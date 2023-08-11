Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Louise Novak Estate to Fred Ellsworth Durst and Tabitha Ann Durst for $45,000
Stephen E. Bodnar and Melanie J. Bodnar to Francis L. Pane for $10,000
Bullskin Township
James Coliny and Violet L. Coliny to Kristen Anne Madden for $85,000
Mary F. Dillinger and Mary F. Crouse to Justin K. Logan for $174,000
Virginia Katsch to Ronna Louise Ryman, Michele Lee Rayborn and Ruth Ryman for $227,000
Avignon Homes Inc. to Ryan S. Butela to Kayelin A. Snyder to $32,655
Alexis Rugg to Reilley Daugherty to Rex. O. Murphy for $5,000
Stephen A. Baran Est. to Thomas Peterka and Melinda Peterka for $367,250
Connellsville
Carolyn Delara Est to Charles Kirchner for $110,000
Eric L. Thomas to Ira Franklin Clifford for $24,973.05
Barry L. Nicholson and Paullette Nicholson to Bryan P. Baker and Dawn C. Baker for $40,000
Gary Nickelson, Sherrie L. Nickelson and York Bar to RSC Development LLC for $35,000
Connellsville Township
Joseph V. Argiro Sr. to Susan Ambrisco and Robert Cole for $320,000
Dunbar Township
Daniel A. Yellets Est to Terri Sue Little and Darwin Little for $175,000
Chelsea E. Ritenour Sr. and Edith P. Ritenour to Thomas P. Beucher Jr. for $30,000
Joshua Boyle and Erin Boyle to Russell Marold for $285,000
Melissa Clark and Melissa Kelly to Randy Slaughter for $56,066.50
Everson
Legas Home Renovations LLC to JSG Rentals LLC for $180,000
Thena Green and Thena Shaffer to Bristen Francis Wagner for $140,000
Mary Burney Est, Romana Burney, Lenora Burmey, Eugene Garrett, Samuel Garrett and Maura Myers to Romana Burney for $2,000
Georges Township
Reese Estates LLC to Black Diamond II LLC for $125,000
German Township
Billie Jo Baer, Craig Bolinger and Jennifer Bolinger to PTV 1295 LLC for $90,000
Brandon James Harclerode to Bonita Marie Kiley for $12,000
Raymond E. Parker Jr. to Daylan Matthew McLee for $1,000
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Charles J. Foster for $56,700
Jefferson Township
Candace L. Boyd to Jason B. Kishel for $10,000
Luzerne Township
Raymond Rosemeier and Margaret Rosemeier to Jason House and Heather House for $80,000
Helen Zapotosky to Robert Filipone and Julie Filippone for $115,000
Robert Flavin to All the Above Realty LLC for $26,000
Masontown
Daniel M. Girard and Linda M. Girard to Twenty Four 7 LLC for $20,000
Menallen Township
Brent S. Smith and Cherie A. Smith to Lisa Suzanne Donaldson for $25,000
North Union Township
Jeremy Perkins to William E. Mason and Debra L. Mason for $105,000
Anthony J. Rose and Danielle S. Rose to Andrew J. Pirl and Alea M. Burkett for $155,000
Jean M. Pagnozzi to Fred A. Livengood for $64,000
Sue Ann Hencknel to Anthony T. McKay and Samantha S. Savoy for $4,500
Society of St. Vincent DePaul Untwn Area CNF to Curry Capital Inc. for $41,000
Perryopolis
Joseph R. Lafko, Matthew Lafko and Valerie Eiben to Skyllar Lynne Domonkos and Nicholas John Miller for $230,000
Redstone Township
Higman Holdings LLC to Erin M. Miller for $65,000
Rebekah L. Catalano to Shane Pettersen for $35,000
Amber L. Breakiron and Benjamin Breakiron to Michael Vargo for $4,000
Saltlick Township
Wild Wonders LLC to Alpine Property Rentals LLC for $174,604
Smithfield
Kathleen D. Myers Troy W. Barclay to $165,000
South Union Township
H&P Properties LLC to Trevcor Development LTD for $1,825,000
Springfield Township
Patricia Lowman to Brian Prinkey and Carolyn Prinkey for $10,000
Springhill Township
Steven Sharpnack and Krystal Sharpnack to Donna R. Huey for $18,354.30
Stewart Township
Betty Jane Burnsworth to Manor of Argogueren for $5,000
Manor of Argogueren to Salvatore Ross Jr. for $5,000
South Connellsville
Timothy Bisel to Audrey Hawker Cottle for $70,000
Alliance Properties Group LLC to Shelby Svokos for $179,000
Uniontown
Shelby R. Svokos and Shelby R. Pletcher to Donald J. Slifer and Jackie M. Slifer for $240,000
Loren N. Mitchell, Nataniel Mitchell and Chrisson Mitchell to Samantha Mayfield for $6,000
P.J. Stromick Trust, Patrick Stromick Trustee and Joseph Stromick Trustee to Equity Point Real Estate LLC for $14,000
Wharton Township
Andrew K. Butchko and Dena E. Butchko to Robert W. Mary and Jessica R. Mary for $278,000
Timothy B. Kelley to Timothy Burton Kelley Trust to $31,285.30
Timothy J. Griglack to James W. Thompson II for $199,900
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 3.
Aleppo Township
Denny C. Brown, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 7 Acres, $220,000
Cumberland Township
Karen Lee Santucci to Valley Abstracting, LLC, 2 Tracts, $1,200
Dunkard Township
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Robert E. Rush, II, et ux., Lot 181, Bobtown, $20,800
John Stephen Fecsko to Nicolas W. Zmija, et ux., Lot 71, Bobtown, $82,500
Nicole M. Gacek to Leland P. Gallatin, Lots 7-9, WC & FC Ross Plan, $5,000
Jefferson Township
Joseph G. Grash by POA, et ux., to Vincent N. Cekada, Lots 74-75, Moredock Plan, $75,000
Holly L. Stallard by Agent, et ux., to Equity Point Real Estate, LLC, Lot, Delancy Heights Plan, $28,500
Morgan Township
Coco Dawn Pahanish to William C. Schamp, Lot 518 Mather, $5,000
Morris Township
Ella Mae Thurston, et ux., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, .75 Acres, O&G, $600
Deann Joy Nartatez, et ux., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, .75 Acres, O&G, $600
Perry Township
Blairsville Enterprises, Inc., et ux., to Chris D. Carter, et ux., Lot, $15,000
Rices Landing
Jane K. Christopher to Starlet M. Nestor, Lot, Bayard Addition, $50,000
Wayne Township
Shelly D. Bell to Donald Welshans, Jr., et ux., .5396 Acres, $165,000
Rodney Lee Moats, Jr., et ux., to Rhonda L. Cosner, 8.451 Acres, $260,000
Waynesburg
Tonya Filer Patton aka Tonya Patton, et al., to Andrew M. Corfont, et ux., Tract, $10,000
Debra L. Kesner to Scott M. Stephenson, Lots 2, 3, 20 & 21, Timothy Ross Plan, $108,000
