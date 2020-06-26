The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from June 18-24:
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to.Zachary Babich and Rebecca Franks for a property in Redstone Township for $158,400
Scott Marchezak to Jeffrey Medvec Jr.for property in Fairchance for $169,900
Trudy Harwood to Cameron Filicky for property in North Union Township for $15,000
Fortee Patrick and Richard Patrick to William Hixson for property in Dunbar Township for $35,000
The Most Reverend Edward C Malesic to Frank Bryner for property in Dunbar Township $70,000
Joyce Wiles to Apache Group LLC for property in German Township $90,000
RSC Development LLC to Stephens Holdings LLC for property in Connellsville for $75,000
Michelle Swihart to Deborah Tucker for property in Springhill Township for $15,000
Joseph Labash to Edward Lovat for property in Redstone Township for $78,900
Helen Kanar to Joseph Lucas for property in Uniontown for $18,000
Jerry Ray to Brittany Maust for property in Franklin Township for $23,000
Julia Swetz to Maris Seto for property Luzerne Township for $22,000
Joseph Krcelich to Brandan Swaney for property in Luzerne Township $8,000
Menallen Township to Tracy Sullivan for property in Menallen Township for $26,500
William Seaman Jr. to James Harris for property in North Union Township for $39,000
Michael Novotny to Fred Peters for property in Brownsville for $100,000
Brain Ritenour to Dennis Nichelson and Dana Ritenour for propertyin Saltlick Township for $10,000
Glenda McKnight to Hansel Keffer Jr. for property in Springfield Township $3,000
DNP Joel 2 Missions Inc. to Chevron Appalachia LLC for property in Luzerne Township for $57,590.65
Estate of Dorothy Marie Miller to Hillview Park LLC for property in Georges Township for $150,000
