson to Roger Hlatky, for $84,000

North Union Township

Paul Matthews to Taunya Jordan, for $125,000

Mark Painley and Estate of John Painley to Jill Klinger, for $45,000

Perry Township

Seven Point Five LLC to Charlotte Kobaly, for $2,500

Perryopolis

Gail Essington to Aaron Morgan, for $160,0000

Saltlick Township

Robert Adams Jr. to Renee Herrity and Abigail Harrity, for $110,000

South Union Township

Professional Elder Care Services and Betty McKnight to David Hixon, for $28,000

Oak Hollow LLC to Amanda Sisson, for $1,000

Christen Mateosky to Patrick Jordan and Tamie Jordan, for $129,000

Karen Washbaugh to Zachary Davidson and Shaeleigh Deberry, for $132,500

Kevin Killoy and Micah Killoy to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for $140,500

Angela Sova to Ethan Mildren, for $172,500

Stewart Township

Rosa M. Trillow to Kevin Sherwood, for $192,000

Ronald E. Glotfelty to James Hurley Gammon, for $65,000

Stewart and Henry Clay townships

Morgan A. Fink Jr. to John Paul Elder, for $185,000

Uniontown

Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to MLH Enterprises LLC, for $500

Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to MLH Enterprises LLC, for $2,500

George Layhue to GJ and AJ Properties LLC, for $15,000

Matthew Joseph Girod to Matthew P. Bailey and Stacy D. Lloyd, for $135,000

Vanderbilt

Robert Lynn to Heather Fronczek, for $74,000

Washington Township

Glenn Wathers Jr. to CRD Holdings LLC, for $160,000

T. Reppert to Maximillian K. Gustovich, for $175,000

Wharton Township

Joseph Glisan to David Martin, for $375,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12.

Carmichaels

Faddis Enterprises Inc to ISM Services Inc, $20,000

Cumberland Township

Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate to Marlena M. Minor, for $1,000

Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate to Ethan W. Franklin, for $5,108

Joyce Arlene Roscoe Estate to Thomas W. Vandevender, for $93,000

Dunkard Township

Kelly Ann Shaler to Joseph Miller, for $62,500

Monongahela Township

Keith Nelson Franks Sr., to John D. Ealy, for $19,000

Morgan and Perry Townships

Richard A. Smith to Christopher A. Luckey, for $45,000

Franklin Township

James K. Willison Jr., Estate to James D. Scott, for $18,000

Greene Township

John E. Howard to Shaun L. Yeager, for $40,000

Jackson Township

Jodi L. Gilbert to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $19,000

Monongahela Township

Jerry Yoskovich to Township of Monongahela, for $10,000

Morgan Township

Judith A. Vankirk to Clinton A. Blaney, for $6,800

Richhill Township

Kirk J. Hutchinson to Duane J. Jones, for $48,250

Lee Arthur Tucholski to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $207,966.96

Muscular Dystrophy Association Inc to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $250,235.20

Michael G. Pikula to Ronald F. Davis, for $50,500

Emerson Suter to Jackson Edward Suter Jr., for $15,000

Emerson Suter to Jackson Edward Suter Jr., for, $5,000

Carolyn M. Jarvis Estate to James A. Dinsmore, for $50,000

Richhill and Aleppo townships

Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Divot Energy Consultants LLC, for $1,770

Springhill Township

Robert C. Morris to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings, for $1,000

Washington Township

J&J Resources Of Greene No 2 LLC to Irish Holdings LLC, for $97,800

John J. Strobel to East Ohio Properties, for $303,000

Mountaineer Land Management Company to Travis W. Richmond, for $217,500

Wayne Township

George Phillips to Milligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $29,250

Linda D. Phillips A/K/A Linda D. Jarrell to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $29,250

Enoch R. Phillips to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $29,250

Waynesburg

William J. Shultz to SR Stuck Properties, for $16,000

Kara L. Wilson to Haley L. Fullerton, for $80,000

Richard L. Adams to Christopher W. Braham, for $63,000

Whiteley Township

James O. Scott to Flyway Holdings LP, for $44,718.75

