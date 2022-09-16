The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Sept. 6 and 9.
Belle Vernon
Shelley Samoda to Thomas G. McGinty, for $13,000
Brownsville Township
Jason Dean and Crystal Dean to Megan Nickerson, for $1,800
Bullskin Township
Fred A. Pounds and Crystal Y. Pounds to Stanislaus S. Wilcosky, for $4,500
Jack A. Driscoll and Lisa D. Driscoll to Sheila J. Calderone, for $187,000
Sally Mae Loomis to Raymond D. Smith and Anna D. Smith, for $50,000
Connellsville
Michael James Law and Elana C. Law to R&H Properties LLC, for $195,000
Eleanor L. Burkholder to Janice Kraynak, for $92,500
Louis E. Dalessio to Christine Y. Heckman, for $125,000
Dunbar Township
Edward W. Cope and Dawn R. Cope to George E. Leonard Jr. and Katelynn M. Leonard, for $39,600
Franklin Township
Olive M. Vivio Estate to Joseph D. Druga, for $155,000
Mark L. Bennett and Karen L. Bennett to Mark D. Huey Jr., for $198,000
Bethany A. Augustine to April Klippi, for $5,000
Derrin R. Fronczek to Ryan Jacob Thompson and Melissa R. Cooper, for $310,000
German Township
Threshold Housing Development Inc. to Cheyenne Deal, for $199,000
Casey Marmol and John Marmol Jr. to Bryan A. Higinbotham and Kayla J. Higinbotham, for $380,000
Georges Township
Percy and Sara Braddee Trust to William W. Layhue Sr., for $135,000
Henry Clay Township
Joyce Arlene Harbaugh to Richard J. Wilson and Carol A. Wilson, for $5,000
Jefferson Township
Krista A. Broadwater and Matthew Rechichar to Alisha M. Pierce and Lonnie D. Lawver Jr., for $89,900
Monica F. Boyd and Gary H. Boyd to Brian West and Tammy West, for $95,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Beatrice B. House Estate to Mark A. Germock and Bernadette A. Germock, for $91,000
Luzerne Township
Samuel Alan Sloan Jr. to Norma J. Maglione, for $1,200
Charles Grago to Tina Veatch, for $56,000
Masontown
Daniel R. Pepple and Lynn Pepple to Clinton A. Barone and Alexandria M. Crist, for $150,000
Menallen Township
New Apostolic Life Tabernacle, Bishop Robert L. Swope Sr. trustee, Rev. Anna Mae Swope trustee, Marty Sanders trustee, Rev. Jason Baker trustee, Tracie Baker trustee, Rev. Robert Swope Jr. trustee to Bobbie Frye and Donald M. Farrow, for $5,000
Ethel M. McDougle to Jeffrey M. Spinetti, for $200,000
Nicholson Township
Debbie Jenkins and Richard Jenkins to Kimberly A. Jenkins and Jeremy R. Nelson, for $18,817.50
North Union Township
Dennis Burkett Jr. and Tiffany Burkett to Richard L. Moore Sr., for $10,000
Fox Property Holdings LLC to Chancellor A. Renzi, for $80,000
Jerry Dewayne Davis Jr. and Selena Davis to Melissa Silbaugh, for $130,000
George J. Parish to Steven L. Wilkinson, for $126,000
Dan A. Dascani to Lucas D. Tarr, for $130,000
Cordelia G. Dorunda to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $40,000
Martin Hospodavis Estate to Jesse E. Swaney, for $222,250
Thomas E. Bowersox and Linda S. Bowersox to Patricia L. Radovich and Restated Trust, for $335,000
Perry Township
Linda Smeigh, Andrea Bagnell, James Bagnell and Jaqueline Smeigh to Aubree Ann Gauden and Jesse Edward Gauden, for $425,000
Paul A. Kohlhoff and Beverly Kohlhoff to Stephen Beckman, for $449,900
Redstone Township
Joseph Pelehac Jr. and Diane M. Pelehac to Michael J. Savage Jr., for $60,000
Jacob Wright and Angela Wright to Carl Nicola and Ashley Roberts, for $90,000
Donald D. Guerrieri Estate to Timothy Brashear, for $2,500
Saltlick Township
Carlo Finotti, Karina Finotti, Heather Viszlay and Kirby Walker to Ashley M. Carris and John Carris, for $250,000
South Connellsville
Vanessa J. Heffner to Robert Omatick and Marjorie Omatick, for $5,000
South Union Township
Tracy A. Ritz and Virginia D. Glisan to Kaley L. Burlock and Dylan L. Burlock, for $168,000
Mary Ann Kocan Trust, Rosalie P. Wisotzki trustee to Caitlyn E. McMichael, for $229,850
David A. Raho and Melissa A. Raho to Norbert G. Duritsa and Gloria Duritsa, for $264,900
4 Front Property Holdings LLC to Jessica Vanmeter and Christopher Vanmeter, for $406,700
Springfield Township
Thomas E. Pirl Sr., Lee G. Porterfield, Diane M. Porterfield and Martha L. Pirl to Randall A. Craig and Debbie L. Porterfield Craig, for $60,173.29
Thomas E. Pirl Sr., Lee G. Porterfield, Diane M. Porterfield and Thomas E. Pirl Jr. to Thomas E. Pirl Jr. and Richard A. Pirl, for $75,330.73
Springhill Township
Henry W. Lutz Jr. Trust, Henry W. Lutz II and Edward S. Lutz to Matthew Jack Hart and Annalee Hart, for $215,000
Stewart Township
Jason Koziatek to Corey Forster, for $325,000
Uniontown
Jamie Jose Salgado Hernandez and Unigenito Salgado Hernandez to S&S Contracting Partners, for $8,500
Susan L. Luckey to Tracy A. Ritz and Virginia D. Glisan, for $10,000
Washington Township
Carol Corbett to Sally Wingo, for $99,000
Christopher J. Moody and Kelsey A. Moody to Jeffrey J. Orr and Jennifer L. Orr, for $35,000
Eliza J. Corss and Andrew N. Ritz to Andrew N. Ritz, for $2,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Aug. 24-30.
Aleppo, Franklin, Gilmore, Jackson, Perry, Richhill, Springhill and Wayne townships
Hilltop Minerals LLC to The Mineral Company, for $1,721,411.63
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Nancy B. Hale to The Mineral Company, for $92,855.63
Center Township
Watson Revocable Trust to Tammy Whipkey, for $650,000
Watson Revocable Trust to Tammy Whipkey, for $45,000
Cumberland Township
Edward P. Cross to Kayla L. Williams, for $58,000
Anthony A. Uglik to Michael Evosevich, for $159,000
Dunkard Township
MEPCO LLC to Robert Louis Presock III, for $126,000
Franklin and Perry townships
Bradley A. Gump to The Mineral Company, for $3,067.34
Freeport Township
William L. Bowman to The Mineral Company, for $8,648.91
Robert D. Whipkey to The Mineral Company, for $15,543.64
Greene Township
Lisa A. Vecchio aka Lisa Ann Vecchio-Dils to Lisa Ann Vecchio, for $1,088.87
Jefferson Township
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Glenda Beal Asset Protection Trust Lots, for $84,400
Morgan Township
Matthew D. Pratt to Gregory C. Yost, for $255,000
Morris Township
John H. McDonald, Sr., to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $5,000
Paula M. Delage to EQT Production Company, for $1,570.85
Carol J. Delage to EQT Production Company, for $698.14
Richhill Township
Walter Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Springhill Township
Milda Tustin Vercellotti aka Hilda E Vercellotti to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,173.88
Pamela Songer to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $12,333.82
Washington Township
Nathan S. Borovichka to Angela Fulk, for $655,000
Wayne Township
Scott Hackenburg to Pursley Creek Farm LLC, for $46,209
Barbara Bizik Williams to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $62,961.71
Waynesburg
Duncan D. Berryman to Jared Hirtz, for $365,000
Whiteley Township
Louis H. Jeffries to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,416.63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.