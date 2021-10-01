Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 21.

Cumberland Township

Charles Barry Ewing to Jonathan D. Christopher, for $69,000

Richard Dicenzo to Charles J. Foster, for $55,000

Dunkard Township

Timothy Horvalt to Robert G. Jr. & Mary Kay Wrenn Living Trust, for $2,000

Franklin Township

Roland W. Barney to Charles E. Powell, for $210,000

Melissa B. Payton aka Melissa L. Payton aka Melissa L. Baily to James Johnson, for $99,900

Jefferson Township

Angela Cramer to Charles D. Reha, for $350,000

Monongahela Township

Naomi Shubert by Agent to Paul Shubert, for $15,000

Lonnie Mack Shubert Estate aka Mack Shubert Estate to Paul Shubert, for $10,000

Perry Township

Phillip G. Renner Jr. to Jackson C. Toothman, for $49,500

Fayette County

No property transfers were reported to the Herald-Standard by the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds this week.

