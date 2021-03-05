The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 25 and March 3:

Belle Vernon

Paul Kash II to Janese Scott, for $60,000

Brownsville

Dorothy Stark to Taveare Moore and Shanna Spence, for $3,000

Bullskin Township

Joanne Gillott to Michael Gillott, for $150,000

Connellsville

Timothy King to Charles Livingston, $99,000

Dunbar Township

Guy Heckathorn Jr. to LBS Contracting LLC, for $55,000

Georges Township

Clara Newell-Maxwell to Jerry Dood Jr., for $77,500

NRZ REO VII LLC to Catherine Mauro, for $35,000

Nicholson Township

Franklin Maldovan to Bradley Morris, for $52,500

Saltlick Township

James Martin to Ronald Nicholson, for $5,000

South Union Township

Joseph Cholock to Gypsy Blake, for $85,000

Nancy Fagler to Virginia Glisan and Tracy Ritz, for $25,500

Springfield Township

James Johnson to Raymond Grimm and Brenda Lessman, for $8,000

Aimee Cain and Estate of Richard K. Sparks to Zachary Witt and Mackenzie Miller, $125,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 12-Feb. 18:

Cumberland Township

James Gregory Levo to Derek A. K. Baker Sr., for $12,000

Barbara Carol Huffine Estate to William Piper, for $22,000

Franklin Township

Martha B. Williams to Paula B. Webster, for $130,000

Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships

Diana L. Knight to Three Rivers Royalty, LLC, for $55,867.46

Richhill Township

Brad Carroll to Duane J. Jones, for $2,500

Waynesburg

McNay Rentals LLP to Tad S. Klaner, for $35,000

Martha B. Williams to Ewing House LLC, for $35,000

Paul W. Stephenson to Daniel Lee Orrahood, for $137,000

Edwin L. Hollowood Estate to Jonathan Johnson, for $120,625

