Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 21.
Cumberland Township
Charles Barry Ewing to Jonathan D. Christopher, for $69,000
Richard Dicenzo to Charles J. Foster, for $55,000
Dunkard Township
Timothy Horvalt to Robert G. Jr. & Mary Kay Wrenn Living Trust, for $2,000
Franklin Township
Roland W. Barney to Charles E. Powell, for $210,000
Melissa B. Payton aka Melissa L. Payton aka Melissa L. Baily to James Johnson, for $99,900
Jefferson Township
Angela Cramer to Charles D. Reha, for $350,000
Monongahela Township
Naomi Shubert by Agent to Paul Shubert, for $15,000
Lonnie Mack Shubert Estate aka Mack Shubert Estate to Paul Shubert, for $10,000
Perry Township
Phillip G. Renner Jr. to Jackson C. Toothman, for $49,500
Fayette County
No property transfers were reported to the Herald-Standard by the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds this week.
