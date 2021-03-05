The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 25 and March 3:
Belle Vernon
Paul Kash II to Janese Scott, for $60,000
Brownsville
Dorothy Stark to Taveare Moore and Shanna Spence, for $3,000
Bullskin Township
Joanne Gillott to Michael Gillott, for $150,000
Connellsville
Timothy King to Charles Livingston, $99,000
Dunbar Township
Guy Heckathorn Jr. to LBS Contracting LLC, for $55,000
Georges Township
Clara Newell-Maxwell to Jerry Dood Jr., for $77,500
NRZ REO VII LLC to Catherine Mauro, for $35,000
Nicholson Township
Franklin Maldovan to Bradley Morris, for $52,500
Saltlick Township
James Martin to Ronald Nicholson, for $5,000
South Union Township
Joseph Cholock to Gypsy Blake, for $85,000
Nancy Fagler to Virginia Glisan and Tracy Ritz, for $25,500
Springfield Township
James Johnson to Raymond Grimm and Brenda Lessman, for $8,000
Aimee Cain and Estate of Richard K. Sparks to Zachary Witt and Mackenzie Miller, $125,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 12-Feb. 18:
Cumberland Township
James Gregory Levo to Derek A. K. Baker Sr., for $12,000
Barbara Carol Huffine Estate to William Piper, for $22,000
Franklin Township
Martha B. Williams to Paula B. Webster, for $130,000
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships
Diana L. Knight to Three Rivers Royalty, LLC, for $55,867.46
Richhill Township
Brad Carroll to Duane J. Jones, for $2,500
Waynesburg
McNay Rentals LLP to Tad S. Klaner, for $35,000
Martha B. Williams to Ewing House LLC, for $35,000
Paul W. Stephenson to Daniel Lee Orrahood, for $137,000
Edwin L. Hollowood Estate to Jonathan Johnson, for $120,625
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.